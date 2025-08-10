In the NFL history, field goals can change games and to witness the top 15 longest NFL field goals of all time, it can shock fans globally. There are few names who have made history, like Justin Tucker, Matt Prater, and Brandon Aubrey. In 2024, Brandon Aubrey, nailed a 65-yard field goal, and the second only to the standing record. The record books have many jaw-dropping entries, and currently Cam Little has come out of surprise, who is a rising star whose field goal is already turning heads, though it was in the NFL preseason 2025. Meanwhile, Justin Tucker remains top dog with a 66-yard bomb that still shocks opponents. Learn more about the most surprising field goals ever recorded in the NFL regular games.
List of Top 15 Longest Field Goals in NFL
NFL history has a lot of exceptional field goals till date. If you are wondering about the NFL players who scored these longest goals, then below is a summary of the longest successful field goals in NFL regular-season history. This table shows the stats based on official NFL data and corroborated by sources like Fox Sports and NFL.com.
|
Rank
|
Kicker
|
Team
|
Distance (yards)
|
Year
|
1
|
Justin Tucker
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
66
|
2021
|
2
|
Brandon Aubrey
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
65
|
2024
|
3
|
Matt Prater
|
Denver Broncos
|
64
|
2013
|
T-4
|
Tom Dempsey
|
New Orleans Saints
|
63
|
1970
|
T-4
|
Jason Elam
|
Denver Broncos
|
63
|
1998
|
T-4
|
Sebastian Janikowski
|
Oakland Raiders
|
63
|
2011
|
T-4
|
David Akers
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
63
|
2012
|
T-4
|
Graham Gano
|
Carolina Panthers
|
63
|
2018
|
T-4
|
Brett Maher
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
63
|
2019
|
T-10
|
Harrison Butker
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
62
|
2022
|
T-10
|
Matt Prater
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
62
|
2021
|
T-10
|
Stephen Gostkowski
|
New England Patriots
|
62
|
2017
|
T-10
|
Matt Bryant
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
62
|
2006
|
T-10
|
Brett Maher
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
62
|
2018
|
T-10
|
Brett Maher
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
62
|
2019
|
T-10
|
Joey Slye
|
Washington Commanders
|
62
|
2023
Source: NFL, and Fox Sports
What About Cam Little’s 70-Yard Preseason Field Goal?
Recently, in the NFL Preseason 2025, Cam Little of the Jacksonville Jaguars crushed a 70-yard field goal against the Steelers. Although it was a staggering goal, it is not counted in the record books because it occurred in the preseason, and not in a regular-season contest. Still, it’s proof that NFL kickers are pushing boundaries.
Conclusion
From Justin Tucker’s game-winner to Cam Little’s jaw-dropping preseason attempt, these kicks remind us of how spectacular placekickers can be. As training and technique improve, records may fall faster than ever.
