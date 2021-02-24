SBI PO Mains Result 2020 Out: Tips to prepare for Group Exercise & Interview (Final Selection Stage)

SBI PO Mains 2020 Exam Results have been declared at sbi.co.in. SBI PO Mains Exam 2020 was held on 29th January 2021 across different cities in India. Shortlisted candidates need to prepare for the last round, i.e., Group Exercises & Interview for final selection as SBI Probationary Officer (PO). The admit Cards for the Group Exercises & Interview round will be released in February/March 2021. SBI will conduct the Group Exercises & Interview round in March 2021.

SBI PO 2020: Group Exercises & Interview

Below is the Exam Pattern for SBI PO Group Exercises & Interview Phase:

Phase-III SBI PO Selection Process 2019 Marks Group Exercises 20 marks Interview 30 Marks

SBI PO 2020: Final Selection Process

1. The marks obtained in the SBI PO 2019 Prelims Exam (Phase-I) will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection.

2. Only the marks obtained in SBI PO 2019 Mains Exam (Phase-II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in GE & Interview (Phase-III) for preparing the final merit list.

3. The candidates will have to qualify both in Phase-II and Phase-III separately.

4. Marks secured by the candidates in the SBI PO 2019 Mains Exam (out of 250 marks) are converted to out of 75 marks and Group Exercises & Interview scores of candidate (out of 50 marks) are converted to out of 25 marks.

5. The final merit list is arrived at after aggregating (out of 100) converted marks of SBI PO 2019 Mains Exam and Group Exercises & Interview. Selection will be made from the top merit ranked candidates in each category.

Note: Results of the candidates who qualify for SBI PO 2019 Mains Exam Examination and Group Exercise & Interview as well as the final select list will be made available on the Bank's website (sbi.co.in).

SBI PO 2020: Group Discussion (20 Marks)

Below are some topics to prepare for Group Discussion round:

SBI PO 2019 Important Group Discussion Topics S. No. Important Topics 1 Ease of Doing Business in India 2 Non Performing Assets (NPAs) 3 GST and its long-term effects 4 Union Budget 2019-20 5 Demonetization – Failure or Success 6 SBI Merger: Pros and Cons 7 Payment Banks: Banks for the Future? 8 Repo Rate: How it works? 9 Benefits of Mutual Fund Investments 10 Digital India 11 Role of Effective Credit Rating 12 Banking Risk and Management 13 Effect of cryptocurrency on economy 14 The Seventh Pay Commission 15 Are gold investments profitable? 16 The impact of Right to Privacy from Aadhaar Cards 17 Global Economic Growth of India 18 Start-ups in India 19 MSME sector in India 20 Tax Reforms in India

SBI PO 2020: Interview (30 Marks)

So, the candidates are advised to start their preparation for the Interview round to clear the final selection phase of SBI PO 2019 Exam. For your ease we compiled the most important questions that are usually asked in SBI PO Interview Round. Let’s have a look at those important Interview questions alongwith their answers for SBI PO final selection round:

Q1 - Tell me something about yourself.

Answer: You are required to give a brief about their academic and professional qualification to make the interviewer understand about your background. The location of your studies and work experience will also highlight your adaptability to work in different locations.

Q2. Why do you want to become a Bank Officer?

Answer: Tell your goals and objectives while answering this question. The best answer to this question would involve the roles and responsibilities you would be able to perform for SBI and society while being a Bank Officer. It will make a lasting impression on interviewer.

Q3. Why do you want to join SBI as a PO?

Answer: Here the interviewee wants to check your knowledge about the State Bank of India (SBI). You must read thoroughly about SBI and latest news before going to the interview round.

Q4. Are you ready to work in any City?

Answer: Explain your priorities and how comfortable you are in relocating to another place or to remote locations.

Q5. Which was your favourite subject during your Graduation and Post Graduation?

Answer: Tell the name of the subject in which you have the proficiency. Interviewer will ask more questions on your favourite subjects subsequently.

Q6. What are your strengths and weaknesses?

Answer: In this answer, you need to describe your positive and negative features. For example, good communications skills, strong academedic background, leadership qualities, etc. You will need to mention the weaknesses that you had earlier and later you managed to overcome them by your efforts and dedication.

Q7: Describe a difficult work situation how you overcame it?

Answer: Try to mention some incidents in which you along with your teammates were able to come out of a problem or difficult situation through teamwork and try to be positive.

Q8. Do you read newspapers? What you read?

Answer: Tell the names of the newspapers which you read on a daily basis. This question helps the interviewer to know your reading habits and your awareness regarding the important events occurring internationally and nationally.

Q9. How do you spend your spare time?

Answer: When answering these kinds of interview questions, provide answers that are honest, but that also show that you are a well-rounded person who is passionate about particular things. Avoid answers that make you seem uninteresting or, even worse, inappropriate. Also try to tell your interests in things which will showcase your good leadership and management skills.

Q10. What are the roles and responsibilities of a Bank Probationary Officer?

Answer: The major responsibilities of a Bank Probationary Officer are to:

1. Operational Management

2. Increasing the loan portfolio

3. Increasing the CASA deposit

4. Selling the products of the bank

5. Cross-selling of Products

6. Ensuring Better Customer Service

The above questions will help in boosting your confidence during your interview round which will eventually result in high score. Candidates are advised to thoroughly prepare the above interview questions for acing the SBI PO 2019 Interview Round.