LIC AAO 2025 Notification Out: Apply Online (Active), Eligibility, Syllabus, Pattern & Cut Off

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is the leading Insurance Sector company. It is conducting the most reputed Insurance Exams this year for the post of f Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist in LIC offices. The candidates can apply online for the post of LIC AAO as Generalists and Specialists. A total of 760 vacancies shall be filled up for which the eligible candidates can apply from 16th August to 8th September 2025. 

null

LIC AAO 2025

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the official LIC AAO 2025 recruitment notification. Through the LIC AAO recruitment, a total of 760 Assistant Administrative Officers posts (Generalist and Specialist) and 81 vacancies for Assistant Engineer posts shall be filled up. The online application has started from 16th August and shall continue up to 8th September 2025. Get all the information related to the LIC AAO exam such as important dates, eligibility, syllabus, exam pattern, cut off, etc. 

LIC AAO Recruitment 2025 Highlights 

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) appoints candidates for the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) in Generalist & Specialist posts. Candidates who are graduates are eligible to apply online for the exam. The following table highlights the major details of LIC AAO 2025 recruitment. 

LIC AAO Exam Summary

Organization

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

Post Name

Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO)

Streams

Generalist & Specialist

Vacancies

AAO- 760

AE- 81

Mode of Application

Online

Educational Qualification

Graduation

Age Limit

21 to 30 Years (as on 01/08/2025)

Exam Mode

Online

Language

English/ Hindi

Official Website

https://licindia.in/

LIC AAO 2025 Important Dates

The LIC AAO 2025 notification was released on 16th August 2025 and the online application also started on the same date. Candidates can fill out the online form up to 18th September 2025. The Prelims exam shall be held on 3rd October 2025. The important dates related to LIC AAO exam has been shared below in the table. 

Events

Dates

LIC AAO Notification Released on 

16th August 2025

LIC AAO Apply Online Starts

16th August 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

8th September 2025

Last Date to Pay Application Fee

8th September 2025

LIC AAO Prelims Exam Date

3rd October 2025

Mains Exam Date

8th November 2025

LIC AAO Vacancy 2025

The LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Vacancy is released along with the LIC AAO notification pdf. The LIC AAO vacancy 2025 is 760 out of which 350 are for the Generalist post and 410 are for the Specialist post. Other than this, a total of 81 vacancies are for the post of LIC AE. The category-wise vacancy for the LIC AAO is given in the table below. 

LIC AAO Generalist Vacancy 2025

Post

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Total

Current Year

51

22

88

38

142

341

Backlog

0

61

3

--

--

9

TOTAL

51

28

91

38

142

350

LIC AAO Specialist Vacancy 2025

Post

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Total

AAO (Chartered Accountant)

4

2

7

3

14

30

AAO(Company Secretary)

1

1

2

1

5

10

AAO (Actuarial)

4

2

7

3

14

30

AAO (Insurance Specialist)

45

22

77

34

132

310

AAO (Legal)

4

2

77

3

14

30

TOTAL

58

29

100

44

179

410

LIC AE Vacancy 2025

Posts

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Total

AE (Civil)

8

3

13

5

21

50

AE (Electrical)

4

3

8

3

12

31

How to Apply Online for LIC AAO 2025 Exam? 

The LIC AAO application form 2025 can be filled up online on the LIC website which is licindia.in. Candidates can fill out the online form up to 8th September 2025 only. The stages involved in LIC AAO application form fill up are as follows: 

Stage 1: Registration for LIC AAO 

Stage 2: Completion of Application Form Fill up Process 

Stage 3: Uploading of Documents 

Stage 4: Payment of application fee 

Stage 5: Printout of acknowledgement form 

LIC AAO Application Fee 

All the candidates who apply for the LIC AAO 2025 exam need to pay the application fee as per their categories. The fee must be paid via online mode. The LIC AAO application fee is given below in the table. 

Category of the category 

Fees

Others

Rs. 700

SC/ST

Rs. 85

PwBD

Rs. 85

LIC AAO 2025 Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who are going to apply for the LIC AAO Recruitment 2025 Exam should check out the Bihar CGL eligibility criteria 

LIC AAO Educational Qualification

The basic criteria for LIC AAO educational qualification is to be a graduate. However, the stream of graduation depends upon the post for which one is applying. 

Posts

Education Qualification

Generalist

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized

Indian University/Institution

AAO(Chartered Accountant)

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized Indian University/Institution and Candidate should have passed Final Examination of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and completion of Articles as presented by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

AAO(Company Secretary)

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized Indian University/Institution and a Qualified Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

AAO (Actuarial)

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized Indian University/Institution . Candidates should have passed at least 6 papers of the examination conducted by the Institute of Actuaries of India / Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, UK. as on the date of eligibility i.e. 1st August, 2025

AAO (Insurance Specialists)

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized Indian University/ Institution and possessing professional qualification in Life Insurance (Fellowship of Insurance Institute of India (Life), having minimum experience of 5 years and above of working in Life Insurance Companies (regulated by IRDAI)

AAO (Legal)

Bachelor’s degree in Law from any University / College recognized by UGC with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent in the aggregate of all semesters/years. For SC/ST and PwBD candidate minimum required marks shall be 45% in Bachelor’s degree in Law in the aggregate of all semesters/years, against vacancies reserved for such candidates

LIC AAO Age Limit 

The age limit for LIC AAO is given below for each of the posts. Candidates will be given age relaxation as per their categories. 

For AAO Generalist, CS, Actuarial, Insurance Specialist- Candidates should not be less than 21 years and must not exceed 30 years. 

For AAO Legal, CA- The age of the candidate must not be less than 21 years and must not exceed 32 years. 

LIC AAO 2025 Selection Process

The selection of the candidates for LIC AAO is done on the following three phases. Candidates need to qualify each stage of the exam to be eligible to be appointed to the post of AAO. 

Stage 1:. Preliminary Examination (Phase I, used to screening purpose only)

Stage 2: Main Examination (Phase II) 

Stage 3: Interview & Pre-Recruitment Medical Examination

The final selection of the candidates will, however, be done on the basis of the marks scored by the candidate in Mains and Interview. 

LIC AAO 2025 Exam Pattern

The LIC AAO written test is done for two phases, Prelims and Mains. The Prelims exam is conducted only for screening purposes and its marks will not be added for final selection. The stage wise LIC AAO exam pattern is as follows: 

LIC AAO Prelims Exam Pattern: Phase 1 Pattern 

The LIC AAO Prelims exam consists of three sections, Reasoning, English Language and Quantitative Aptitude. Each section in the test has a separate timingsThe total duration of the written exam is 1 hour or 60 minutes. All the questions are objective in nature with no negative marking for incorrect answers.. Check the table below for more details on LIC AAO exam pattern for Prelims. 

S. No.

Sections

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

1.

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

2.

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

3.

English: Language with special emphasis on grammar, 

vocabulary and comprehension

30

30**

20 minutes

Total

100

70

60 minutes

**Note: The English Language Test is qualifying in nature and its marks in the Language section will not be counted for ranking.

LIC AAO Mains Exam Pattern

The LIC AAO Main examination consists of an objective test for 300 marks and a descriptive test for 25 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online on the same day. The objective test has a separate timing for each section. There is NO negative marking. Candidates have to qualify in each of the sections separately. Check the table below to know the details of LIC AAO Mains exam pattern. 

Sr. No. 

Sections

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

1.

Reasoning

30

90

40 minutes

2.

General Knowledge, Current Affairs

30

60

20 minutes

3.

Professional knowledge 

30

90

40 minutes

4.

Insurance and Financial Market Awareness

30

60

20 minutes

Total

120

300

120 minutes

5.

English Language (Letter Writing & Essay)/ Legal drafting for AAO(Legal)

2

25

30 minute

LIC AAO 2025 Cut Off: Qualifying Marks for Prelims and Mains 

The LIC will announce the LIC AAO cut off 2025 along with the result for each stage of the examination. There is also a section wise cut off marks that one is required to score in the exam. The cut off marks differ for Prelims and Mains exam. Check the table below to know the LIC AAO section wise cut off marks. 

LIC AAO Prelims Qualifying Marks 

LIC AAO Prelims Cut Off 

LIC AAO Prelims Sections

Cut-Off Marks For SC/ST Candidates

Cut Off Marks For Others

Reasoning Ability

16

18

Quantitative Aptitude

16

18

English Language

9

10

LIC AAO Mains Qualifying Marks 

LIC AAO Mains Qualifying Marks 

Name of the Test

Minimum Qualifying Marks (SC/ST/PWBD)

Minimum Qualifying Marks (Others)

Reasoning Ability

40

45

General Knowledge, Current Affairs

27

30

Data Analysis & Interpretation

40

45

Insurance and Financial Market Awareness

27

30

Total (Objective)

-

-

English Language Descriptive Paper (Communication Skills: Emails, Reports, Situation Analysis & Precis Writing)

9

10

