If you are keen to know the list of top 15 longest NFL field goals, then this is the blog for you. In the high-stakes world of the NFL, every yard counts but sometimes, a single kick can change football history. From Justin Tucker’s jaw-dropping 66-yard masterpiece to Brandon Aubrey’s meteoric rise with a 65-yard strike in 2024, these are the longest and most unforgettable field goals ever made. Here is the ultimate list every football fan needs to see.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Aug 10, 2025, 10:42 EDT
Washington vs Packers in NFL 2021 Regular Season.
In the NFL history, field goals can change games and to witness the top 15 longest NFL field goals of all time, it can shock fans globally. There are few names who have made history, like Justin Tucker, Matt Prater, and Brandon Aubrey. In 2024, Brandon Aubrey, nailed a 65-yard field goal, and the second only to the standing record. The record books have many jaw-dropping entries, and currently Cam Little has come out of surprise, who is a rising star whose field goal is already turning heads, though it was in the NFL preseason 2025. Meanwhile, Justin Tucker remains top dog with a 66-yard bomb that still shocks opponents. Learn more about the most surprising field goals ever recorded in the NFL regular games. 

List of Top 15 Longest Field Goals in NFL

NFL history has a lot of exceptional field goals till date. If you are wondering about the NFL players who scored these longest goals, then below is a summary of the longest successful field goals in NFL regular-season history. This table shows the stats based on official NFL data and corroborated by sources like Fox Sports and NFL.com.

Rank

Kicker

Team

Distance (yards)

Year

1

Justin Tucker

Baltimore Ravens

66

2021

2

Brandon Aubrey

Dallas Cowboys

65

2024

3

Matt Prater

Denver Broncos

64

2013

T-4

Tom Dempsey

New Orleans Saints

63

1970

T-4

Jason Elam

Denver Broncos

63

1998

T-4

Sebastian Janikowski

Oakland Raiders

63

2011

T-4

David Akers

San Francisco 49ers

63

2012

T-4

Graham Gano

Carolina Panthers

63

2018

T-4

Brett Maher

Dallas Cowboys

63

2019

T-10

Harrison Butker

Kansas City Chiefs

62

2022

T-10

Matt Prater

Arizona Cardinals

62

2021

T-10

Stephen Gostkowski

New England Patriots

62

2017

T-10

Matt Bryant

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

62

2006

T-10

Brett Maher

Dallas Cowboys

62

2018

T-10

Brett Maher

Dallas Cowboys

62

2019

T-10

Joey Slye

Washington Commanders

62

2023

Source: NFL, and Fox Sports

What About Cam Little’s 70-Yard Preseason Field Goal?

Recently, in the NFL Preseason 2025, Cam Little of the Jacksonville Jaguars crushed a 70-yard field goal against the Steelers. Although it was a staggering goal, it is not counted in the record books because it occurred in the preseason, and not in a regular-season contest. Still, it’s proof that NFL kickers are pushing boundaries. 

Conclusion

From Justin Tucker’s game-winner to Cam Little’s jaw-dropping preseason attempt, these kicks remind us of how spectacular placekickers can be. As training and technique improve, records may fall faster than ever.

    FAQs

    • Who has the record for the longest Super Bowl field goal?
      +
      Harrison Butker holds that honour, with a 57-yard kick in Super Bowl LVIII.
    • Why don’t preseason field goals count in official records?
      +
      Only regular-season and postseason games are recognised for official NFL records — preseason stats are excluded.
    • What is the longest field goal in NFL history?
      +
      Justin Tucker holds the official record with a 66-yard field goal in 2021.

