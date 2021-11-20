Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 (20th Nov Shift-1&2): Check Questions Difficulty Level & Good Attempts to Clear Cutoff

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis & Review 2021 (20th Nov): Get the detailed Subject wise analysis of the SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam held online on 20th Nov 2021 (Shift-1).  So, let’s look at the type of questions asked, difficulty level and the number of good attempts.

Created On: Nov 20, 2021 13:09 IST
SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 (20th Nov Shift-1&2)
SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 (20th Nov Shift-1&2)

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 (20th Nov Shift-1&2): SBI has started conducting the Prelims Exam for the recruitment of 2056 Probationary Officer (PO) vacancies. The exam is being conducted in online mode across different exam cent centres on 20th, 21st & 27th November 2021. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Analysis & Review of the SBI PO 2021 Exam held online on 20th Nov 2021 (Shift 1).

Recent Stories:

Check SBI PO Prelims Exam Previous Cut-off Marks

Check SBI PO Prelims 2021 Syllabus

Check SBI PO 2021 Exam Last Minute Tips

Check SBI PO 2021 Eligibility Criteria in Detail

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2021 held on 20th Nov 2021 (Shift-1)

SBI PO 2021 Exam consisted of 100 objective multiple-choice questions of mark each. The online exam was comprised of three sections (with separate timings for each section). As per the feedback shared by the candidates, questions asked in the exam were of the ‘Moderate to Difficult’ Level. Let’s look in detail the type of questions asked in the exam, their difficulty level, and the number of good attempts to clear cut-off marks this year:

SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam Analysis 20th Nov (Shift-1)

Sections

(Maximum Marks/ Duration)

Important Topics

Difficulty Level

(Good Attempts)

Reasoning Ability

(35 Marks/ 20 minutes)

Input-Output, Seating Arrangement (Circular – facing Centre or outwards & Linear – facing North or South), Syllogism, Inequalities, Alphanumeric series, Direction Sense, Puzzle Test, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relation, Data Sufficiency

Moderate to Difficult

(22-27)

Numerical Ability

(35 Marks/ 20 minutes)

Approximation, Quadratic Equation, Number Series, Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, Profit & Loss, Time & Distance, Time & Work, Mensuration, Averages, SI & CI, Permutation & Combination, Probability, Data Interpretation-(Table, Bar, Pie Chart Set)

Moderate to Difficult

 (21-24)

English Language

(30 Marks/ 20 minutes)

Reading Comprehension (RC), Synonyms based on RC, Antonyms based on RC, Parajumbles, Fill in Blanks in sentences, Cloze Test, Spotting Errors

Moderate

 (22 to 24)

Total

100

Moderate to Difficult

 (68-75)

SBI PO 2021 Exam Study Material

Click here to get SBI PO Important Data Interpretation Questions

Click here to Practice SBI PO Prelims 2021 Mock Test for free

Check Formulas & Shortcuts for SBI PO 2021 Exam

Highlights of SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam

- The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

- It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with an affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well.

- Candidates are required to bring one ballpoint pen also.

- Each question will carry an equal 1 mark.

- There is a negative marking of one-fourth (1/4) mark for wrong answers.

- The questions were bilingual except the English Language.

- 20 minutes is allowed for each section.

- There will be no sectional cut-off.

- SBI PO Prelims Result decides the candidates’ eligibility for the SBI PO Mains exam. The marks obtained in SBI PO Prelims Exam will not be reckoned in the final merit ranking.

- Candidates are also required to carry these things with them - A face mask, Hand sanitizer (small bottle), transparent water bottle was allowed.

Also Read

Check SBI PO 2021 Mains Descriptive Paper Details 

SBI PO 2021 Group Exercises & Interview Details

Important Points to Remember after SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam

Phase-II: SBI PO Mains Examination - Candidates who are shortlisted after Preliminary Examination will have to appear for Main Examination. Candidates numbering 10 times the number of vacancies (approx.) in each category will be short-listed for the Main Examination from the top of the above merit list.        

Phase-III: Interview - Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Group Exercises & Interview. Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approx.) of the category-wise vacancies will be shortlisted for the Group Exercise & Interview from the top of the category-wise merit list subject to a candidate scoring the minimum aggregate qualifying score.

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam held on 20th Nov 2021.

FAQ

What is the Difficulty Level of the SBI PO 2021 Prelims Exam?

Moderate To Difficult

What is the number of good attempts for the SBI PO 2021 Prelims Exam?

68 to 75 Questions

Will there be any negative marking in SBI PO 2021 Prelims Exam?

There will be one-fourth (1/4) mark for wrong answers

Take Free Online SBI PO 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.