IB MTS Books 2025: Best Subject-Wise Books and Preparation Tips

IB MTS books play an important role in exam preparation. Candidates should start their preparation by reviewing the latest syllabus and using the most reliable resources. The right set of IB MTS books will help you understand concepts easily. It will contain enough chapter-wise questions for practice. You can combine these books with past papers to focus only on the relevant topics. The right books and a structured approach can enhance your chances of scoring well. Scroll down to know subject-wise IB MTS books and preparation tips on this page. IB MTS Books The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) aims to fill 362 vacancies for Multi-Tasking Staff posts in the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau. The selection process involves 3 stages: Tier 1, Tier 2, and an Interview. Tier 1 is an online-based test with 100 questions. It covers four subjects: General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability and Reasoning, and English Language. You must choose 1-2 books for every subject.

It helps you master the basics and core topics efficiently. Avoid reading too many resources for every topic. This can create conceptual gaps and lower your confidence. Choose books that offer solved examples, practice sets, and past papers. We have discussed below the best IB MTS books for top-notch preparation.

IB MTS Previous Year Cut Off Which book is best for IB MTS? Confused about the best books for IB MTS? Well, you are not alone. You must first identify all the exam-specific topics. Then, pick the books that cover all the updated content. This can save you time and help you stay on track. Take a look at the best IB MTS books to crack the exam with flying colours: IB MTS Books for General Awareness This section checks your familiarity with current events and Static GK. It carries a total of 40 marks. You can find the best IB MTS books for General Awareness below:

Lucent General Knowledge by Dr Binay Karna

Disha's General Knowledge & Current Affairs Capsule

Manorama Year Book by Mammen Mathew IB MTS Books for Quantitative Aptitude This section checks your maths concepts and calculation speed. It carries a total of 20 marks. Given below are the IB MTS books for Maths for your reference: Fast Track Objective Arithmetic by Rajesh Verma

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by Dinesh Khattar

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by R.S. Aggarwal IB MTS Books for Reasoning The reasoning section is designed to check your analytical abilities, logic, and pattern-recognition skills. It carries a total of 20 marks. Below are the best IB MTS books for reasoning: A Modern Approach to Logical Reasoning by R.S. Aggrawal

A New Approach to Reasoning Verbal & Non-Verbal by B.S. Sijwalii and Indu Sijwali

Analytical Reasoning by MK Pandey