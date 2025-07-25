sbi.co.in SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out: Download Call Letter Link Here

SBI PO admit card 2025 for Prelims Out at sbi.co.in. The candidates who are going to appear for the SBI PO Prelims exam scheduled for 2nd, 4th and 5th August 2025 can begin to download the admit card online on SBI PO official website. Candidates need to carry print out of the admit card to the exam hall along with two passport-size photographs and original ID proof. Read on to gain further insights on the admit card here.
SBI PO Admit Card 2025
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO prelims admit card 2025 on 25th July 2025. The exam for SBI PO is going to be held on three days, 2nd, 4th and 5th July 2025. Candidates can download SBI PO hall ticket on the official website at sbi.co.in. The direct link to download SBI PO hall ticket has been provided on this page. Candidates need to enter their registration number or roll number and date of birth or password to be able to download the call letter.
Here is the screenshot of login window of SBI PO Prelims admit card:
Through the SBI PO exam recruitment, SBI will fill up a total of 541 vacancies for the Probationary Officer post. Know the steps to download SBI PO admit card, steps to resolve discrepancies, etc on this page.
SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Download Link [Active]
The direct link to download the SBI PO admit card 2025 has been shared below. The link will direct you to the SBI PO Prelims call letter login window.
SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Release Date and Time
The State Bank of India has activated the link to download SBI PO admit card 2025 for Prelims exam on its website sbi.co.in on 25th July 2025. The candidates who have applied for the Prelims exam can begin to download the admit card online for the exam that is scheduled for 2nd, 4th, and 5th August 2025. Check the table below for important dates related to the exam.
SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Overview
Exam Conducting Body
State Bank of India (SBI)
Posts Name
Probationary Officers (PO)
Vacancies
541
Admit Card Release
Out on 25th July 2025
SBI PO Exam Date 2025
2nd, 4th, 5th August 2025
Selection Process
Prelims, Mains, Interview
Official website
www.sbi.co.in
SBI PO PET Call Letter 2025 Out
The State Bank of India has released the SBI PO Pre-Examination Training call letter for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates who have opted for PET during their form filling for Advt. CRPD/PO/2025-26/04). The link to download SBI PO PET call letter has been shared on the candidate’s registered mail IDs, so candidates.
Alternatively, a direct link to download the SBI PO PET call letter has also been shared here below.
The State Bank of India (SBI) will activate the official link to download the SBI PO Admit Card by 26th July 2025. The admit card shall have details regarding the exam venue, timings, and shift of the candidate.
A direct link to download SBI PO Prelims exam shall also be shared here below.
How to Download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card: Check Steps
The candidates who have successfully applied for the exam can download SBI PO Prelims admit card 2025 online from the official SBI website. Candidates would need their SBI PO Exam Username/Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth to download the admit card. We have mentioned the steps to download SBI PO admit card below:
Step 1- Visit the official website of the State Bank of India @sbi.co.in or click on the SBI PO Admit Card Link that on Jagran Josh.
Step 2- On the SBI homepage, click on the “Careers” option and a new page will be opened.
Step 3- Click on the Join SBI link on the menubar and then click on the “Current Openings” tab.
Step 4- Search for “Recruitment of Probationary Officers (Advertisement No. CRPD/PO/2025-26/04)” in the Current Opening section and then click on it.
Step 5- Click on “Call letter for Preliminary Examination” and a new page will open.
Step 7- Select SBI PO Admit Card language and enter your SBI PO Exam 2025 Registration Number/ Roll No & Password/ DOB generated at the time of registration.
Step-8 The SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on your screen.
Step 9: Download it and take its print out to appear for the exam.
What Details are present in SBI PO Admit Card 2025?
The SBI PO admit card will have details such as candidate's name, photograph of the candidate, exam date, exam timing, exam centre address, etc. in it. Given below is a list of the important details present on it.
Candidate’s details
Candidate’s name
Photograph of the candidate
Signature
Correspondence address
Exam Details
SBI PO Roll number
Password
SBI PO Registration number
Exam venue
Date of exam
Reporting time
Venue code
General exam day instructions
How to Resolve Discrepancies in SBI PO Admit Card?
Details mentioned in the SBI PO admit card 2025 for Prelims must be checked carefully by all the candidates who have downloaded it. If there is a discrepancy in the call letter, then the candidates must inform the exam authorities through email. Here are details to cotact regarding SBI PO admit card discrepancy:
Contact Number
sbirect@ibpsorg.org
Email ID
022-22820427 (between 11:00 AM to 06:00 PM on working days)
List of Documents to carry for SBI PO Exam 2025
The SBI PO exam candidates have to carry some of the important documents to the exam hall while appearing for the exam. Without these documents, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.
Printout of SBI PO admit card 2025, either black and white or colored
Original and a photocopy of an identity proof such as Voter ID card, Aadhar Card, etc.
2 to 3 passport size photographs
What is SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern?
The SBI PO Prelims exam has three sections for 100 marks. There is sectional duration of 20 minutes each. Check the table below for more details.