SBI PO Exam Cutoff 2021: Check Previous Year Prelims & Mains Marks Categorywise

SBI PO Exam Cutoff 2021: State Bank of India will conduct the Preliminary Exam for the recruitment of 2056 Probationary Officer Posts. SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam will be held on 20th, 21st & 27th November 2021. As the competition level has increased due to the rise in the number of applicants, candidates must check the previous cutoff marks for SBI PO Prelims & Mains Exam to clear the Exam with a high score. In this article, we are going to share SBI PO Prelims & Mains Cut-off Marks for the years 2020, 2019, 2018 & 2017.
Check SBI PO Prelims 2021 Syllabus
Below are the Important Dates for SBI PO 2021 Recruitment Exam:
|
SBI PO 2021 Recruitment
|
Important Dates
|
SBI PO Notification 2021 Release Date
|
4th October 2021
|
Online Registration Opening Date
|
5th October 2021
|
Last date for SBI PO Apply Online
|
25th October 2021
|
PET Call Letter
|
6th November 2021
|
Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates
|
2nd week of November 2021
|
Download Admit Card for Prelims Exam
|
8th to 27th November 2021
|
Result of Online exam – Preliminary
|
December 2021
|
Download of Call letter for Mains Exam
|
December 2021
|
SBI PO Exam Date – Mains
|
December 2021
|
Result of Online Examination – Main
|
January 2022
|
Download Call Letter for Personal Interview
|
1st or 2nd week of February 2022
|
Conduct of Group Exercises & Interview
|
2nd or 3rd week of February 2022
|
Declaration of Final Result
|
February/March 2022
Check SBI PO 2021 Eligibility Criteria in Detail
SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2020
|
SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2020
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100)
|
GEN
|
58.5
|
SC
|
50
|
ST
|
43.75
|
OBC
|
56
|
EWS
|
56.75
|
SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2020
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250)
|
GEN
|
88.93
|
SC
|
73.83
|
ST
|
66.86
|
OBC
|
80.96
|
EWS
|
84.60
|
LD
|
80.45
|
VI
|
93.08
|
HI
|
63.10
|
D & E
|
63.25
|
SBI PO 2020 Interview Qualifying Marks
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50)
|
GEN
|
20
|
SC
|
17.50
|
ST
|
17.50
|
OBC
|
17.50
|
EWS
|
20
|
LD
|
17.50
|
VI
|
17.50
|
HI
|
17.50
|
D & E
|
17.50
|
SBI PO Final Cut off Marks 2020
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100)
|
GEN
|
51.23
|
SC
|
44.09
|
ST
|
4187
|
OBC
|
45.09
|
EWS
|
45.35
|
LD
|
45.27
|
VI
|
51.55
|
HI
|
28.62
|
D & E
|
29.43
Practice SBI PO 2021 Mock Test with Answers
SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2019
|
SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2019
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100)
|
GEN
|
71
|
SC
|
61.75
|
ST
|
54.75
|
OBC
|
68.25
|
EWS
|
68.25
|
SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2019
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250)
|
GEN
|
104.42
|
SC
|
82.50
|
ST
|
77.63
|
OBC
|
94.28
|
EWS
|
100.89
|
LD
|
86.51
|
VI
|
101.75
|
HI
|
75.36
|
D & E
|
75.14
|
SBI PO 2019 Cut Off for Group Exercise & Interview
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50)
|
GEN
|
20
|
SC
|
17.50
|
ST
|
17.50
|
OBC
|
17.50
|
EWS
|
20
|
LD
|
17.50
|
VI
|
17.50
|
HI
|
17.50
|
D & E
|
17.50
|
SBI PO Final Cut off Marks 2019
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100)
|
GEN
|
54.11
|
SC
|
45.74
|
ST
|
43.90
|
OBC
|
48.78
|
EWS
|
50.13
|
LD
|
47.11
|
VI
|
52.58
|
HI
|
35.29
|
D & E
|
33.37
Click here to get SBI PO Important Data Interpretation Questions
SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2018
|
SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2018
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100)
|
GEN
|
56.75
|
SC
|
54.25
|
ST
|
49.00
|
OH
|
45.25
|
VH
|
49.00
|
HI
|
14.75
|
Minimum Marks to be secured to be shortlisted for GE-cum-Interview (Objective + Descriptive Test): 250
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks for SBI PO 2018 Exam
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks
|
SC
|
77.13
|
ST
|
75.01
|
OBC
|
86.42
|
GEN
|
93.10
|
LD
|
75.03
|
VI
|
88.91
|
HI
|
75.16
SBI PO 2021 Group Exercises & Interview Details
SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2017
|
Sectional Cut Off for SBI PO Prelims 2017
|
Category
|
Quantitative
|
English
|
Reasoning
|
Cut Off Marks (GEN)
|
10.25
|
8.75
|
6.50
|
Cut Off Marks (OBC/ SC/ ST/ PwD)
|
7.00
|
5.75
|
4.00
|
SBI PO Prelims 2017 Cut Off
|
Category
|
GEN
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
OH
|
VI
|
HI
|
Marks
|
51.50
|
48.25
|
43.25
|
31.25
|
38.75
|
42.50
|
18.50
|
SBI PO 2017 Mains & Final Cut-Off
|
Objective Test
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
50
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
Descriptive Type Test (English Language)(Evaluated only for those candidates who have qualified in each level of the Objective Test)
|
17.5
|
17.5
|
17.5
|
20
|
17.5
|
17.5
|
17.5
|
Minimum marks to be secured to be shortlisted for GE-cum Interview
|
62.5
|
62.5
|
79.5
|
89.25
|
62.5
|
88.09
|
62.5
|
Total : GE + Interview
|
18
|
18
|
18
|
20
|
18
|
18
|
18
|
Total marks secured by last ranked selected candidate(Out to 100)
|
38.95
|
28.88
|
40.83
|
46.59
|
37.24
|
46.11
|
32.95
Check SBI PO 2021 Mains Descriptive Paper Details
SBI PO Prelims Result decides the candidates’ eligibility for the SBI PO Mains exam. The marks obtained in SBI PO Prelims Exam will not be reckoned in the final merit ranking. Candidates who are shortlisted after Preliminary Examination will have to appear for Main Examination. Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Group Exercises & Interview.