SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 (20th Nov Shift-1&2): Check Questions Difficulty Level & Good Attempts to Clear Cutoff

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 (20th Nov Shift-1&2): SBI has started conducting the Prelims Exam for the recruitment of 2056 Probationary Officer (PO) vacancies. The exam is being conducted in online mode across different exam cent centres on 20th, 21st & 27th November 2021. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Analysis & Review of the SBI PO 2021 Exam held online on 20th Nov 2021 (Shift 1).

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 held on 20th Nov 2021 (Shift-1)

SBI PO 2021 Exam consisted of 100 objective multiple-choice questions of mark each. The online exam was comprised of three sections (with separate timings for each section). As per the feedback shared by the candidates, questions asked in the exam were of the ‘Moderate to Difficult’ Level. Let’s look in detail the type of questions asked in the exam, their difficulty level, and the number of good attempts to clear cut-off marks this year:

SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam Analysis 20th Nov (Shift-1) Sections (Maximum Marks/ Duration) Important Topics Difficulty Level (Good Attempts) Reasoning Ability (35 Marks/ 20 minutes) Input-Output, Seating Arrangement (Circular – facing Centre or outwards & Linear – facing North or South), Syllogism, Inequalities, Alphanumeric series, Direction Sense, Puzzle Test, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relation, Data Sufficiency Moderate to Difficult (22-27) Numerical Ability (35 Marks/ 20 minutes) Approximation, Quadratic Equation, Number Series, Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, Profit & Loss, Time & Distance, Time & Work, Mensuration, Averages, SI & CI, Permutation & Combination, Probability, Data Interpretation-(Table, Bar, Pie Chart Set) Moderate to Difficult (21-24) English Language (30 Marks/ 20 minutes) Reading Comprehension (RC), Synonyms based on RC, Antonyms based on RC, Parajumbles, Fill in Blanks in sentences, Cloze Test, Spotting Errors Moderate (22 to 24) Total 100 Moderate to Difficult (68-75)

Highlights of SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam

- The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

- It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with an affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well.

- Candidates are required to bring one ballpoint pen also.

- Each question will carry an equal 1 mark.

- There is a negative marking of one-fourth (1/4) mark for wrong answers.

- The questions were bilingual except the English Language.

- 20 minutes is allowed for each section.

- There will be no sectional cut-off.

- SBI PO Prelims Result decides the candidates’ eligibility for the SBI PO Mains exam. The marks obtained in SBI PO Prelims Exam will not be reckoned in the final merit ranking.

- Candidates are also required to carry these things with them - A face mask, Hand sanitizer (small bottle), transparent water bottle was allowed.

Important Points to Remember after SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam

Phase-II: SBI PO Mains Examination - Candidates who are shortlisted after Preliminary Examination will have to appear for Main Examination. Candidates numbering 10 times the number of vacancies (approx.) in each category will be short-listed for the Main Examination from the top of the above merit list.

Phase-III: Interview - Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Group Exercises & Interview. Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approx.) of the category-wise vacancies will be shortlisted for the Group Exercise & Interview from the top of the category-wise merit list subject to a candidate scoring the minimum aggregate qualifying score.

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam held on 20th Nov 2021.