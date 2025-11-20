IB MTS Syllabus 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially released the IB MTS Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern along with the latest notification. Candidates applying for the Intelligence Bureau Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) posts will be selected through two stages, Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams. It is important for aspirants to clearly understand the complete IB MTS syllabus and exam structure so they can focus on the most important topics and plan their preparation smartly.
IB MTS Syllabus 2025 Overview
The IB MTS Recruitment 2025 Notification was officially released on 18th November 2025, announcing 362 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies. Candidates must go through the IB MTS Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025, as it provides complete clarity on the marking scheme, subjects, question types, and overall structure of the exam to prepare effectively.
Check the overview of IB MTS Syllabus 2025 in the table below:
|
Category
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Intelligence Bureau (IB)
|
Exam Body
|
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
|
Exam Name
|
Multi-Tasking Staff (General) Examination 2025
|
Post
|
Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)
|
Total Vacancies
|
362
|
Total Questions
|
Tier 1 – 50
|
Total Marks
|
Tier 1 – 100, Tier 2 – 50
|
Exam Duration
|
60 minutes for each Tier
|
Selection Process
|
Tier 1, Tier 2 & Document Verification
IB MTS Syllabus 2025
Candidates preparing for the exam should carefully go through the IB MTS Syllabus 2025 to understand the topics covered, marking scheme, and subject-wise weightage. A strong understanding of the syllabus helps plan the preparation effectively and score well in the IB MTS Recruitment Exam. Below is the complete IB MTS Syllabus 2025 for all sections.
IB MTS General Awareness Syllabus 2025
The General Awareness section tests a candidate’s understanding of current events, historical facts, world knowledge, and basic concepts from science, polity, geography, and economy. The table below covers all important General Awareness topics.
|
Category
|
Topics Covered
|
General Knowledge
|
Animals, Famous Personalities, Books & Authors, World Records, Buildings, Inventions & Discoveries
|
General Information
|
Calendars, Languages, Countries, Currencies, Music, Religions, Fashion, Awards
|
Geography & Environment
|
Earth, Universe, Solar System, Pollution, General Geography, Environment
|
History & Polity
|
General History, Polity Concepts, Economics Study
|
Organizations
|
World Organizations, Trade Awareness, Statistical Data
|
Cultural Topics
|
Dances, Sanctuaries, Famous Places
|
Science & Technology
|
General Science, Computers, Technology Updates
|
Sports
|
Sports Events, Recreation Activities
|
Current Affairs
|
National & International Events, Economy, Authors, Awards, Science & Tech, Miscellaneous
IB MTS Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus 2025
Quantitative Aptitude evaluates numerical ability, logical thinking, and accuracy in solving mathematical problems. The table below lists all essential arithmetic, commercial mathematics, and mensuration topics included in the IB MTS syllabus.
|
Category
|
Topics Covered
|
Arithmetic Basics
|
Number System, Fractions, Decimals, Square & Cube Roots, HCF & LCM, Simplification
|
Ratio & Calculations
|
Ratio & Proportion, Average, Logarithms, Variation, Chain Rule
|
Applied Mathematics
|
Time & Work, Time & Distance, Problems on Ages, Boats & Streams
|
Clock & Calendar
|
Clocks, Calendars
|
Advanced Arithmetic
|
Pipes & Cisterns, Mixture & Allegation, Races & Games, Problems on Trains
|
Commercial Maths
|
Simple & Compound Interest, Percentage, Profit & Loss, Partnership, Discounts
|
Mensuration
|
Area, Perimeter, Surface Area, Volume
IB MTS Logical, Analytical & Reasoning Ability Syllabus 2025
The Reasoning section measures analytical thinking, decision-making ability, and logical evaluation. It includes verbal, non-verbal, and logical reasoning topics designed to assess mental sharpness and problem-solving skills in various scenarios.
|
Category
|
Topics Covered
|
Verbal Reasoning
|
Direction & Distance, Linear & Complex Arrangements, Analogy, Classification, Series, Blood Relations
|
Coding & Interpretation
|
Coding-Decoding, Symbols, Alphabet Test, Data Sufficiency, Data Interpretation
|
Logical Reasoning
|
Syllogism, Statements & Assumptions, Statements & Arguments, Conclusions, Course of Action
|
Non-Verbal Reasoning
|
Symmetry, Visual Ability, Non-Verbal Classification, Non-Verbal Series, Non-Verbal Analogy
IB MTS English Language Syllabus 2025
The English Language section checks vocabulary, grammar, comprehension, and sentence structure. The table below highlights all important topics from vocabulary development to reading comprehension, ensuring complete coverage of the English syllabus.
|
Category
|
Topics Covered
|
Vocabulary
|
Synonyms, Antonyms, Analogies, Spelling Errors
|
Proficiency
|
Idioms & Phrases, One-Word Substitution, Sentence Formation & Completion
|
Grammar Usage
|
Sentence Improvement, Error Spotting, Incorrect Word Usage, Sentence Correction
|
Sentence Structure
|
Reconstruction, Rearrangement of Words, Para-jumbles, Paragraph Completion
|
Practice Tasks
|
Fill in the Blanks, Cloze Tests
|
Comprehension
|
Reading Comprehension Passages
IB MTS Exam Pattern 2025
The IB MTS Exam Pattern 2025 consists of two stages, Tier 1 and Tier 2. Tier 1 is an online objective test, while Tier 2 is a descriptive exam. Understanding the complete exam structure helps candidates prepare with the right strategy and improves their scoring chances.
IB MTS Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 1
The IB MTS Tier 1 Exam is conducted in online mode and includes four major subjects: General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability & Reasoning, and English Language.The exam is conducted online (CBT mode). A total of 100 multiple-choice questions are asked for 100 marks.
Candidates will receive 1 mark for each correct answer. Negative marking of 0.25 marks (¼ mark) is applicable for every wrong answer. The exam duration is 60 minutes (1 hour).
Check the IB MTS Tier 1 Exam Pattern 2025 in the table below:
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
General Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
60 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
Numerical / Analytical / Logical Ability & Reasoning
|
20
|
20
|
English Language
|
20
|
20
|
Total
|
100
|
100
IB MTS Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 2
The Tier 2 exam is descriptive and is designed to test a candidate’s English writing skills and comprehension ability. This stage is qualifying in nature, meaning candidates must secure the minimum marks to proceed further.The exam is descriptive.
Questions are based on English language, grammar, vocabulary, and paragraph writing. The exam is of 50 marks. Candidates must score at least 20 out of 50 marks to qualify.
Check the IB MTS Tier 2 Exam Pattern 2025 in the table below:
|
Topics Asked in Tier 2
|
Total Marks
|
Time Duration
|
English Language (vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms, usage, comprehension & paragraph writing of 150 words)
|
50
|
—
Also Check:
IB MTS Salary 2025
IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025
IB Multi-Tasking Staff Selection Process 2025
The IB Multi-Tasking Staff Selection Process 2025 is conducted in two important stages: Tier 1 and Tier 2. Candidates must perform well in Tier 1 because the marks scored in this stage will decide their place in the final merit list. Tier 2 is only qualifying in nature, meaning it helps verify the basic skills but does not add to the final score.
Tier 1 – Computer-Based Examination
Tier 1 is an online objective exam that tests the general awareness, reasoning ability, numerical skills, and English knowledge. The marks scored here are crucial for the final selection.
Tier 2 – Descriptive Test
Tier 2 is a descriptive exam where candidates need to write short answers or essays. This stage checks the writing ability and basic communication skills and acts as a qualifying round.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation