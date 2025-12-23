School Assembly Headlines (Dec 24): Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025 Conferred, India-NZ Launch Women-Led FTA, India Women Defeat Sri Lanka in T20I Opener and Other News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are today's main headlines for our school assembly. Staying informed about national and international developments in news, sports, business, science, and technology is important. This morning's update is designed to keep you current on major happenings in India and globally across different sectors. Reading the news is crucial because it helps bridge the gap between your studies and real-world events, allowing you to understand national development, global affairs, and emerging career opportunities. By staying updated, you improve your critical thinking and develop into well-informed, responsible citizens. Let's start with the top stories that are shaping our world right now.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
President Droupadi Murmu confers Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025
INSV Kaundinya to undertake its maiden overseas voyage, reviving India’s ancient shipbuilding tradition
India Re-elected to International Civil Aviation Organisation Council
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Releases BRO Guide to ensure timely execution of projects
VP Radhakrishnan pays tribute to former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary
Election Commission publishes draft voter list for Madhya Pradesh following SIR exercise
India to provide 450 million dollar reconstruction package to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka
PM Modi hails India-New Zealand FTA as India’s first women-led FTA
BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of defaming India abroad
President Murmu says ‘Surakshit Bharat’ is necessary for building ‘Samriddh Bharat’
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Cambodian civilian death toll rises to 21 as border conflict with Thailand enters 17th day
US will retain control of seized Venezuelan oil, says US President Donald Trump
New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar condemns mob killing of Hindu Bangladeshi man
UN Chief Antonio Guterres expresses concern over rising violence in Bangladesh; Stresses all minorities must feel safe
Inqilab Moncho warns of launching movement against Yunus-led govt if justice is not ensured for killing of spokesperson Osman Hadi
US needs Greenland for national security, not minerals, says US President Donald Trump
Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi temporarily suspends all consular services
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Kiran Ankush Jadhav wins Gold in 10m Air Rifle at National Shooting Championship
Pro Wrestling League unveils new logo ahead of 2026 season
cricket: India Women Beat Sri Lanka by 8 Wickets in Opening T20I
East Bengal FC Clinch SAFF Women’s Club Title with 3–0 Win in Final
BCCI Announces 15-Member Squad for T20 World Cup 2026
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Combined Index of Eight Core Industries increases by 1.8 % in November
GeM’s Forward Auction Module Facilitates ₹2,200 Crore in Government Asset Sales Since 2021
New Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules 2025 to Boost Domestic Hydrocarbon Production: Union Minister Hardeep Puri
FPIs Pull Out ₹14,185 Crore from Indian Equities, Invest ₹915 Crore in Debt
GeM Registers 11 Lakh MSE Sellers, Secures Over ₹7 Lakh Crore in Orders
Union Minister Piyush Goyal attends World Hindu Economic Forum 2025 in Mumbai
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
Multigrade classrooms, limited use of ‘home language’ among issues flagged in survey of lower classes across 9 states
IIT Delhi researchers create AI-agent to conduct real scientific experiments like human scientists
AP EAPCET 2026: APSCHE announces exam dates of ECTE, ICET and other exams
IIT Madras Pravartak, ENAC to launch joint aviation safety management course
Canada sees 60% decline in international student arrivals: IRCC
MHT CET 2026: Aadhaar, APAAR to be mandatory for Maharashtra CET registrations
Thought of the Day
Thought: "The mind is not a vessel to be filled, but a fire to be kindled." — Plutarch
This profound quote changes the way we look at education. Often, we think of learning as just "filling a pail"—sitting in a classroom and trying to memorize facts, dates, and formulas until our minds are full. However, Plutarch suggests that the human mind is actually like a "fire." A fire doesn't need to be filled; it needs to be ignited. True education isn't about how much information you can store in your head; it is about sparking curiosity, passion, and the desire to ask "Why?". When a student becomes curious, they start to think for themselves, solve problems creatively, and seek out knowledge on their own.Ultimately, your success in school and life depends on your daily decision to show up with an open mind and a desire to improve.
As board examinations draw nearer, efficient and focused preparation is essential for success. To support your study efforts, we have compiled a list of crucial educational resources, including updated syllabi and sample papers for CBSE Class 10 and 12 and more. We strongly encourage all students to utilise these materials diligently to structure their revision, practice effectively, and maximise their academic performance. Please refer to the links provided below.
