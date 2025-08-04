SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2025 OUT: Check Aug 4, Shift 1, 2 Review, Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

The SBI is conducting the SBi PO 2025 exam on 2nd, 4th and 5th August 2025. Candidates taking the exam on these dates or SBI PO exam aspirants can check the SBI PO exam analysis 2025 for Prelims from here. Get to know what is the Prelims exam difficulty level, good attempts and more details from here.
SBI PO Exam Analysis 2025
The SBI PO exam analysis 2025 for Prelims can be checked from here. The SBI PO exam for 4th August, 1st shift has been completed successfully. As per the feedback of the students, the SBI PO exam for 4th August, shift 1 was easy to moderate level.
The SBI PO exam consists of three sections, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and English Language for 100 marks. Each of these sections has sectional timing. Check the detailed SBI PO Prelims review for all days and all shifts.
SBI PO Exam Analysis 2025, August 4: Exam Shift Timing
The SBI PO exam 2025 is being held in four shifts. The first shift begins from 9 AM to 10 AM. Check the table below to know the shift timings for Prelims.
|
Shift 1
|
9 am-10 am
|
Shift 2
|
11:30 am-12:30 pm
|
Shift 3
|
2 pm-3 pm
|
Shift 4
|
3:30 pm-4:30 pm
SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern
The SBI PO exam for Prelims consists of three sections. Each section has a sectional timing within which the aspirants have to complete the syllabus. The duration of the test is one hour. The structure of SBI PO prelims exam pattern is given below.
|Subject
|Number of Questions
|Duration
|
English Language
|
40
|
20 Minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
30
|
20 Minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
30
|
20 Minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
1 Hour
SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2025, Aug 4: Check the difficulty level
The section-wise SBI PO difficulty level for Shift 1 is given below.
|Sections
|Difficulty Level, Aug 4, Shift 1
|Quantitative Aptitude
|Moderate
|English Language
|Easy
|Reasoning
|Moderate
SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2025: Check Distribution of Questions in Quant
The distribution of questions in the SBI PO Quant section is given below.
|Topic
|No. of Questions, Aug 4, Shift 1
|
Pie chart DI (based on variable)
|6
|
Bar graph DI + Table DI
(related graduate, post-graduate students in college)
|6
|Caselet DI
|5
|Quadratic equation
|3
|Arithmetic problems
|10
|Total
|30
SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2025: Check Distribution of Questions in English
The topic-wise distribution of questions asked in the Shift 1 of SBI PO prelims exam is given below.
|Topic
|No. of Questions, Aug 4, Shift 1
|
Reading comprehension
Topic: English Angola’s Economic Budget Status
Synonyms: Grim, Stall
|10
|Error Spotting
|5
|Cloze test
|6
|Word usage
|2
|Phrase replacement
|4
|Jumbled sentences
|5
|Sentence Rearrangement
|5
|Match the column
|3
|Total
|40
SBI PO Exam Analysis 2025: Check the Number of Good Attempts
Overall, a candidate can attempt up to 77 questions accurately. The number could go up provided one attempts those questions.
|Sections
|Good Attempts (Aug 4, Shift 1)
|Reasoning Ability
|19-25
|Quantitative Aptitude
|16-22
|English Language
|24-30
|Overall
|59-77
