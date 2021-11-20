Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SBI PO 2021 Expected Cutoff: Check Previous Year Marks for SBI Prelims Exam Categorywise

SBI PO 2021 Expected Cutoff: Check SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam Expected Cut-Off marks along with Previous Year Marks for Bank Probationary Officer (PO) Posts. 

Created On: Nov 20, 2021 19:09 IST
SBI PO 2021 Expected Cutoff
SBI PO 2021 Expected Cutoff

SBI PO Prelims Expected Cut Off Marks 2021: Candidates appearing for the SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam on 20th, 21st & 27th November 2021 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions (Moderate to Difficult), we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam. SBI is conducting the Preliminary Exam for the 2056 vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO). Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam:

Recent Stories:

Check SBI PO 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Check SBI PO 2021 Prelims Memory Based Paper with Answers

Check SBI PO Prelims 2021 Syllabus

Check SBI PO 2021 Exam Last Minute Tips

Check SBI PO 2021 Eligibility Criteria in Detail

SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam (20th, 21st & 27th November)

SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam consisted of 100 questions of 1 mark each in the Objective MCQ Format. The difficulty level of the questions in the exam was of ‘Moderate to Difficult' level. The exam will have three sections (with separate timings for each section) as follows:

SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Questions

(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

English Language

30

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

35

20 minutes

Total

100 Questions of 100 marks

60 Minutes

SBI PO 2021 Exam Study Material

Click here to get SBI PO Important Data Interpretation Questions

Click here to Practice SBI PO Prelims 2021 Mock Test for free

Check Formulas & Shortcuts for SBI PO 2021 Exam

Expected Cut-Off Marks of SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam

Questions asked in the exam consisted of moderate to difficult levels under three sections – Numerical Ability, English Language, and Reasoning Ability. Also, there is a negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers and there will be no sectional cut-off.  SBI PO Prelims Result decides the candidates’ eligibility for the SBI PO Mains exam. But will not be considered in the final merit list. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100 Marks)

General

57 to 62 Marks

EWS

55 to 60 Marks

OBC

50 to 60 Marks

SC

45 to 50 Marks

ST

40 to 45 Marks

SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2020

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2020

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100)

GEN

58.5

SC

50

ST

43.75

OBC

56

EWS

56.75

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2020

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250)

GEN

88.93

SC

73.83

ST

66.86

OBC

80.96

EWS

84.60

LD

80.45

VI

93.08

HI

63.10

D & E

63.25

SBI PO 2020 Interview Qualifying Marks

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50)

GEN

20

SC

17.50

ST

17.50

OBC

17.50

EWS

20

LD

17.50

VI

17.50

HI

17.50

D & E

17.50

SBI PO Final Cut off Marks 2020

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100)

GEN

51.23

SC

44.09

ST

4187

OBC

45.09

EWS

45.35

LD

45.27

VI

51.55

HI

28.62

D & E

29.43

Check SBI 2019, 2018, 2017 Cut-Off Marks for Prelims Exam

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

SBI PO Mains Examination - Candidates who are shortlisted after Preliminary Examination will have to appear for Main Examination. Candidates numbering 10 times the number of vacancies (approx.) in each category will be shortlisted for Main Examination from the top of the above merit list.           

SBI PO Interview Round - Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Group Exercises & Interview. Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approx.) of the category-wise vacancies will be shortlisted for the Group Exercise & Interview from the top of the category-wise merit list subject to a candidate scoring the minimum aggregate qualifying score.

Also Read

Check SBI PO 2021 Mains Descriptive Paper Details

SBI PO 2021 Group Exercises & Interview Details

FAQ

Will there be any Sectional Cutoff in SBO PO Prelims 2021 Exam?

There will be no sectional cut-off

Was there any negative marking in SBI PO 2021 Prelims Exam?

There Will Be negative marking of One-Fourth (1/4) Mark For Wrong Answers
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.