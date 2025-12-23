The world has become a global village thanks to the Internet. Be it news, information, sports or pure entertainment. Every one of us has visited one or the other website at least once this year. Now, as the year 2025 comes to an end, you might have wondered which are the most visited websites in the world. We will be looking at the list of the most visited websites in the year 2025 based on the data by Semrush. Most Visited Websites in the World (November 2025) The following is a list of the most visited websites in the world in November 2025. Position Website Monthly Visits 1 google.com 99,413,675,314 2 youtube.com 48,597,641,927 3 facebook.com 9,019,065,579 4 chatgpt.com 5,595,605,510 5 instagram.com 5,574,741,846 Source: Semrush Let’s learn more about the 5 most visited websites in the world.

Google ( google.com ) Google is the leading search engine in the world with a market share of 89.9 % in 2025. With such dominance it is expected that it is among the most visited websites in the world with a total visitor count of 99.4 billion in the month of November 2025. YouTube ( youtube.com ) Youtube is the largest video sharing platform in the world which is also owned by Google. It is on the second place in the list of most visited websites in the world due to its huge popularity and the variety of content available. It clocked in 48.6 billion visitors in November 2025, making the second in the list. Facebook ( facebook.com ) Facebook owned by Meta, is the largest social networking site in the world; it has 3.07 billion active users in its platform as of November 2025. With such a high user base and huge popularity in India and US, and other regions of the world, Facebook had 9 billion visits in November 2025.