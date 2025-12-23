School Holiday on December 24, 2025: Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Weather and Christmas Festival

School Holiday on December 24, 2025 (Wednesday): Schools across several states in India will remain closed due to severe winter conditions, dense fog, cold wave alerts, and Christmas holidays. In many districts, District Magistrates (DMs) have issued official orders prioritising student safety as temperatures continue to drop sharply.
In addition to weather-related closures, Christmas and post-examination winter breaks have also resulted in school holidays in multiple states. Below is a state-wise detailed update on school closures for December 24, 2025.
Uttar Pradesh School Holiday on December 24, 2025
Several districts in Uttar Pradesh are experiencing intense cold waves and dense fog, prompting local administrations to announce school holidays and revise school timings.
Key Updates from Uttar Pradesh
-
Garhmukteshwar:
Schools were ordered closed till December 23, 2025, as per DM instructions.
-
Sambhal District:
Due to rising fog and cold wave conditions, winter vacation has been declared for Nursery to Class 12 on December 23 and 24, 2025.
-
Manpuri District:
Schools for Classes 1 to 8 are closed from December 24 to December 30, 2025.
Important Points
-
Holiday applies to government, private, aided, unaided, and all board schools
-
Examinations, if already scheduled, will be conducted as planned
-
Orders issued under the supervision of District Magistrates
No Holiday in Ghaziabad & Noida
-
Schools remain open
-
Classes 1 to 5 are being conducted online
-
Senior classes are operating with revised timings or hybrid mode.
Bihar School Holiday Update: Samastipur District
In Bihar’s Samastipur district, the administration has taken preventive steps considering children’s health amid severe cold.
Bihar School Closure Details
-
Classes Affected: Class 1 to 8
-
Holiday Till: December 27, 2025
-
Applicable To:
-
Government & private schools
-
Pre-schools
-
Anganwadi centres
-
Highlights
-
Only academic activities are suspended
-
Official notification issued by District Magistrate Roshan Kushwaha
Tamil Nadu School Holiday After Half-Yearly Exams (2025)
Following the completion of half-yearly examinations, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced a long break to allow students adequate rest.
Tamil Nadu Holiday Details
-
Holiday Begins: December 24, 2025
-
Duration: 12 days
-
Applies To: All government and private schools across the state
This holiday also aligns with the winter festive season, including Christmas.
Kerala Christmas Vacation 2025–26: Official Schedule
The Kerala General Education Department has officially announced the Christmas and New Year vacation schedule.
Kerala School Winter Holiday
-
Schools Closed From: December 24, 2025
-
Schools Reopen On: January 5, 2026
The extended break covers Christmas and New Year celebrations.
Punjab Winter Vacation 2025–26
Punjab has already declared winter holidays for all schools under its education department.
Punjab School Holiday Dates
-
From: December 22, 2025
-
To: January 10, 2026
-
Applies To: All government and private schools
PM SHRI Schools Winter Vacation 2025–26
PM SHRI Schools across India will observe winter holidays as per the approved academic calendar.
PM SHRI School Holiday Schedule
-
From: December 23, 2025 (Tuesday)
-
To: January 1, 2026 (Thursday)
-
Total Duration: 10 days
Parents and students are advised to stay in touch with school authorities and official district notifications for any last-minute changes. Weather conditions are being closely monitored, and further updates may be announced.
For the latest state-wise school holiday updates on December 24, 2025, keep checking this page.
