[LINK ACTIVE] NICL AO Admit Card 2025 Out: Prelims Call Letter Download Link Here

NICL AO Admit Card 2025 has been released on 13th July 2025, Sunday. Candidates whose exam is scheduled for 20th July 2025 can download the call letter from the direct link which has been updated here. The admit card for NICL AO exam can also be downloaded online on nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. Read this post to get complete details regarding the exam.
NICL AO Admit Card 2025
National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has officially released the NICL Administrative Officer Admit Card 2025 on its website. With the exam scheduled for 20th July 2025, candidates are eligible to download the call letter only up to 20th July 2025. Only those candidates are eligble to download NICL AO call letter who have successfully applied for the exam.
Here is a screenshot of the call letter login window.
The NICL AO admit card is an important piece of document that is supposed to be carried to the exam hall. To access the admit card, candidates will be required to provide their login credentials, such as Registration No / Roll No and Password / Date of Birth.
NICL AO Admit Card 2025 Download Link
The NICL Administrative Officer exam admit card 2025 link has been made available on the NICL website. A direct link to download the call letter is also updated here too.
NICL AO Admit Card 2025 Highlights
|
NICL AO Admit Card 2025: Overview
|
Organization
|
National Insurance Company Limited (NICL)
|
Post Name
|
Administrative Officer (AO)
|
Disciplines
|
Generalists and Specialists
|
Vacancies
|
266
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains, Interview
|
Official Website
|
https://nationalinsurance.nic.co.in/
NICL AO Admit Card 2025 Release Date
The NICL AO exam will be held on 20th July 2025. The admit card can be downloaded online from 13th July 2025. Check the table below for details.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
13th July 2025
|
NICL AO Exam Date 2025
|
20th July 2025
How can I download NICL AO Admit Card 2025 Online?
The steps to download NICL AO admit card 2025 are as follows:
- Visit the official website of National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in/
- Select the Recruitment section which appears on the homepage.
- Click on the link that reads “Click Here to Download Call Letter for Phase I – Preliminary Examination” under the section of Recruitment Administrative Officer (Generalist and Specialists).
- A new login window appears on the screen where you need to enter your Registration/Roll Number and date of Birth/Password that you received during online registration.
- Enter captcha characters and then click on the Submit button.
- Once you have logged in successfully, you can download your NICL Administrative Officer Prelims Admit Card 2025 appears on the screen.
What Document to Carry to the NICL AO Exam Centre?
Candidates are required to carry the following given documents to the NICL AO exam centre.
- Print out of the admit card for NICL AO 2025 Exam for Prelims.
- Passport size photographs, at least 2
- Valid ID proof in original and a photocopy of the same.
What is NICL AO Exam Pattern?
The NICL AO Prelims exam is the first stage of the selection process. The exam consists of three sections for a total, of 1 Hour duration. There is sectional timing for each section of 20 minutes. There is also a negative marking of 0.25 mark for each incorrect answer. Check the table below for further clarity.
|
NICL AO Prelims Exam Pattern 2025
|
SNo.
|
Name of Test
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
1.
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
2.
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
3.
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
