The SBI PO exam date 2025 has been revised by the exam organising body which is the State Bank of India. Candidates who are keen on becoming SBI Probationary Officers in the SBI can check out the exam date for Prelims exam from here. Along with the exam date, one can also know other dates associated with the exam. This will be of utmost ease in having strategic planning and preparation for the exam.
SBI PO Exam Date 2025
The State Bank of India has revised the SBI PO exam date 2025 on its official website which is sbi.co.in. The exam date for SBI PO Prelims is on 8, 16 and 24, 2025. The Mains exam shall be held in April/May 2025. The candidates who will qualify the Prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam. Get complete details on the SBI PO exam date, application date and other dates have been given below in this post.
All the SBI PO 2025 exam aspirants should be aware of the important dates associated with the exam to have a strategic preparation for the exam.
SBI PO 2025 Important Dates
The State Bank of India (SBI) released SBI PO 2025 notification on 26th December 2024 to recruit candidates for the post of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees. A total of 600 vacancies have been released this year. The SBI PO online application form link is closed on 16th January 2025. The SBI PO admit card for each stage is expected to be released 10 days before the exam date which is on 8th, 16th aaand 24th March 2025The following table briefs you of the important dates associated with the SBI PO exam 2025.
|
SBI PO 2024-2025 Exam Schedule
|
SBI PO Exam Events
|
Dates
|
SBI PO Notification released on
|
26th December 2024
|
SBI PO Application Form Link Activates on
|
27th December 2024
|
Last date for SBI PO Apply Online
|
16th January 2025
|
SBI PO Prelims Admit Card Releases on
|
3rd or 4th week of February 2025
|
SBI PO Prelims Exam Date
|
8th, 16th and 24th March 2025
|
SBI PO Mains Admit Card releases on
|
2nd week of April 2025
|
SBI PO Mains Exam Date
|
April/May 2025
SBI PO Exam Date 2025 for Prelims
The SBI PO Prelims exam will be held on 8th, 16th and 24th March 2025. The admit card is expected to be released in 3rd or 4th week of February 2025. The following table informs you of the SBI PO Prelims exam date.
|
SBI PO Prelims Admit Card Releases on
|
3rd or 4th week of February 2025
|
SBI PO Prelims Exam Date
|
8th, 16th and 24th March 2025
SBI PO Exam Date 2025 for Mains
The candidates who will qualify the SBI PO Prelims exam 2025 will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam. The Mains exam date has not been released yet. However, it is expected that the exam will be held in April/May 2025. Once the SBI PO Mains exam date has been notified, the same shall be updated here as well. Check the table below for the exam date for SBI PO Mains.
|
SBI PO Mains Admit Card releases on
|
2nd week of April 2025
|
SBI PO Mains Exam Date
|
April/May 2025
SBI PO Exam 2025
The SBI PO exam is composed of three stages, preliminary exam, mains exam, and interview (or Group Exercises & Interview). Candidates who qualify the prelims exam are called for the mains exam. On the basis of their performance in the mains exam, candidates are selected for the interview (or Group Exercises & Interview). The final selection is done based on the candidate's performance in the mains exam and interview (or Group Exercises & Interview). Candidates should go through the SBI PO Syllabus to know the important topics for Prelims and Mains exam. We have shared the SBI PO exam pattern for Prelims and Mains for your convenience here.
SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern
The SBI PO Prelims exam is conducted in online mode with sectional timing for each of the sections. All the questions are objective in nature. Check the table below for more details.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
100
|
20 Minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
35
|
20 Minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
20 Minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
1 Hour
SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern
The SBI PO Mains exam is the second stage of the recruitment process. The Mains exam is also divided into four sections with each section being objective in nature. A descriptive test shall also be held for 50 marks. Check the table below for further details.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Objective Test
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
45
|
60
|
60 Minutes
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
35
|
60
|
45 Minutes
|
General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
35 Minutes
|
English Language
|
35
|
40
|
40 Minutes
|
Subjective/ Descriptive Test
|
English Language (Letter Writing & Essay)
|
2
|
50
|
30 Minutes
|
Total
|
157
|
250
|
3.5 Hours
SBI PO Interview
The last stage is the SBI PO interview. total marks allotted to interview are 50. The interview carries 30 marks while group exercises comprise 20 marks.
