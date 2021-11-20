SBI PO 2021 Expected Cutoff: Check Previous Year Marks for SBI Prelims Exam Categorywise

SBI PO Prelims Expected Cut Off Marks 2021: Candidates appearing for the SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam on 20th, 21st & 27th November 2021 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions (Moderate to Difficult), we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam. SBI is conducting the Preliminary Exam for the 2056 vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO). Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam:

SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam (20th, 21st & 27th November)

SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam consisted of 100 questions of 1 mark each in the Objective MCQ Format. The difficulty level of the questions in the exam was of ‘Moderate to Difficult' level. The exam will have three sections (with separate timings for each section) as follows:

SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration English Language 30 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 20 minutes Total 100 Questions of 100 marks 60 Minutes

Expected Cut-Off Marks of SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam

Questions asked in the exam consisted of moderate to difficult levels under three sections – Numerical Ability, English Language, and Reasoning Ability. Also, there is a negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers and there will be no sectional cut-off. SBI PO Prelims Result decides the candidates’ eligibility for the SBI PO Mains exam. But will not be considered in the final merit list. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100 Marks) General 57 to 62 Marks EWS 55 to 60 Marks OBC 50 to 60 Marks SC 45 to 50 Marks ST 40 to 45 Marks

SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2020

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2020 Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100) GEN 58.5 SC 50 ST 43.75 OBC 56 EWS 56.75 SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2020 Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250) GEN 88.93 SC 73.83 ST 66.86 OBC 80.96 EWS 84.60 LD 80.45 VI 93.08 HI 63.10 D & E 63.25 SBI PO 2020 Interview Qualifying Marks Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50) GEN 20 SC 17.50 ST 17.50 OBC 17.50 EWS 20 LD 17.50 VI 17.50 HI 17.50 D & E 17.50 SBI PO Final Cut off Marks 2020 Category Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100) GEN 51.23 SC 44.09 ST 4187 OBC 45.09 EWS 45.35 LD 45.27 VI 51.55 HI 28.62 D & E 29.43

Check SBI 2019, 2018, 2017 Cut-Off Marks for Prelims Exam

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

SBI PO Mains Examination - Candidates who are shortlisted after Preliminary Examination will have to appear for Main Examination. Candidates numbering 10 times the number of vacancies (approx.) in each category will be shortlisted for Main Examination from the top of the above merit list.

SBI PO Interview Round - Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Group Exercises & Interview. Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approx.) of the category-wise vacancies will be shortlisted for the Group Exercise & Interview from the top of the category-wise merit list subject to a candidate scoring the minimum aggregate qualifying score.