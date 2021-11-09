Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SBI PO Admit Card 2021 Released: Prelims Exam on 20th, 21st & 27th Nov, Check Section-wise Important Topics

SBI PO Admit Card 2021 Released: Get the detailed Section-wise Important Topics of SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam to be held on 20th, 21st & 27th November in online mode for the Recruitment of 2056 Probationary Officer Posts in State Bank of India.

Created On: Nov 9, 2021 10:52 IST
SBI PO Admit Card 2021 Released: State Bank of India will conduct the Prelims Exam for the recruitment of 2056 Probationary Officer Posts. SBI PO Prelims Exam will be held on 20th, 21st & 27th November 2021 and the admit cards have been released at the official website (sbi.co.in). Below are the Important Dates for SBI PO 2021 Recruitment Exam:

SBI PO 2021 Recruitment

Important Dates

SBI PO Notification 2021 Release Date

04th October 2021

Online Registration Opening Date

5th October 2021

Last date for SBI PO Apply Online

25th October 2021

PET Call Letter

Direct Link to Download PET Call Letter

6th November 2021

Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates

2nd week of November 2021

Download Admit Card for Prelims Exam

Direct Link to Download Admit Card

8th Nov to 27th November 2021

SBI PO Exam Date- Preliminary

20th, 21st & 27th November 2021

Result of Online exam – Preliminary

December 2021

Download of Call letter for Mains Exam

December 2021

SBI PO Exam Date – Mains

December 2021

Result of Online Examination – Main

January 2022

Download Call Letter for Personal Interview

1st or 2nd week of February 2022

Conduct of Group Exercises & Interview

2nd or 3rd week of February 2022

Declaration of Final Result

February/March 2022

Check SBI PO 2021 Eligibility Criteria in Detail

In this article, we are going to share the Section-wise Important Topics for the SBI PO 2021 Exam to be held in the month of November or December 2021.

SBI PO Prelims Exam - Section-wise Important Topics

Let’s look at the Important Topics for SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam Section-wise:

SBI PO Prelims Exam - Section-wise Important Topics

Sections

(Maximum Marks)

Important Topics

Reasoning Ability

(35 Marks)

Input-Output, Seating Arrangement (Circular – facing Centre or outwards & Linear – facing North or South), Syllogism, Inequalities, Alphanumeric series, Direction Sense, Puzzle Test, Coding-Decoding, Blood Relation, Data Sufficiency

Numerical Ability

(35 Marks)

Approximation, Quadratic Equation, Number Series, Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, Profit & Loss, Time & Distance, Time & Work, Mensuration, Averages, SI & CI, Permutation & Combination, Probability, Data Interpretation-(Table, Bar, Pie Chart Set)

English Language

(30 Marks)

Reading Comprehension (RC), Synonyms based on RC, Antonyms based on RC, Para jumbles, Fill in Blanks in sentences, Cloze Test, Spotting Errors

Total

100

Click here to get SBI PO Important Data Interpretation Questions

SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern

SBI PO 2021 Exam consisting of objective multiple-choice questions will be conducted in online mode. The exam will have three sections (with separate timings for each section) as follows:

SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Questions

(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

English Language

30

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

35

20 minutes

Total

100 Questions of 100 marks

60 minutes

Note:

- The paper will be conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

- Each question will be of 1 mark.

- There will be a negative marking of one-fourth (1/4) mark for wrong answers.

- The questions will be bilingual except the English Language.

- 20 minutes is allowed for each section.

- There will be no sectional cut-off.

SBI PO 2021 Group Exercises & Interview Details

SBI PO Prelims Result decides the candidates’ eligibility for the SBI PO Mains exam. The marks obtained in SBI PO Prelims Exam will not be reckoned in the final merit ranking. Candidates who are shortlisted after Preliminary Examination will have to appear for Main Examination. Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Group Exercises & Interview.

Check SBI PO 2021 Mains Descriptive Paper Details 

FAQ

Which is the Official Website to Download SBI PO Admit Card 2021?

sbi.co.in

How many vacancies have been announced under SBI PO 2021 Recruitment?

2056 Vacancies

