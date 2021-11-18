SBI PO 2021 Exam on Nov 20/21/27 for 2056 Vacancies: Check Numerical Ability Formulas & Shortcuts for Speedy Calculation

SBI PO 2021 Exam on Nov 20/21/27 for 2056 Vacancies: Get Important Numerical Ability Formulas & Shortcuts for Speedy Calculation to score high marks in SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam.

SBI PO 2021 Exam on Nov 20/21/27 for 2056 Vacancies: State Bank of India (SBI) is going to hold Preliminary Online Exams for the recruitment of 2056 Probationary Officer (PO) Posts on 20th, 21st & 27th November 2021. The Numerical Ability section is one of the deciding areas for a candidate in the merit list of the SBI PO Exam. Therefore, if you are clear with the basic concepts and formulas of Mathematics, then this section can become your strength area in the exam. In this article, we are going to share the Important Numerical Ability Formulas & Shortcuts for Speedy Calculation to score high marks in SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam:

Let’s first look at the SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern in brief:

SBI PO 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern

SBI PO 2021 Exam will consist of 100 objective multiple-choice questions of 100 marks. The exam will have three sections (with separate timings for each section) as follows:

SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration English Language 30 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 20 minutes Total 100 Questions of 100 marks 60 minutes Note: - The paper will be conducted in Online Mode across different cities. - Each question will carry equal 1 mark. - There will be a negative marking of one-fourth (1/4) mark for wrong answers. - The questions will be bilingual except the English Language. - 20 minutes is allowed for each section. - There will be no sectional cut-off.

SBI PO 2021 Prelims Exam: Numerical Ability (35 Marks)

Numerical Ability will test the candidates’ mathematical skills. The questions will be designed to test the ability of appropriate use of numbers and number sense of the candidate. Getting a good score in this section demands in-depth knowledge of all the formulas and the pattern of the question asked. So let’s look at some important Formulas & Shortcuts for Speedy Calculation to score high marks in SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam.

Average

Ratio & Proportion

Percentage

Profit & Loss

Partnership

Simple Interest & Compound Interest

Time, Speed & Distance

Time & Work

Remember that there are separate timings for each section. Also, a category-wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Preliminary Examination. There will be no sectional cut-off. Candidates numbering 10 times (approx.) the numbers of vacancies in each category will be short-listed for Main Examination from the top of the above merit list. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.