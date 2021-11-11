Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SBI PO Exam Cutoff 2021: Check Previous Year Prelims & Mains Marks Categorywise

SBI PO Exam Cutoff 2021: Check Previous Year Cutoff Marks for SBI PO Prelims & Mains Exam Category-wise. State Bank of India will conduct the online exam for the Recruitment of 2056 Probationary Officer Posts on 20th, 21st & 27th November 2021.

Created On: Nov 11, 2021 17:17 IST
SBI PO Exam Cutoff 2021: State Bank of India will conduct the Preliminary Exam for the recruitment of 2056 Probationary Officer Posts. SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam will be held on 20th, 21st & 27th November 2021. As the competition level has increased due to the rise in the number of applicants, candidates must check the previous cutoff marks for SBI PO Prelims & Mains Exam to clear the Exam with a high score. In this article, we are going to share SBI PO Prelims & Mains Cut-off Marks for the years 2020, 2019, 2018 & 2017.

Below are the Important Dates for SBI PO 2021 Recruitment Exam:

SBI PO 2021 Recruitment

Important Dates

SBI PO Notification 2021 Release Date

4th October 2021

Online Registration Opening Date

5th October 2021

Last date for SBI PO Apply Online

25th October 2021

PET Call Letter

Direct Link to Download PET Call Letter

6th November 2021

Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates

2nd week of November 2021

Download Admit Card for Prelims Exam

Direct Link to Download Admit Card

8th to 27th November 2021

SBI PO Exam Date- Preliminary

20th, 21st & 27th November 2021

Result of Online exam – Preliminary

December 2021

Download of Call letter for Mains Exam

December 2021

SBI PO Exam Date – Mains

December 2021

Result of Online Examination – Main

January 2022

Download Call Letter for Personal Interview

1st or 2nd week of February 2022

Conduct of Group Exercises & Interview

2nd or 3rd week of February 2022

Declaration of Final Result

February/March 2022

SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2020

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2020

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100)

GEN

58.5

SC

50

ST

43.75

OBC

56

EWS

56.75

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2020

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250)

GEN

88.93

SC

73.83

ST

66.86

OBC

80.96

EWS

84.60

LD

80.45

VI

93.08

HI

63.10

D & E

63.25

SBI PO 2020 Interview Qualifying Marks

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50)

GEN

20

SC

17.50

ST

17.50

OBC

17.50

EWS

20

LD

17.50

VI

17.50

HI

17.50

D & E

17.50

SBI PO Final Cut off Marks 2020

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100)

GEN

51.23

SC

44.09

ST

4187

OBC

45.09

EWS

45.35

LD

45.27

VI

51.55

HI

28.62

D & E

29.43

SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2019

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2019

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100)

GEN

71

SC

61.75

ST

54.75

OBC

68.25

EWS

68.25

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2019

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250)

GEN

104.42

SC

82.50

ST

77.63

OBC

94.28

EWS

100.89

LD

86.51

VI

101.75

HI

75.36

D & E

75.14

SBI PO 2019 Cut Off for Group Exercise & Interview

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50)

GEN

20

SC

17.50

ST

17.50

OBC

17.50

EWS

20

LD

17.50

VI

17.50

HI

17.50

D & E

17.50

SBI PO Final Cut off Marks 2019

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100)

GEN

54.11

SC

45.74

ST

43.90

OBC

48.78

EWS

50.13

LD

47.11

VI

52.58

HI

35.29

D & E

33.37

SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2018

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2018

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100)

GEN

56.75

SC

54.25

ST

49.00

OH

45.25

VH

49.00

HI

14.75

Minimum Marks to be secured to be shortlisted for GE-cum-Interview (Objective + Descriptive Test): 250

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SBI PO 2018 Exam

Category

Cut-Off Marks

SC

77.13

ST

75.01

OBC

86.42

GEN

93.10

LD

75.03

VI

88.91

HI

75.16

SBI PO Cut-Off Marks 2017

Sectional Cut Off for SBI PO Prelims 2017

Category

Quantitative
Aptitude

English
Language

Reasoning
Ability

Cut Off Marks (GEN)

10.25

8.75

6.50

Cut Off Marks (OBC/ SC/ ST/ PwD)

7.00

5.75

4.00

SBI PO Prelims 2017 Cut Off

Category

GEN

OBC

SC

ST

OH

VI

HI

Marks

51.50

48.25

43.25

31.25

38.75

42.50

18.50

SBI PO 2017 Mains & Final Cut-Off

Objective Test

40

40

40

50

40

40

40

Descriptive Type Test (English Language)(Evaluated only for those candidates who have qualified in each level of the Objective Test)

17.5

17.5

17.5

20

17.5

17.5

17.5

Minimum marks to be secured to be shortlisted for GE-cum Interview 
(Objective + Descriptive Test)

62.5

62.5

79.5

89.25

62.5

88.09

62.5

Total : GE + Interview

18

18

18

20

18

18

18

Total marks secured by last ranked selected candidate(Out to 100)

38.95

28.88

40.83

46.59

37.24

46.11

32.95

SBI PO Prelims Result decides the candidates’ eligibility for the SBI PO Mains exam. The marks obtained in SBI PO Prelims Exam will not be reckoned in the final merit ranking. Candidates who are shortlisted after Preliminary Examination will have to appear for Main Examination. Candidates who are shortlisted after the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Group Exercises & Interview.

FAQ

What is the Exam Pattern of SBI PO 2021 Recruitment?

The selection process consists of Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, Group Exercises & Interview

Will there be any Negative Marking in SBI PO Prelims 2021 Exam?

Negative marking of one-fourth (1/4) mark for wrong answers

How many vacancies have been announced under SBI PO 2021 Recruitment?

2056 Vacancies

