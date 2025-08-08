New India Assurance Company Limited or NIACL is a Mumbai-based Public Sector General Insurance Company. NIACL was established in 1919 and nationalised in 1973. It is a leading global insurance group with offices and branches spread across the nation. The NIACL has announced to fill up a total of 550 vacancies for the post of Generalists and Specialist for Administrative Officer Scale-I posts on its official website. The NIACL AO apply online has begun from 7th August and shall go on till 30th August 2025. The selection process consists of two phases of online test. NIACL Phase 1 shall be held on 14th September 2025 while Phase 2 is on 29th October 2025. Know the complete information on NIACL AO recruitment on this page.
NIACL AO 2025 Latest Updates
New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the NIACL AO recruitment 2025 notification on its official website. Through this recruitment, a total of 550 vacancies shall be filled up for Administrative Officer Scale-I posts in Generalist and Accounts disciplines. For this, candidates need to fulfil the educational qualification and age limit. The apply online link has been activated on 7th August 2025 and shall end on 30th August 2025. Read on to know the complete details on the NIACL AO recruitment 2025.
NIACL AO Recruitment 2025- Highlights
NIACL has notified to fill up a total of 550 vacancies for the post of Administrative Officers (Scale-I) for Generalists and Specialist disciplines. Before we discuss the NIACL AO exam in detail, let us give you a brief highlight of the same in the following table.
|
NIACL AO Recruitment 2025 Exam Highlights
|
Organization
|
New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL)
|
Posts
|
Administrative Officer (Scale-I)
|
Disciplines
|
Generalists and Specialists
|
Advt No.
|
CORP.HRM/AO/2025
|
Vacancies
|
550
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims-Mains-Interview
|
Official Website
|
www.newindia.co.in
NIACL AO 2025 Notification PDF
The NIACL AO 2025 Notification has been officially released on 7th August 2025 for the recruitment of Generalist Administrative Officer Scale-I vacancies at New India Assurance Co. Ltd. The detailed NIACL AO 2025 notification PDF can be downloaded online from the NIACL website or the direct link shared below here.
NIACL AO 2025: Important Dates
NIACL has released the detailed exam schedule along with the official notification. As per the NIACL AO notification, the online date is from 7th August to 30th August 2025. The fee must be paid by 30th August itself. Those who fill out the NIACL AO application form will be able to take the Phase 1 exam on 14th September 2025. Check the table below to know the important dates related to the NIACL AO exam 2025.
|
NICAL AO Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Official Notification Release Date
|
7th August 2025
|
NIACL AO Apply Online Begins
|
7th August 2025
|
Last date to submit the application form
|
30th August 2025
|
Last date to pay application fee
|
30th August 2025
|
Phase-I Online Examination
|
14th September 2025
|
Phase-II Online Examination
|
29th October 2025
NIACL AO Vacancy 2025
The NIACL AO Vacancy 2025 has been announced with the release of NIACL AO Notification 2025 PDF. This year, New India Assurance has announced 550 vacancies for the post of Administrative Officer in various disciplines of Generalists and Specialists. Check the table below to know the post wise vacancy details.
|
NIACL AO 2025 Vacancies
|
Disciplines
|
Vacancies
|
Generalists
|
193
|
Specialists
|
357
|
Total
|
550
Category-wise and post-wise vacancy breakdown is as below:
|
Posts
|
Total
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Risk Engineers
|
50
|
19
|
08
|
04
|
14
|
05
|
Automobile Engineers
|
75
|
31
|
11
|
05
|
20
|
08
|
Legal Specialists
|
50
|
20
|
08
|
04
|
13
|
05
|
Account Specialists
|
25
|
10
|
04
|
02
|
07
|
02
|
AO (Health)
|
50
|
19
|
08
|
04
|
14
|
05
|
IT Specialists
|
25
|
09
|
04
|
02
|
07
|
03
|
Business Analytsts
|
75
|
30
|
11
|
06
|
20
|
08
|
Company Secretary
|
2
|
02
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Actuarial Specialist
|
3
|
04
|
--
|
--
|
01
|
--
|
Generalists
|
193
|
78
|
29
|
15
|
52
|
19
|
Total
|
550
|
222
|
83
|
42
|
148
|
55
How to Apply Online for NIACL AO 2025 Exam?
The NIACL AO application form 2025 can be filled out only through the online mode. Given below are the steps to apply online for the exam.
Step-1: Visit the official website of New India Assurance Co. Ltd. which is newindia.co.in
Step-2: Click on the “Recruitment” section appearing on the homepage.
Step-3: A new page will appear on your screen with all the recruitments for NIACL.
Step-4: Click on “Recruitment of Administrative Officer (Scale I) 2025-26”.
Step-5: Click on the “New Sign-Up” button and to generate your registration number and password.
Step-6: Now, click on the “Apply Online” link with the generated registration number.
Step-7: Fill in all the details, pay the application fee, and upload documents as required.
Step-8: Click on “Submit” and download the application form for future use.
What is NIACL AO Application Fee 2025?
The NIACL AO Application Fee 2025 has to be paid by all the candidates who apply for the exam. The candidates who belong to the General category have to pay Rs. 850/- while tho who are from SC/ST/PwD categories have to pay Rs. 100/-. The fee has not been changed this year.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
Candidates other than SC/ST/PwD Category
|
Rs. 850/-
|
SC/ST/PwD Category
|
Rs. 100/-
NIACL AO 2025 Eligibility Criteria
The NIACL AO eligibility criteria consist of fulfilling the age limit and educational qualification as major ones. Candidates must also fulfil the nationality. The following table gives you a brief of the NIACL AO eligibility criteria.
|
Criteria
|
Details
|
Nationality
|
(a) A citizen of India
(b) Subject of Nepal
(c) Subject of Bhutan
(d) Tibetan refugee in India before 01.01.1962 for permanent settlement
(e) Person of Indian origin from specified countries (with Govt. of India eligibility certificate)
|
Educational Qualification (as on 01.08.2025)
|
Generalists – Graduate/Post-graduate in any discipline from a recognised University at least 60% marks in either of the degree exams for General candidates and at least 55% marks for SC/ST/PWD candidates
Accounts –Chartered Accountant (ICAI)/ Cost and Management Accountant (The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, earlier known as ICWAI) and Graduation/Postgraduation in any discipline with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) Or MBA Finance/PGDM Finance/ M.Com with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD)
|
Age Limit (as on 01.08.2025)
|
21–30 years (Gen). Born between 02.08.1995 and 01.08.2004 (both inclusive). Category-wise upper age relaxation as per Govt. norms.
NIACL AO 2025 Selection Process
The NIACL AO selection process consists of three stages. Out of the three stages the first two are written tests while the last one is an interview. The first stage is the NIACL AO Prelims exam which is objective in nature. The second stage is the Mains exam which is objective + descriptive in nature. Candidates are required to qualify for each stage of the exam to be able to be appointed as an NIACL AO. Check the table below to get details of the NIACL AO selection process.
|
NIACL AO 2025 Selection Process
|
Stages
|
Type
|
Details
|
Phase 1- NIACL AO Prelims Exam
|
Online Examination
|
Objective
|
Phase 2- NIACL AO Mains Exam
|
Online Examination
|
Objective + Descriptive
|
Phase 3- Interview
|
Offline
|
Group Discussion
NIACL AO 2025 Exam Pattern
The NIACL AO exam pattern for Phase 1 (Prelims) and Phase 2 (Mains) is given below for your understanding.
NIACL AO Exam Pattern for Phase 1
The NIACL Phase 1 Exam consists of three sections: English, Reasoning, and Numerical/Quantitative Aptitude. Each section will have a time limit of 20 minutes. The exam will include 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with each question carrying 1 mark. For every incorrect answer, there will be a negative marking of 1/4 mark.
|
NIACL AO 2025 Exam Pattern- Phase 1
|
Name of Test/Section
|
Maximum Marks
|
Time
|
English Language
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
60 minutes
NIACL AO Exam Pattern for Phase 2
The NIACL AO Mains Exam consists of two sections: Objective and Descriptive, with candidates required to pass each section separately. The Objective section is for a duration of 2 hours, while the Descriptive section will have a duration of 30 minutes. The exam includes 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and 2 Essay/Letter Writing questions. The Descriptive test will be conducted exclusively in English, and a negative marking of ¼th mark will be applied for each incorrect answer.
|
NIACL AO 2025 Exam Pattern- Phase 2 [Generalist]
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Test
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1.
|
Reasoning Ability
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
2.
|
English Language
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
3.
|
General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
30 minutes
|
4.
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
|
NIACL AO 2025 Exam Pattern- Phase 2 [Specialists]
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Test
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1.
|
Reasoning Ability
|
40
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
2.
|
English Language
|
40
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
3.
|
General Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
25 minutes
|
4.
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
40
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
5
|
In Specialist stream, an additional test to assess technical& professional knowledge in the relevant discipline
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
NIACL AO Descriptive Test
The duration of the NIACL AO Descriptive Test will be for 30 minutes for 30 marks. It will be a Test of English Language – Letter & Essay writing. NIACL AO descriptive test will be conducted in English and will take place online.
|
NIACL AO Descriptive Test
|
Name of Exam
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Letter Writing
|
10 marks
|
30 minutes
|
Essay Writing
|
20 marks
NIACL AO Interview Process
An Interview Process will be conducted for the final selection of candidates for the post of Administrative Officer. The Ratio of the written test and interview Process will be 80:20.
NIACL AO 2025 Cut Off
The NIACL AO 2025 Cut-Off will be released along with the result after each phase of the examination is completed. We have tabulated the NIACL AO previous year cut off marks in the following table here for your reference.
NIACL AO 2021 Prelims Cut-Off
The previous year cut off marks for NIACL AO 2021 Prelims Exam for NIACL AO (Generalist) cut off is given in the table below.
|
NIACL AO Prelims Cut Off 2021- Category-wise
|
Category
|
Prelims Cut Off
|
UR
|
73.75
|
SC
|
64.50
|
ST
|
58.75
|
OBC
|
68.25
|
EWS
|
68.75
|
HI
|
41.75
|
OC
|
61
|
VI
|
63.75
|
ID/MD
|
20.50
|
NIACL AO Prelims Cut Off 2021- Section-wise
|
Discipline
|
Generalists
|
Test
|
SC/ST/OBC/PwD
|
UR
|
English Language
|
11
|
14.50
|
Reasoning Ability
|
2.25
|
6.50
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
4.25
|
7.25
