CBSE Board Exam 2026: Important Practical Exam Guidelines, Dos and Don’ts for Students

The practical exam season in India is often a mix of excitement and anxiety. For many students, it is the first real taste of the "Board Exam" pressure before the theory papers begin. However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has designed a very structured system to ensure that these assessments—whether they are science lab experiments, internal projects, or viva-voce sessions—are fair, transparent, and consistent across thousands of schools.

Understanding these guidelines isn't just a requirement for your teachers; it is crucial for you as a student. From the mandatory group photo that proves you were actually in the lab to the strict rules about how your marks are rounded up, being informed helps you focus on your performance rather than worrying about procedural errors. This guide breaks down the official 2026 SOPs into simple, easy-to-follow sections so you know exactly what to expect on the day of your assessment.