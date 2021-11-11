SBI PO Exam Cutoff 2021: Check Previous Year Prelims & Mains Marks Categorywise

SBI PO Exam Cutoff 2021: Check Previous Year Cutoff Marks for SBI PO Prelims & Mains Exam Category-wise. State Bank of India will conduct the online exam for the Recruitment of 2056 Probationary Officer Posts on 20 th , 21 st & 27 th November 2021.

SBI PO Exam Cutoff 2021: State Bank of India will conduct the Preliminary Exam for the recruitment of 2056 Probationary Officer Posts. SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam will be held on 20th, 21st & 27th November 2021. As the competition level has increased due to the rise in the number of applicants, candidates must check the previous cutoff marks for SBI PO Prelims & Mains Exam to clear the Exam with a high score. In this article, we are going to share SBI PO Prelims & Mains Cut-off Marks for the years 2020, 2019, 2018 & 2017.

Below are the Important Dates for SBI PO 2021 Recruitment Exam:

SBI PO 2021 Recruitment Important Dates SBI PO Notification 2021 Release Date 4th October 2021 Online Registration Opening Date 5th October 2021 Last date for SBI PO Apply Online 25th October 2021 PET Call Letter Direct Link to Download PET Call Letter 6th November 2021 Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates 2nd week of November 2021 Download Admit Card for Prelims Exam Direct Link to Download Admit Card 8th to 27th November 2021 SBI PO Exam Date- Preliminary 20th, 21st & 27th November 2021 Result of Online exam – Preliminary December 2021 Download of Call letter for Mains Exam December 2021 SBI PO Exam Date – Mains December 2021 Result of Online Examination – Main January 2022 Download Call Letter for Personal Interview 1st or 2nd week of February 2022 Conduct of Group Exercises & Interview 2nd or 3rd week of February 2022 Declaration of Final Result February/March 2022

SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2020

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2020 Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100) GEN 58.5 SC 50 ST 43.75 OBC 56 EWS 56.75 SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2020 Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250) GEN 88.93 SC 73.83 ST 66.86 OBC 80.96 EWS 84.60 LD 80.45 VI 93.08 HI 63.10 D & E 63.25 SBI PO 2020 Interview Qualifying Marks Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50) GEN 20 SC 17.50 ST 17.50 OBC 17.50 EWS 20 LD 17.50 VI 17.50 HI 17.50 D & E 17.50 SBI PO Final Cut off Marks 2020 Category Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100) GEN 51.23 SC 44.09 ST 4187 OBC 45.09 EWS 45.35 LD 45.27 VI 51.55 HI 28.62 D & E 29.43

SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2019

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2019 Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100) GEN 71 SC 61.75 ST 54.75 OBC 68.25 EWS 68.25 SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2019 Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250) GEN 104.42 SC 82.50 ST 77.63 OBC 94.28 EWS 100.89 LD 86.51 VI 101.75 HI 75.36 D & E 75.14 SBI PO 2019 Cut Off for Group Exercise & Interview Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50) GEN 20 SC 17.50 ST 17.50 OBC 17.50 EWS 20 LD 17.50 VI 17.50 HI 17.50 D & E 17.50 SBI PO Final Cut off Marks 2019 Category Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100) GEN 54.11 SC 45.74 ST 43.90 OBC 48.78 EWS 50.13 LD 47.11 VI 52.58 HI 35.29 D & E 33.37

SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2018

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2018 Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100) GEN 56.75 SC 54.25 ST 49.00 OH 45.25 VH 49.00 HI 14.75 Minimum Marks to be secured to be shortlisted for GE-cum-Interview (Objective + Descriptive Test): 250 Minimum Qualifying Marks for SBI PO 2018 Exam Category Cut-Off Marks SC 77.13 ST 75.01 OBC 86.42 GEN 93.10 LD 75.03 VI 88.91 HI 75.16

SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2017

Sectional Cut Off for SBI PO Prelims 2017 Category Quantitative

Aptitude English

Language Reasoning

Ability Cut Off Marks (GEN) 10.25 8.75 6.50 Cut Off Marks (OBC/ SC/ ST/ PwD) 7.00 5.75 4.00 SBI PO Prelims 2017 Cut Off Category GEN OBC SC ST OH VI HI Marks 51.50 48.25 43.25 31.25 38.75 42.50 18.50 SBI PO 2017 Mains & Final Cut-Off Objective Test 40 40 40 50 40 40 40 Descriptive Type Test (English Language)(Evaluated only for those candidates who have qualified in each level of the Objective Test) 17.5 17.5 17.5 20 17.5 17.5 17.5 Minimum marks to be secured to be shortlisted for GE-cum Interview

(Objective + Descriptive Test) 62.5 62.5 79.5 89.25 62.5 88.09 62.5 Total : GE + Interview 18 18 18 20 18 18 18 Total marks secured by last ranked selected candidate(Out to 100) 38.95 28.88 40.83 46.59 37.24 46.11 32.95

SBI PO Prelims Result decides the candidates’ eligibility for the SBI PO Mains exam. The marks obtained in SBI PO Prelims Exam will not be reckoned in the final merit ranking. Candidates who are shortlisted after Preliminary Examination will have to appear for Main Examination. Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Group Exercises & Interview.