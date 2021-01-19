SBI PO Mains 2020-2021: Important Data Interpretation Questions with Answers

For cracking SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam, candidates must practice the most important Data Interpretation Questions which covers the 35 marks of the exam. Candidates need to cover this section in 45 minutes. Data Interpretation is one of the scoring sections of SBI PO Mains Exam. The concepts of Ratio & Proportion, Averages and Percentages are used in this section. So, in this article we have compiled the most important Data Analysis and Interpretation Questions that have maximum chances of coming in SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam.

SBI PO Mains 2020: Important Data Interpretation Questions with Answers

Direction (1-5): Study the following Radar graph carefully and answer the questions given below it.

Percentage of Marks Obtained by Various Students in Various specialisations in an Examination

Maximum Marks in each Specialisation = 100

1. What is approximate overall percentage obtained by Y in the examination?

a) 78 %

b) 69 %

c) 75 %

d) 66.66 %

e) 65 %

Answer: (d)

Explanation: Marks obtained by Y (in %)

2. What is the difference in the marks obtained by X in Supply chain and Operations together and the marks obtained by Z in the same specialisations?

a) 20

b) 25

c) 15

d) 30

e) None of these

Answer: (e)

Explanation: Marks obtained by X in Operations and Supply chain = 30 + 90 = 120

Marks obtained by Z in operations and supply chain = 40 + 70 = 110

Difference = 120 - 110 = 10

3. The marks obtained by W in Retail management are what per cent of the marks obtained by W in Finance?

a) 71 %

b) 55 %

c) 50 %

d) 60 %

e) None of these

Answer: (a)

Explanation: Marks obtained by W in Retail management = 50

Marks obtained by W in Finance = 70

Required % = 50/70 * 100 ≈ 71 %

4. What is the overall percentage of marks obtained by Z in Human resource and Retail management together?

a) 73

b) 72

c) 75

d) 68

e) None of these

Answer: (c)

Explanation: Total marks obtained = 60 + 90 = 150

Total marks = 200

Percentage marks = 150/200 * 100 = 75%

5. What is the average mark obtained by all the students together in Marketing?

a) 77.16

b) 72.50

c) 75.6

d) 80.56

e) None of these

Answer: (b)

Explanation: Average marks of all students in marketing

Directions (6-10): Study the table carefully to answer the questions that follow.

Per annum income of six men and the percentage break up their spending pattern Person Per Annum Percentage break up of spending pattern Income (Rs. in Lakhs) Food Clothing Entertainment Health Savings Misc. Radhika 4.10 21.8 14.6 20.4 16.4 14.5 12.3 Shweta 4.50 20.9 15.7 15.6 11.4 15.3 21.1 Anaya 3.9 14.3 16.6 18.5 21.5 16.4 12.7 Vinita 4.00 18.6 14.5 18.7 21.5 16.2 10.5 Anita 3.50 17.8 12.8 19.5 21.0 18.2 10.7 Sanya 3.40 12.0 18.6 10.5 18.2 22.4 18.3

6. What is the total amount of savings of all the persons together?

a) Rs. 396920

b) Rs. 342524

c) Rs. 389520

d) Rs. 356625

e) None of these

Answer: (a)

Explanation:

Radhika ⇒ (4.10 ×14.5)/100 = Rs. 0.5945 lakh

Shweta ⇒ (4.50 ×15.3)/100 = Rs. 0.6885 lakh

Anaya ⇒ (3.9 ×16.4)/100 = Rs. 0.6396 lakh

Vinita ⇒ (4 ×16.2)/100 = Rs. 0.648 lakh

Anita ⇒ (3.50 ×18.2)/100 = Rs. 0.6370 lakh

Sanya ⇒ (3.40 × 22.4)/100 = Rs. 0.7616 lakh

Total savings

= Rs. (0.5945 + 0.6885 + 0.6396 + 0.648 + 0.6370 + 0.7616) lakh

= Rs. 3.9692 lakh = Rs. 396920

7. Who spends the maximum amount on Clothing?

a) Radhika

b) Sanya

c) Shweta

d) Anaya

e) None of these

Answer: (c)

Explanation: Amount spends on Clothing by:

Shweta → Rs. ((4.5 × 15.7)/100) lakh = Rs. 0.7065 lakh

He spends maximum amount on Clothing.

8. What is the respective ratio of total amount spent by Radhika on Food and Entertainment together to the total amount spends by Anaya on the same?

a) 156 : 211

b) 217 : 253

c) 253 : 217

d) 211 : 156

e) None of these

Answer: (d)

Explanation: Amount spends by Radhika on:

Food →(21.8 × 4.10)/100 = Rs. 0.8938 lakh

Entertainment →(20.4 × 4.10)/100 = Rs. 0.8364 lakh

Total amount = Rs. (0.8938 + 0.8364) lakh

= Rs. 1.7302 lakh

Amount spends by Anaya on:

Food →(3.9 ×14.3)/100 = Rs. 0.5577 lakh

Entertainment →(18.5 ×3.9)/100 = Rs. 0.7215 lakh

Total amount = Rs. (0.5577 + 0.7215) lakh

= Rs. 1.2792

Required ratio = 1.7302 : . 1.2792 = 211 : 156.

9. Amount spent by Sanya on health is what per cent of the total amount spend by all the men together on Health? (rounded off to two digits after decimal)

a) 16.24

b) 14.60

c) 19.04

d) 12.35

e) None of the above

Answer: (b)

Explanation: Amount spends on health by:

Sanya → Rs. ((3.40 × 18.2)/100) lakh

= Rs. 0.6188 lakh

Similarly:

Radhika → Rs. 0.6724 lakh

Shweta → Rs. 0.5130 lakh

Anaya → Rs. 0.8385 lakh

Vinita → 0.86 lakh

Anita → Rs. 0.735 lakh

Total expenditure on health

= Rs. (0. 6188 + 0.6724 + 0.5130 + 0.8385 + 0.86 + 0.735) lakh

= Rs. 4.2377 lakh

∴ Required percentage =0. 6188/4.2377 ×100 = 14.60%

10. Per annum income of Anita is approximately what per cent of total per annum income of all the persons together?

a) 10

b) 22

c) 27

d) 19

e) 15

Answer: (e)

Explanation: Total annual income

= Rs. (4.10 + 4.5 + 3.9 + 4 + 3.5 + 3.4) lakhs

= Rs. 23.4 lakhs

Directions (11-15): Study the following Pi-charts and answer the questions below.

Allocation for Welfare of Defence, Subsidies, Others, Education, Industry and Public Sector Banks (PSBS)

11. What is the difference between the budget allocated for Defence in 2016-17 and the subsidies in 2017-18?

a) 17500 cr

b) 17400 cr

c) 17800 cr

d) 14,800 cr

e) 17200 cr

Answer: (d)

Explanation:

12. What is the approximate percentage increase in the budget allocated for education in 2017-18 from the previous year?

a) 30%

b) 29%

c) 26 %

d) 25%

e) 27%

Answer: (d)

Explanation:

13. What is the average budget allocated for the subsidies, Defence and Public sector banks across in 2017-18?

a) 92442

b) 84884

c) 89532

d) 85382

e) 94224

Answer: (b)

Explanation:

14. What is the total budget allocated under education and industry in 2017-18?

a) 386371

b) 369264

c) 392358

d) 372569

e) 301879

Answer: (b)

Explanation: Required number = 226080 + 143184 = 369264

15. By approximately how much percent is the budget allocated for others has increased from previous year?

a) 14%

b) 8%

c) 9 %

d) 10%

e) None of these

Answer: (c)

Explanation:

Directions (16-20): Study the table and answer the given questions.

Data related to salary structure of five individuals from different organizations for the month of April

Individuals Basic Salary Total Allowance Total Deduction Net Salary A Rs. 43600 Rs. 57200 - - B - - Rs. 8700 Rs. 51700 C Rs. 20800 Rs. 24800 Rs. 5600 Rs. 40000 D Rs. 22400 Rs. 27600 - - E - Rs. 43200 Rs. 11400 -

(i) Total deduction = Provident Fund Deduction (which is 10% of basic salary) + other deductions

(ii) Net salary = Basic salary + Total allowance - Total deduction

(iii) Few values are missing in the table (indicated by). A candidate is expected to calculate the missing value, if it is required to answer the given question, on the basis of the given data and information.

16. If other deductions of A were Rs. 9440, then what was his net salary?

a) Rs. 92500

b) Rs. 83500

c) Rs. 87000

d) Rs. 91500

e) Rs. 92000

Answer: (c)

Explanation: We know that,

Net salary = Basic salary + Total allowance - Total deduction

Total deduction = PF deduction (10% of basic salary) + other deduction

= 10% of 43600 + 9440 = 4360 + 9440 = 13800

Net salary = 43600 + 57200 - 13800 = Rs. 87000

17. If B’s total allowance was Rs. 6000 more than his basic salary, what was his total allowance?

a) Rs. 37000

b) Rs. 37500

c) Rs. 36000

d) Rs. 36600

e) Rs. 33200

Answer: (e)

Explanation: Let the basic salary of B be Rs. x

∴ Total allowance of B is Rs. (x + 6000)

Net salary = Basic salary + Total allowance - Total deduction

⇒ 25850 = x + x + 6000 - 8700

⇒ 51700 = 2x - 1350 ⇒ 2x = 25850 + 1350

⇒ 2x = 54400

⇒ x = Rs. 27200

∴ Total allowance of B is 27200 + 6000 = Rs. 33200.

18. If the respective ratio of Provident Fund deduction and other deductions of D was 7 : 13, then what was D’s other deduction?

a) Rs. 4160

b) Rs. 4080

c) Rs. 4120

d) Rs. 4160

e) Rs. 3980

Answer: (d)

Explanation: Let the PF deduction and other deduction of D be 7x and 13x

It is given that, 10% of 22400 = PF deduction

⇒ 10/100×22400 = PF deduction

⇒ PF deduction = Rs. 2240

∴ Other deduction of D =13x/7x×2240 = Rs. 4160

20. Basic salary of D is approximately what per cent more than the basic salary of C?

a) 8%

b) 9%

c) 10%

d) 12%

e) None of these

Answer: (a)

Explanation:

20. If other deductions of E were Rs. 8000, what was his net salary?

a) Rs. 72500

b) Rs. 72900

c) Rs. 69700

d) Rs. 72700

e) Rs. 65800

Answer: (e)

Explanation: Total deduction of T = PF deduction + 8000

Let the basic salary of T be Rs. x

So, 11400 = 10% of x + 8000

⇒ x/10 = 11400 - 8000

⇒ x/10=3400

⇒ x = Rs. 34000

Net salary = 34000 + 43200 - 11400 = 38600 - 5700 = Rs. 65800

Directions (21-25): Refer to the graph and answer the given questions.

21. The project handled by firm can be broadly classified into types: infrastructural projects and non-infrastructural projects. If the average number of non-infrastructural projects handled by firm Jaypee group in 2012 and 2013 is 57, then what is the total number of infrastructural projects handled by the same firm in 2012 and 2013 together?

a) 104

b) 118

c) 102

d) 111

e) 112

Answer: (d)

Explanation: Number of non- infrastructural projects handled by firm Jaypee group in 2012 and 2013 = 57 × 2 = 114

Number of infrastructural projects handled by firm Jaypee in 2012 and 2013 = (160 + 65) -114 = 111.

22. What is the difference between the total number of projects handled by firm L&T in 2012 and 2013 together and total number of projects handled by firm Jaypee group in 2014 and 2016 together?

a) 60

b) 50

c) 80

d) 75

e) 70

Answer: (d)

Explanation: Total number of projects handled by firm L&T in 2012 and 2013 together = 90 + 115 = 205

Total number of projects handled by firm Jaypee group in 2014 and 2016 together = 105 + 175 = 280

∴ Required difference = 280 - 205 = 75 .

23. Out of the total number of projects handled by firm L&T in 2014 and 2015 together, 30% were infrastructural projects. What was the total number of infrastructural projects handled by firm L&T in 2014 and 2015 together?

a) 148

b) 132

c) 128

d) 136

e) 152

Answer: (e)

Explanation: Number of infrastructural projects handled by firm L&T in 2014 and 2015 together = 30% of (180 + 125) =30/100×305 =151.5 or 152.

24. Number of projects handled by firm Jaypee group decreased by what per cent from 2013 to 2015?

a) 48%

b) 45%

c) 52%

d) 41%

e) None of these

Answer: (d)

Explanation:

Number of projects handled by firm Jaypee group in 2013 = 160

Number of projects handled by firm Jaypee group in 2015 = 95

25. If the number of projects handled by firm L&T increased by 20% from 2016 to 2017 and by 15% from 2017 to 2018, then what was the number of projects handled by firm L& T in 2018?

a) 207

b) 302

c) 284

d) 196

e) 198

Answer: (a)

Explanation:

Directions (26-30): Study the following graph and table carefully and answer the questions given below it.

Percentage of male, female and children in Delhi suffering from Tuberculosis in various years

Total number of males, females and children in the state over the years Years Males Females Children 2010 108000 76000 30000 2011 150000 128000 42000 2012 126000 120000 24000 2013 132000 108000 32000 2014 140000 136000 40000 2015 156000 150000 90000

26. What was the approximately average of males, females, and children in the year 2013 suffering from tuberculosis?

a) 22683

b) 32795

c) 22867

d) 25734

e) 22787

Answer: (d)

Explanation:

27. The number of males suffering from tuberculosis in the year 2015 was what percent of the males not suffering from tuberculosis in the same year?

a) 55

b) 70

c) 50.5

d) 60

e) None of these

Answer: (d)

Explanation:

28. What was the respective ratio of the females suffering from Tuberculosis in the year 2012 to the males suffering from Tuberculosis in the year 2014?

a) 48 : 77

b) 21 : 65

c) 15 : 73

d) 8 : 7

e) None of these

Answer: (a)

Explanation:

29. What is the difference between the number of females suffering from Tuberculosis and children suffering from Tuberculosis together in the year 2012 and the number of males suffering from Tuberculosis in the same year?

a) 10475

b) 15745

c) 10950

d) 15075

e) None of these

Answer: (c)

Explanation:

30. What was the total number of children not suffering from tuberculosis in the year 2010 and 2011 together?

a) 61350

b) 61560

c) 63300

d) 61650

e) None of these

Answer: (c)

Explanation: