LIC AAO 2025 Notification Out: Apply Online (Active), Eligibility, Syllabus, Pattern & Cut Off

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is the leading Insurance Sector company. It is conducting the most reputed Insurance Exams this year for the post of f Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist in LIC offices. The candidates can apply online for the post of LIC AAO as Generalists and Specialists. A total of 760 vacancies shall be filled up for which the eligible candidates can apply from 16th August to 8th September 2025.
LIC AAO 2025
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the official LIC AAO 2025 recruitment notification. Through the LIC AAO recruitment, a total of 760 Assistant Administrative Officers posts (Generalist and Specialist) and 81 vacancies for Assistant Engineer posts shall be filled up. The online application has started from 16th August and shall continue up to 8th September 2025. Get all the information related to the LIC AAO exam such as important dates, eligibility, syllabus, exam pattern, cut off, etc.
LIC AAO Recruitment 2025 Highlights
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) appoints candidates for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) in Generalist & Specialist posts. Candidates who are graduates are eligible to apply online for the exam. The following table highlights the major details of LIC AAO 2025 recruitment.
|
LIC AAO Exam Summary
|
Organization
|
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO)
|
Streams
|
Generalist & Specialist
|
Vacancies
|
AAO- 760
AE- 81
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Educational Qualification
|
Graduation
|
Age Limit
|
21 to 30 Years (as on 01/08/2025)
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Language
|
English/ Hindi
|
Official Website
|
https://licindia.in/
LIC AAO 2025 Important Dates
The LIC AAO 2025 notification was released on 16th August 2025 and the online application also started on the same date. Candidates can fill out the online form up to 18th September 2025. The Prelims exam shall be held on 3rd October 2025. The important dates related to LIC AAO exam has been shared below in the table.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
LIC AAO Notification Released on
|
16th August 2025
|
LIC AAO Apply Online Starts
|
16th August 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
8th September 2025
|
Last Date to Pay Application Fee
|
8th September 2025
|
LIC AAO Prelims Exam Date
|
3rd October 2025
|
Mains Exam Date
|
8th November 2025
LIC AAO Vacancy 2025
The LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Vacancy is released along with the LIC AAO notification pdf. The LIC AAO vacancy 2025 is 760 out of which 350 are for the Generalist post and 410 are for the Specialist post. Other than this, a total of 81 vacancies are for the post of LIC AE. The category-wise vacancy for the LIC AAO is given in the table below.
|
LIC AAO Generalist Vacancy 2025
|
Post
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Total
|
Current Year
|
51
|
22
|
88
|
38
|
142
|
341
|
Backlog
|
0
|
61
|
3
|
--
|
--
|
9
|
TOTAL
|
51
|
28
|
91
|
38
|
142
|
350
|
LIC AAO Specialist Vacancy 2025
|
Post
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Total
|
AAO (Chartered Accountant)
|
4
|
2
|
7
|
3
|
14
|
30
|
AAO(Company Secretary)
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
10
|
AAO (Actuarial)
|
4
|
2
|
7
|
3
|
14
|
30
|
AAO (Insurance Specialist)
|
45
|
22
|
77
|
34
|
132
|
310
|
AAO (Legal)
|
4
|
2
|
77
|
3
|
14
|
30
|
TOTAL
|
58
|
29
|
100
|
44
|
179
|
410
|
LIC AE Vacancy 2025
|
Posts
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Total
|
AE (Civil)
|
8
|
3
|
13
|
5
|
21
|
50
|
AE (Electrical)
|
4
|
3
|
8
|
3
|
12
|
31
How to Apply Online for LIC AAO 2025 Exam?
The LIC AAO application form 2025 can be filled up online on the LIC website which is licindia.in. Candidates can fill out the online form up to 8th September 2025 only. The stages involved in LIC AAO application form fill up are as follows:
Stage 1: Registration for LIC AAO
Stage 2: Completion of Application Form Fill up Process
Stage 3: Uploading of Documents
Stage 4: Payment of application fee
Stage 5: Printout of acknowledgement form
LIC AAO Application Fee
All the candidates who apply for the LIC AAO 2025 exam need to pay the application fee as per their categories. The fee must be paid via online mode. The LIC AAO application fee is given below in the table.
|
Category of the category
|
Fees
|
Others
|
Rs. 700
|
SC/ST
|
Rs. 85
|
PwBD
|
Rs. 85
LIC AAO 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who are going to apply for the LIC AAO Recruitment 2025 Exam should check out the eligibility criteria
LIC AAO Educational Qualification
The basic criteria for LIC AAO educational qualification is to be a graduate. However, the stream of graduation depends upon the post for which one is applying.
|
Posts
|
Education Qualification
|
Generalist
|
Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized
Indian University/Institution
|
AAO(Chartered Accountant)
|
Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized Indian University/Institution and Candidate should have passed Final Examination of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and completion of Articles as presented by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
|
AAO(Company Secretary)
|
Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized Indian University/Institution and a Qualified Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)
|
AAO (Actuarial)
|
Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized Indian University/Institution . Candidates should have passed at least 6 papers of the examination conducted by the Institute of Actuaries of India / Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK. as on the date of eligibility i.e. 1st August, 2025
|
AAO (Insurance Specialists)
|
Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized Indian University/ Institution and possessing professional qualification in Life Insurance (Fellowship of Insurance Institute of India (Life), having minimum experience of 5 years and above of working in Life Insurance Companies (regulated by IRDAI)
|
AAO (Legal)
|
Bachelor’s degree in Law from any University / College recognized by UGC with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent in the aggregate of all semesters/years. For SC/ST and PwBD candidate minimum required marks shall be 45% in Bachelor’s degree in Law in the aggregate of all semesters/years, against vacancies reserved for such candidates
LIC AAO Age Limit
The age limit for LIC AAO is given below for each of the posts. Candidates will be given age relaxation as per their categories.
For AAO Generalist, CS, Actuarial, Insurance Specialist- Candidates should not be less than 21 years and must not exceed 30 years.
For AAO Legal, CA- The age of the candidate must not be less than 21 years and must not exceed 32 years.
LIC AAO 2025 Selection Process
The selection of the candidates for LIC AAO is done on the following three phases. Candidates need to qualify each stage of the exam to be eligible to be appointed to the post of AAO.
Stage 1:. Preliminary Examination (Phase I, used to screening purpose only)
Stage 2: Main Examination (Phase II)
Stage 3: Interview & Pre-Recruitment Medical Examination
The final selection of the candidates will, however, be done on the basis of the marks scored by the candidate in Mains and Interview.
LIC AAO 2025 Exam Pattern
The LIC AAO written test is done for two phases, Prelims and Mains. The Prelims exam is conducted only for screening purposes and its marks will not be added for final selection. The stage wise LIC AAO exam pattern is as follows:
LIC AAO Prelims Exam Pattern: Phase 1 Pattern
The LIC AAO Prelims exam consists of three sections, Reasoning, English Language and Quantitative Aptitude. Each section in the test has a separate timingsThe total duration of the written exam is 1 hour or 60 minutes. All the questions are objective in nature with no negative marking for incorrect answers.. Check the table below for more details on LIC AAO exam pattern for Prelims.
|
S. No.
|
Sections
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
1.
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
2.
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
3.
|
English: Language with special emphasis on grammar,
vocabulary and comprehension
|
30
|
30**
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
70
|
60 minutes
**Note: The English Language Test is qualifying in nature and its marks in the Language section will not be counted for ranking.
LIC AAO Mains Exam Pattern
The LIC AAO Main examination consists of an objective test for 300 marks and a descriptive test for 25 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online on the same day. The objective test has a separate timing for each section. There is NO negative marking. Candidates have to qualify in each of the sections separately. Check the table below to know the details of LIC AAO Mains exam pattern.
|
Sr. No.
|
Sections
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
1.
|
Reasoning
|
30
|
90
|
40 minutes
|
2.
|
General Knowledge, Current Affairs
|
30
|
60
|
20 minutes
|
3.
|
Professional knowledge
|
30
|
90
|
40 minutes
|
4.
|
Insurance and Financial Market Awareness
|
30
|
60
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
120
|
300
|
120 minutes
|
5.
|
English Language (Letter Writing & Essay)/ Legal drafting for AAO(Legal)
|
2
|
25
|
30 minute
LIC AAO 2025 Cut Off: Qualifying Marks for Prelims and Mains
The LIC will announce the LIC AAO cut off 2025 along with the result for each stage of the examination. There is also a section wise cut off marks that one is required to score in the exam. The cut off marks differ for Prelims and Mains exam. Check the table below to know the LIC AAO section wise cut off marks.
LIC AAO Prelims Qualifying Marks
|
LIC AAO Prelims Cut Off
|
LIC AAO Prelims Sections
|
Cut-Off Marks For SC/ST Candidates
|
Cut Off Marks For Others
|
Reasoning Ability
|
16
|
18
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
16
|
18
|
English Language
|
9
|
10
LIC AAO Mains Qualifying Marks
|
LIC AAO Mains Qualifying Marks
|
Name of the Test
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks (SC/ST/PWBD)
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks (Others)
|
Reasoning Ability
|
40
|
45
|
General Knowledge, Current Affairs
|
27
|
30
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
40
|
45
|
Insurance and Financial Market Awareness
|
27
|
30
|
Total (Objective)
|
-
|
-
|
English Language Descriptive Paper (Communication Skills: Emails, Reports, Situation Analysis & Precis Writing)
|
9
|
10
