CBSE Board Exam 2026: Important Practical Exam Guidelines, Dos and Don’ts for Students

Dec 22, 2025, 11:53 IST

The CBSE 2026 Practical Exams for regular schools are scheduled from January 1 to February 14, 2026. This comprehensive guide outlines the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) including batch management, mandatory geo-tagged photography, and the rounding up of fractional marks. It serves as a vital checklist for students to avoid "Unfair Means" (UFM) and ensure their marks are correctly uploaded on the same day as the exam.

The practical exam season in India is often a mix of excitement and anxiety. For many students, it is the first real taste of the "Board Exam" pressure before the theory papers begin. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has designed a very structured system to ensure that these assessments—whether they are science lab experiments, internal projects, or viva-voce sessions—are fair, transparent, and consistent across thousands of schools.

Understanding these guidelines isn't just a requirement for your teachers; it is crucial for you as a student. From the mandatory group photo that proves you were actually in the lab to the strict rules about how your marks are rounded up, being informed helps you focus on your performance rather than worrying about procedural errors. This guide breaks down the official 2026 SOPs into simple, easy-to-follow sections so you know exactly what to expect on the day of your assessment.

Downlaod: Guidelines and SOPs for Practical Examination 2026

Official Schedule Mandatory Exam Dates for 2026

The Board has set a non-negotiable window for all practical exams and internal assessments. It is important to note that the Board will not grant any extensions this year due to a very tight academic schedule.

School Type

Assessment Period

Notes

Regular Session Schools

January 1, 2026, to February 14, 2026

— 

Winter Bound Schools

Concluded on December 6, 2025

Uploading Marks

Same-Day Uploading

Marks for every batch must be uploaded to the CBSE portal on the same day the assessment is conducted.

Marks Finality

Once finalized on the portal

No changes or corrections will be permitted under any circumstances.

Class 12: External Examiner and Lab Protocols

Class 12 assessments are strictly monitored by CBSE-appointed personnel. Schools are not authorized to make local arrangements for examiners.

  • Appointment of Examiners: CBSE appoints an External Examiner and may also appoint an Observer. The school appoints one Internal Examiner with relevant expertise.

  • Pre-Exam Lab Inspection: The External Examiner is required to visit the school's laboratory at least one day before the exam to verify the availability of equipment, chemicals, and materials.

  • Relieving of Teachers: All schools must relieve their PGTs who are deputed as External Examiners for other schools. Failure to do so can result in penalties against the school.

Batch Management and Group Photography

To ensure transparency, CBSE has introduced digital verification steps for every exam session.

  • Batch Size: The standard batch size is 30 students.

  • Sub-Groups: To manage lab space, a batch can be split into two sub-groups of 15. One group may perform lab work while the other does pen-and-paper work, but marks for the entire batch of 30 must be uploaded together.

  • Geo-Tagged Photos: Schools must use a specific App-link to upload one group photograph for every batch.

    • The photo must be taken in the laboratory.

    • It must clearly show all students in the batch, the External Examiner, the Internal Examiner, and the Observer.

    • The software ensures the photo is geo-tagged and time-tagged.

Marking Scheme and Viva-Voce Rules

The assessment follows a standardized marking pattern to ensure uniformity across all regions.

  • Consensus on Marks: Both the Internal and External examiners must agree on the marks. If a minor difference (1-2 marks) persists, the average is awarded.

  • No Fractions: Award lists must contain whole numbers only. Any fraction in the total (e.g., 25.5) must be increased to the next whole number (26).

  • Viva-Voce Focus: Oral questions should relate specifically to the student's Project or the experiments performed. General or unrelated questions are discouraged.

  • Project Originality: Investigatory projects showing original effort and creativity are eligible for higher marks, while routine or copied projects will receive mediocre scores.

Class 10: Internal Assessment Guidelines

For Class 10, the process is decentralized but still requires strict record-keeping.

  • Internal Conduct: Practicals and assessments are conducted at the school level by internal teachers. No external examiners are sent by CBSE.

  • Record Keeping: While Class 10 answer books are not sent to the Regional Office, schools must keep them in safe custody for one year after the results are declared.

  • Marks Uploading: Schools download a student list in Excel format, fill in the marks, and upload them back to the portal for finalization.

Attendance and "Unfair Means" (UFM)

  • Rescheduling: If a student is absent on the exam day, they are marked as "Re-scheduled" in the system. The exam must be completed within the January 1 – February 14 window. No special permissions are granted after the window closes.

  • Unfair Means: Attempting to influence an examiner or using unauthorized materials is strictly treated as UFM. Examiners are required to report such cases immediately to the Regional Office.

  • Confidentiality: Marks awarded are highly confidential and have the same sanctity as theory marks. They must not be disclosed to students or any unauthorized persons at the school.

Critical Dos and Don’ts for Students

Category

What You Must Do (Dos)

What You Must Avoid (Don’ts)

Attendance

Be present on your scheduled date. Rescheduling is only possible within the official Jan-Feb window.

Don’t skip your practical thinking, you can do it "later." The Board grants zero extensions after Feb 14.

Integrity

Focus solely on your work. Any attempt to influence examiners is a serious offense.

Don’t use any "Unfair Means" (UFM). Carrying unauthorized notes or phones will lead to immediate action.

Project Work

Bring your original, completed, and teacher-signed project files or lab records.

Don’t submit copied or "stereotyped" projects. Originality is rewarded with higher marks.

Viva-Voce

Answer clearly; questions will be based strictly on your project or experiments.

Don’t be discouraged by fractional marks. CBSE rounds up totals (e.g., 18.5 becomes 19).

Special Provisions: Sports and Absentees

  • For Athletes: If you are participating in a National or International sports event that clashes with your practical dates, notify your Principal immediately. The school can reschedule your exam as long as it falls within the official window.

  • Missing an Exam: If you are genuinely ill on the day of the exam, you will be marked as "Re-scheduled" in the online system. You will then be given a second chance, but only before the February 14 deadline.

A common question students ask is, "Can I see my marks?" According to Rule 11 of the official SOP, marks are strictly confidential. Schools are prohibited from disclosing practical or internal assessment marks to students or parents before the final results are officially declared by the CBSE.

Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Content Writer
