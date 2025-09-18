ibps.in IBPS PO Result 2025 Soon: Check Prelims Exam Result Date

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board (IBPS) shall be releasing the IBPS PO Prelims result anytime soon in September 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam are eagerly waiting for the result to be declared. Know when the IBPS PO Prelims result will be released, steps to check it, etc.
IBPS PO Result 2025
The IBPS PO result 2025 shall be released by the IBPS anytime soon on ibps.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Prelims exam on 23rd and 24th August 2025 will be able to download the result online. Along with the result, the cut off marks will also be released.
Those who qualify the Prelims exam will be eligble to appear for the Mains exam scheduled for October 12, 2025. Read below to know more on IBPS PO result such as steps to download, calculation of marks, normalization process, etc.
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Date
IBPS PO 2025 Exam is held in three stages- Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The result for each phase is declared separately at the official website ibps.in. The result for Prelims is expected to be released anytime after 17th September 2025.
|IBPS PO Result 2025: Overview
|Organisation
|Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board (IBPS)
|Exam Name
|IBPS PO 2025
|Recruitment
|CRP-PO/MTs-XV
|Vacancies
|5308
|IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date
|23rd and 24th August 2025
|Prelims Result Date
|After 17th September 2025
|IBOS PO Mains Exam Date
|12th October 2025
|Selection Process
|Stage 1- Prelims
Stage 2- Mains
Stage 3- Interview/Personal Discussion
|Official website
|www.ibps.in
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Link
The direct link to check the IBPS PO Result 2025 shall be activated online at the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in/. A direct link to check the IBPS PO Prelims result shall also be provided here on Jagran Josh as well.
|IBPS PO Result 2025
|To be updated
Details Needed to Check IBPS PO Result 2025?
The candidates who have appeared for the IBPS PO exam 2025 will require the following given details to check IBPS PO result:
- Username/Registration Number- As mentioned on the candidate's admit card.
- Password/Date of Birth (dd/mm/yyyy)- Used at the time of registration
- Captcha Code- Appears on the screen while checking your result.
What are the Steps to Check IBPS PO Result 2025?
Given below are the steps to check IBPS PO Result 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board (IBPS) at ibps.in.
Step 2: Click on “CRP-PO/MT” which appears on the left side of the homepage of IBPS.
Step 3: A new page opens on your screen, click on“Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee-XIII”.
Step 4: A new page opens, where you have to click on the link reading “Combined Result for Online Preliminary Examination For CRP-PO/MTs-XIV”
Step 5: Enter your login details (Registration Number/ Roll Number and Password / DOB) to download your IBPS PO Prelims Result.
Step 6: Enter the Captcha Code as appears on the screen and click on the “Login” button.
Step 7: The IBPS PO result with qualifying status displays on your screen.
Step 8: Download theIBPS PO Result 2025 and take a printout of the result for future reference.
IBPS PO Scorecard 2025
IBPS releases the IBPS PO scorecard 2025 after a few days of the declaration of the result. Candidates can download the scorecard within the given time period by the IBPS. Candidates should note that the scorecard of those qualifying the mains exam is released after they appear in the interview. The scorecard can be download at ibps.in using the same credentials that they used while checking the result. The following details are mentioned in the IBPS PO scorecard.
|
Name of candidate
|
Roll number
|
Registration number
|
Exam date
|
Category
|
Maximum score overall and section-wise
|
IBPS PO cut off marks
|
Obtained score in individual sections and overall
How to Calculate IBPS PO Scorecard?
The scores of IBPS PO exam are calculated in the following manner:
- The corrected scores obtained by each candidate in different sessions of the exam are normalized using the equi-percentile method
- Scores up to two decimal points are taken for calculations
IBPS PO Final Result 2025
The final or provisional allotment result for IBPS PO exam is determined with an 80:20 weightage given to the mains exam and interview, respectively. Candidates who qualify both the online mains exam and interview and rank high in merit to be considered for the provisional allotment process. Allotment to various banks is based on available vacancies and a merit-cum-preference system. Selected candidates must meet the eligibility criteria set by the participating banks, along with identity verification. The final result is calculated by converting the scores to a scale of 100. Provisional allotment is granted based on merit-cum-preference, and each participating bank issues appointment letters to qualified candidates after verifying eligibility.
