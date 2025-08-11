SBI PO Prelims result 2025 can be checked on the SBI official website. Through the SBI PO 2025 exam, a total of 541 vacancies will be filled. The SBI concluded the SBI PO Prelims exam on two days, i.e. 4th and 5th August 2025. It is expected that the result could be declared by 17th August 2025.
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025
The SBI PO Prelims result 2025 is likely to be declared by 17th August 2025. Once the result is declared, the candidates who have taken the exam will be able to download the result online. For SBI PO selection, there are three stages that one needs to qualify. The first stage is the Prelims, that has already been completed. The second stage is the Mains and the last stage is the Interview. The candidates who qualify each stage will be appointed to the post of SBI Probationary Officer.
Lakhs of banking aspirants had appeared for the exam. The candidates are eagerly waiting for the SBI PO Prelims result to be declared. Once the result is announced, the candidates will be able to check it online at sbi.co.in. Along with the result, the candidate’s qualifying status can also be checked.
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025
The SBI PO Prelims result 2025 could be declared anytime soon in this week, i.e. by 17th August 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Prelims exam will be able to download the result online once it has been declared. Check the table below.
|
SBI PO Result 2025- Important Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
SBI PO Prelims Exam
|
4th and 5th August 2025
|
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025
|
By 17th August 2025
|
SBI PO Prelims Score Card 2025
|
By 17th August 2025
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Link
The direct link to check SBI PO Prelims result 2025 will be activated by the State Bank of India shortly. Once the link is activated by the SBI, candidates can visit the careers page of SBI to download the result. Additionally, a direct link to check the result will also be made available below here as well
How To Check SBI PO Mains Result 2025?
Candidates can check the SBI PO Prelims result 2025 using their SBI PO registration number and roll number. We have shared the steps given below to check the result for Prelims exam.
- Visit the official site of SBI or click on the direct link given on this page.
- On the homepage, scroll down and search for "Current Openings"
- Visit the notification page and search for Recruitment of Probationary Officer (ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/PO/2024-25/22).
- Now click on “Download Preliminary Exam Result”
- A login page appears on the screen to enter your registration number and date of birth as per the SBI PO admit card for Prelims.
- Check your marks and qualifying status.
What’s Next After SBI PO Prelims Result is Declared?
After the SBI PO Prelims result is declared, all the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their results online. In the online SBI PO result, the marks and cut off marks will be mentioned on it. The candidates who will qualify the Prelims exam by securing the cutoff marks will be eligible to take the SBI PO Mains exam.
