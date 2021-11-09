SBI PO Admit Card 2021 Released: Prelims Exam on 20th, 21st & 27th Nov, Check Section-wise Important Topics

SBI PO Admit Card 2021 Released: Get the detailed Section-wise Important Topics of SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam to be held on 20th, 21st & 27th November in online mode for the Recruitment of 2056 Probationary Officer Posts in State Bank of India.

SBI PO Admit Card 2021 Released: State Bank of India will conduct the Prelims Exam for the recruitment of 2056 Probationary Officer Posts. SBI PO Prelims Exam will be held on 20th, 21st & 27th November 2021 and the admit cards have been released at the official website (sbi.co.in). Below are the Important Dates for SBI PO 2021 Recruitment Exam:

SBI PO 2021 Recruitment Important Dates SBI PO Notification 2021 Release Date 04th October 2021 Online Registration Opening Date 5th October 2021 Last date for SBI PO Apply Online 25th October 2021 PET Call Letter Direct Link to Download PET Call Letter 6th November 2021 Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates 2nd week of November 2021 Download Admit Card for Prelims Exam Direct Link to Download Admit Card 8th Nov to 27th November 2021 SBI PO Exam Date- Preliminary 20th, 21st & 27th November 2021 Result of Online exam – Preliminary December 2021 Download of Call letter for Mains Exam December 2021 SBI PO Exam Date – Mains December 2021 Result of Online Examination – Main January 2022 Download Call Letter for Personal Interview 1st or 2nd week of February 2022 Conduct of Group Exercises & Interview 2nd or 3rd week of February 2022 Declaration of Final Result February/March 2022

In this article, we are going to share the Section-wise Important Topics for the SBI PO 2021 Exam to be held in the month of November or December 2021.

SBI PO Prelims Exam - Section-wise Important Topics

Let’s look at the Important Topics for SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam Section-wise:

SBI PO Prelims Exam - Section-wise Important Topics Sections (Maximum Marks) Important Topics Reasoning Ability (35 Marks) Input-Output, Seating Arrangement (Circular – facing Centre or outwards & Linear – facing North or South), Syllogism, Inequalities, Alphanumeric series, Direction Sense, Puzzle Test, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relation, Data Sufficiency Numerical Ability (35 Marks) Approximation, Quadratic Equation, Number Series, Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, Profit & Loss, Time & Distance, Time & Work, Mensuration, Averages, SI & CI, Permutation & Combination, Probability, Data Interpretation-(Table, Bar, Pie Chart Set) English Language (30 Marks) Reading Comprehension (RC), Synonyms based on RC, Antonyms based on RC, Para jumbles, Fill in Blanks in sentences, Cloze Test, Spotting Errors Total 100

SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern

SBI PO 2021 Exam consisting of objective multiple-choice questions will be conducted in online mode. The exam will have three sections (with separate timings for each section) as follows:

SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration English Language 30 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 20 minutes Total 100 Questions of 100 marks 60 minutes

Note:

- The paper will be conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

- Each question will be of 1 mark.

- There will be a negative marking of one-fourth (1/4) mark for wrong answers.

- The questions will be bilingual except the English Language.

- 20 minutes is allowed for each section.

- There will be no sectional cut-off.

SBI PO 2021 Group Exercises & Interview Details

SBI PO Prelims Result decides the candidates’ eligibility for the SBI PO Mains exam. The marks obtained in SBI PO Prelims Exam will not be reckoned in the final merit ranking. Candidates who are shortlisted after Preliminary Examination will have to appear for Main Examination. Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Group Exercises & Interview.

