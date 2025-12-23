School Holiday on December 24, 2025: Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Weather and Christmas Festival

School Holiday on December 24, 2025 (Wednesday): Schools across several states in India will remain closed due to severe winter conditions, dense fog, cold wave alerts, and Christmas holidays. In many districts, District Magistrates (DMs) have issued official orders prioritising student safety as temperatures continue to drop sharply.

In addition to weather-related closures, Christmas and post-examination winter breaks have also resulted in school holidays in multiple states. Below is a state-wise detailed update on school closures for December 24, 2025.

Uttar Pradesh School Holiday on December 24, 2025

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh are experiencing intense cold waves and dense fog, prompting local administrations to announce school holidays and revise school timings.

Key Updates from Uttar Pradesh