The IB MTS Syllabus 2025 covers General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, and English for Tier 1, along with a descriptive English test in Tier 2. The selection process includes two stages, Tier 1 (marks counted) and Tier 2 (qualifying). This article provides the complete IB MTS Syllabus 2025, detailed exam pattern, and selection process.

IB MTS Syllabus 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially released the IB MTS Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern along with the latest notification. Candidates applying for the Intelligence Bureau Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) posts will be selected through two stages, Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams. It is important for aspirants to clearly understand the complete IB MTS syllabus and exam structure so they can focus on the most important topics and plan their preparation smartly.

IB MTS Syllabus 2025 Overview

The IB MTS Recruitment 2025 Notification was officially released on 18th November 2025, announcing 362 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies. Candidates must go through the IB MTS Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025, as it provides complete clarity on the marking scheme, subjects, question types, and overall structure of the exam to prepare effectively.

Check the overview of IB MTS Syllabus 2025 in the table below:

Category

Details

Organization

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

Exam Body

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Exam Name

Multi-Tasking Staff (General) Examination 2025

Post

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

Total Vacancies

362

Total Questions

Tier 1 – 50

Total Marks

Tier 1 – 100, Tier 2 – 50

Exam Duration

60 minutes for each Tier

Selection Process

Tier 1, Tier 2 & Document Verification

IB MTS Syllabus 2025

Candidates preparing for the exam should carefully go through the IB MTS Syllabus 2025 to understand the topics covered, marking scheme, and subject-wise weightage. A strong understanding of the syllabus helps plan the preparation effectively and score well in the IB MTS Recruitment Exam. Below is the complete IB MTS Syllabus 2025 for all sections.

IB MTS General Awareness Syllabus 2025

The General Awareness section tests a candidate’s understanding of current events, historical facts, world knowledge, and basic concepts from science, polity, geography, and economy. The table below covers all important General Awareness topics.

Category

Topics Covered

General Knowledge

Animals, Famous Personalities, Books & Authors, World Records, Buildings, Inventions & Discoveries

General Information

Calendars, Languages, Countries, Currencies, Music, Religions, Fashion, Awards

Geography & Environment

Earth, Universe, Solar System, Pollution, General Geography, Environment

History & Polity

General History, Polity Concepts, Economics Study

Organizations

World Organizations, Trade Awareness, Statistical Data

Cultural Topics

Dances, Sanctuaries, Famous Places

Science & Technology

General Science, Computers, Technology Updates

Sports

Sports Events, Recreation Activities

Current Affairs

National & International Events, Economy, Authors, Awards, Science & Tech, Miscellaneous

IB MTS Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus 2025

Quantitative Aptitude evaluates numerical ability, logical thinking, and accuracy in solving mathematical problems. The table below lists all essential arithmetic, commercial mathematics, and mensuration topics included in the IB MTS syllabus.

Category

Topics Covered

Arithmetic Basics

Number System, Fractions, Decimals, Square & Cube Roots, HCF & LCM, Simplification

Ratio & Calculations

Ratio & Proportion, Average, Logarithms, Variation, Chain Rule

Applied Mathematics

Time & Work, Time & Distance, Problems on Ages, Boats & Streams

Clock & Calendar

Clocks, Calendars

Advanced Arithmetic

Pipes & Cisterns, Mixture & Allegation, Races & Games, Problems on Trains

Commercial Maths

Simple & Compound Interest, Percentage, Profit & Loss, Partnership, Discounts

Mensuration

Area, Perimeter, Surface Area, Volume

IB MTS Logical, Analytical & Reasoning Ability Syllabus 2025

The Reasoning section measures analytical thinking, decision-making ability, and logical evaluation. It includes verbal, non-verbal, and logical reasoning topics designed to assess mental sharpness and problem-solving skills in various scenarios.

Category

Topics Covered

Verbal Reasoning

Direction & Distance, Linear & Complex Arrangements, Analogy, Classification, Series, Blood Relations

Coding & Interpretation

Coding-Decoding, Symbols, Alphabet Test, Data Sufficiency, Data Interpretation

Logical Reasoning

Syllogism, Statements & Assumptions, Statements & Arguments, Conclusions, Course of Action

Non-Verbal Reasoning

Symmetry, Visual Ability, Non-Verbal Classification, Non-Verbal Series, Non-Verbal Analogy

IB MTS English Language Syllabus 2025

The English Language section checks vocabulary, grammar, comprehension, and sentence structure. The table below highlights all important topics from vocabulary development to reading comprehension, ensuring complete coverage of the English syllabus.

Category

Topics Covered

Vocabulary

Synonyms, Antonyms, Analogies, Spelling Errors

Proficiency

Idioms & Phrases, One-Word Substitution, Sentence Formation & Completion

Grammar Usage

Sentence Improvement, Error Spotting, Incorrect Word Usage, Sentence Correction

Sentence Structure

Reconstruction, Rearrangement of Words, Para-jumbles, Paragraph Completion

Practice Tasks

Fill in the Blanks, Cloze Tests

Comprehension

Reading Comprehension Passages

IB MTS Exam Pattern 2025 

The IB MTS Exam Pattern 2025 consists of two stages, Tier 1 and Tier 2. Tier 1 is an online objective test, while Tier 2 is a descriptive exam. Understanding the complete exam structure helps candidates prepare with the right strategy and improves their scoring chances.

IB MTS Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 1

The IB MTS Tier 1 Exam is conducted in online mode and includes four major subjects: General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability & Reasoning, and English Language.The exam is conducted online (CBT mode). A total of 100 multiple-choice questions are asked for 100 marks.

Candidates will receive 1 mark for each correct answer. Negative marking of 0.25 marks (¼ mark) is applicable for every wrong answer. The exam duration is 60 minutes (1 hour).

Check the IB MTS Tier 1 Exam Pattern 2025 in the table below:

Subject

No. of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

General Awareness

40

40

60 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

20

20

Numerical / Analytical / Logical Ability & Reasoning

20

20

English Language

20

20

Total

100

100

IB MTS Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 2

The Tier 2 exam is descriptive and is designed to test a candidate’s English writing skills and comprehension ability. This stage is qualifying in nature, meaning candidates must secure the minimum marks to proceed further.The exam is descriptive.

Questions are based on English language, grammar, vocabulary, and paragraph writing. The exam is of 50 marks. Candidates must score at least 20 out of 50 marks to qualify.

Check the IB MTS Tier 2 Exam Pattern 2025 in the table below:

Topics Asked in Tier 2

Total Marks

Time Duration

English Language (vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms, usage, comprehension & paragraph writing of 150 words)

50

IB Multi-Tasking Staff Selection Process 2025

The IB Multi-Tasking Staff Selection Process 2025 is conducted in two important stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2. Candidates must perform well in Tier 1 because the marks scored in this stage will decide their place in the final merit list. Tier 2 is only qualifying in nature, meaning it helps verify the basic skills but does not add to the final score. 

Tier 1 – Computer-Based Examination

Tier 1 is an online objective exam that tests the general awareness, reasoning ability, numerical skills, and English knowledge. The marks scored here are crucial for the final selection.

Tier 2 – Descriptive Test

Tier 2 is a descriptive exam where candidates need to write short answers or essays. This stage checks the writing ability and basic communication skills and acts as a qualifying round.

