IB MTS Syllabus 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially released the IB MTS Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern along with the latest notification. Candidates applying for the Intelligence Bureau Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) posts will be selected through two stages, Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams. It is important for aspirants to clearly understand the complete IB MTS syllabus and exam structure so they can focus on the most important topics and plan their preparation smartly. IB MTS Syllabus 2025 Overview The IB MTS Recruitment 2025 Notification was officially released on 18th November 2025, announcing 362 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies. Candidates must go through the IB MTS Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025, as it provides complete clarity on the marking scheme, subjects, question types, and overall structure of the exam to prepare effectively.

Check the overview of IB MTS Syllabus 2025 in the table below: Category Details Organization Intelligence Bureau (IB) Exam Body Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Exam Name Multi-Tasking Staff (General) Examination 2025 Post Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Total Vacancies 362 Total Questions Tier 1 – 50 Total Marks Tier 1 – 100, Tier 2 – 50 Exam Duration 60 minutes for each Tier Selection Process Tier 1, Tier 2 & Document Verification IB MTS Syllabus 2025 Candidates preparing for the exam should carefully go through the IB MTS Syllabus 2025 to understand the topics covered, marking scheme, and subject-wise weightage. A strong understanding of the syllabus helps plan the preparation effectively and score well in the IB MTS Recruitment Exam. Below is the complete IB MTS Syllabus 2025 for all sections.

IB MTS General Awareness Syllabus 2025 The General Awareness section tests a candidate’s understanding of current events, historical facts, world knowledge, and basic concepts from science, polity, geography, and economy. The table below covers all important General Awareness topics. Category Topics Covered General Knowledge Animals, Famous Personalities, Books & Authors, World Records, Buildings, Inventions & Discoveries General Information Calendars, Languages, Countries, Currencies, Music, Religions, Fashion, Awards Geography & Environment Earth, Universe, Solar System, Pollution, General Geography, Environment History & Polity General History, Polity Concepts, Economics Study Organizations World Organizations, Trade Awareness, Statistical Data Cultural Topics Dances, Sanctuaries, Famous Places Science & Technology General Science, Computers, Technology Updates Sports Sports Events, Recreation Activities Current Affairs National & International Events, Economy, Authors, Awards, Science & Tech, Miscellaneous

IB MTS Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus 2025 Quantitative Aptitude evaluates numerical ability, logical thinking, and accuracy in solving mathematical problems. The table below lists all essential arithmetic, commercial mathematics, and mensuration topics included in the IB MTS syllabus. Category Topics Covered Arithmetic Basics Number System, Fractions, Decimals, Square & Cube Roots, HCF & LCM, Simplification Ratio & Calculations Ratio & Proportion, Average, Logarithms, Variation, Chain Rule Applied Mathematics Time & Work, Time & Distance, Problems on Ages, Boats & Streams Clock & Calendar Clocks, Calendars Advanced Arithmetic Pipes & Cisterns, Mixture & Allegation, Races & Games, Problems on Trains Commercial Maths Simple & Compound Interest, Percentage, Profit & Loss, Partnership, Discounts Mensuration Area, Perimeter, Surface Area, Volume

IB MTS Logical, Analytical & Reasoning Ability Syllabus 2025 The Reasoning section measures analytical thinking, decision-making ability, and logical evaluation. It includes verbal, non-verbal, and logical reasoning topics designed to assess mental sharpness and problem-solving skills in various scenarios. Category Topics Covered Verbal Reasoning Direction & Distance, Linear & Complex Arrangements, Analogy, Classification, Series, Blood Relations Coding & Interpretation Coding-Decoding, Symbols, Alphabet Test, Data Sufficiency, Data Interpretation Logical Reasoning Syllogism, Statements & Assumptions, Statements & Arguments, Conclusions, Course of Action Non-Verbal Reasoning Symmetry, Visual Ability, Non-Verbal Classification, Non-Verbal Series, Non-Verbal Analogy

IB MTS English Language Syllabus 2025 The English Language section checks vocabulary, grammar, comprehension, and sentence structure. The table below highlights all important topics from vocabulary development to reading comprehension, ensuring complete coverage of the English syllabus. Category Topics Covered Vocabulary Synonyms, Antonyms, Analogies, Spelling Errors Proficiency Idioms & Phrases, One-Word Substitution, Sentence Formation & Completion Grammar Usage Sentence Improvement, Error Spotting, Incorrect Word Usage, Sentence Correction Sentence Structure Reconstruction, Rearrangement of Words, Para-jumbles, Paragraph Completion Practice Tasks Fill in the Blanks, Cloze Tests Comprehension Reading Comprehension Passages IB MTS Exam Pattern 2025

The IB MTS Exam Pattern 2025 consists of two stages, Tier 1 and Tier 2. Tier 1 is an online objective test, while Tier 2 is a descriptive exam. Understanding the complete exam structure helps candidates prepare with the right strategy and improves their scoring chances. IB MTS Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 1 The IB MTS Tier 1 Exam is conducted in online mode and includes four major subjects: General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability & Reasoning, and English Language.The exam is conducted online (CBT mode). A total of 100 multiple-choice questions are asked for 100 marks. Candidates will receive 1 mark for each correct answer. Negative marking of 0.25 marks (¼ mark) is applicable for every wrong answer. The exam duration is 60 minutes (1 hour). Check the IB MTS Tier 1 Exam Pattern 2025 in the table below:

Subject No. of Questions Total Marks Duration General Awareness 40 40 60 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 20 20 Numerical / Analytical / Logical Ability & Reasoning 20 20 English Language 20 20 Total 100 100 IB MTS Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 2 The Tier 2 exam is descriptive and is designed to test a candidate’s English writing skills and comprehension ability. This stage is qualifying in nature, meaning candidates must secure the minimum marks to proceed further.The exam is descriptive. Questions are based on English language, grammar, vocabulary, and paragraph writing. The exam is of 50 marks. Candidates must score at least 20 out of 50 marks to qualify. Check the IB MTS Tier 2 Exam Pattern 2025 in the table below: Topics Asked in Tier 2 Total Marks Time Duration English Language (vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms, usage, comprehension & paragraph writing of 150 words) 50 —