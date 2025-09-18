ibps.in IBPS PO Result 2025 Soon: Check Prelims Exam Result Date

AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board (IBPS) shall be releasing the IBPS PO Prelims result anytime soon in September 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam are eagerly waiting for the result to be declared. Know when the IBPS PO Prelims result will be released, steps to check it, etc. 

IBPS PO

IBPS PO Result 2025

The IBPS PO result 2025 shall be released by the IBPS anytime soon on ibps.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Prelims exam on 23rd and 24th August 2025 will be able to download the result online. Along with the result, the cut off marks will also be released. 

Those who qualify the Prelims exam will be eligble to appear for the Mains exam scheduled for October 12, 2025. Read below to know more on IBPS PO result such as steps to download, calculation of marks, normalization process, etc. 

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Date 

IBPS PO 2025 Exam is held in three stages- Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The result for each phase is declared separately at the official website ibps.in. The result for Prelims is expected to be released anytime after 17th September 2025. 

IBPS PO Result 2025: Overview
Organisation Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board (IBPS)
Exam Name IBPS PO 2025
Recruitment CRP-PO/MTs-XV
Vacancies 5308
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date 23rd and 24th August 2025
Prelims Result Date After 17th September 2025
IBOS PO Mains Exam Date 12th October 2025
Selection Process Stage 1- Prelims
Stage 2- Mains
Stage 3- Interview/Personal Discussion
Official website www.ibps.in

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Link

The direct link to check the IBPS PO Result 2025 shall be activated online at the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in/. A direct link to check the IBPS PO Prelims result shall also be provided here on Jagran Josh as well. 

IBPS PO Result 2025 To be updated 

Details Needed to Check IBPS PO Result 2025?

The candidates who have appeared for the IBPS PO exam 2025 will require the following given details to check IBPS PO result: 

  • Username/Registration Number- As mentioned on the candidate's admit card.
  • Password/Date of Birth (dd/mm/yyyy)- Used at the time of registration
  • Captcha Code- Appears on the screen while checking your result. 

What are the Steps to Check IBPS PO Result 2025?

Given below are the steps to check IBPS PO Result 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board (IBPS) at ibps.in. 

Step 2: Click on “CRP-PO/MT” which appears on the left side of the homepage of IBPS.

Step 3: A new page opens on your screen, click on“Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee-XIII”.

Step 4: A new page opens, where you have to click on the link reading “Combined Result for Online Preliminary Examination For CRP-PO/MTs-XIV”

Step 5: Enter your login details (Registration Number/ Roll Number and Password / DOB) to download your IBPS PO Prelims Result.

Step 6: Enter the Captcha Code as appears on the screen and click on the “Login” button.

Step 7: The IBPS PO result with qualifying status displays on your screen. 

Step 8: Download theIBPS PO Result 2025 and take a printout of the result for future reference.

IBPS PO Scorecard 2025

IBPS releases the IBPS PO scorecard 2025 after a few days of the declaration of the result. Candidates can download the scorecard within the given time period by the IBPS. Candidates should note that the scorecard of those qualifying the mains exam is released after they appear in the interview. The scorecard can be download at ibps.in using the same credentials that they used while checking the result. The following details are mentioned in the IBPS PO scorecard. 

Name of candidate

Roll number

Registration number

Exam date

Category

Maximum score overall and section-wise

IBPS PO cut off marks

Obtained score in individual sections and overall

How to Calculate IBPS PO Scorecard?

The scores of IBPS PO exam are calculated in the following manner: 

  • The corrected scores obtained by each candidate in different sessions of the exam are normalized using the equi-percentile method
  • Scores up to two decimal points are taken for calculations

IBPS PO Final Result 2025

The final or provisional allotment result for IBPS PO exam is determined with an 80:20 weightage given to the mains exam and interview, respectively. Candidates who qualify both the online mains exam and interview and rank high in merit to be considered for the provisional allotment process. Allotment to various banks is based on available vacancies and a merit-cum-preference system. Selected candidates must meet the eligibility criteria set by the participating banks, along with identity verification. The final result is calculated by converting the scores to a scale of 100. Provisional allotment is granted based on merit-cum-preference, and each participating bank issues appointment letters to qualified candidates after verifying eligibility.

FAQs

  • Is IBPS PO a good job?
    +
    Yes, IBPS PO is a very good job. It is a lucrative career option in banking sector. IBPS PO is one of the most sought after banking services after SBI PO. With good amount of salary and several perks and allowance, IBPS PO job is considered as one of the finest for a banking oriented career option.
  • What is IBPS PO Salary?
    +
    The starting basic salary for an IBPS PO is Rs. 48,480, as per the 12th Bipartite Settlement. In addition to the basic pay, IBPS POs also receive various allowances and benefits. These benefits increase the gross salary to approximately Rs. 78,058.
  • What is IBPS PO 2025 Apply Online Date?
    +
    The IBPS PO 2025 Apply Online link is active at ibps.in. Candidates can fill out the IBPS PO online form from 1st July to 21st July 2025.
  • Who can apply online for IBPS PO 2025 recruitment?
    +
    Candidates who have passed their graduation and are of 20 years and are less than 30 years of age can apply for the IBPS PO 2025 recruitment. Other than thus, candidates also need to fulfill the nationality.
  • What is IBPS PO exam date 2025 for Prelims and Mains?
    +
    The IBPS PO exam date 2025 has been released by the IBPS for Prelims and Mains exam. As per the notification released, the Prelims shall be held on 17th, 23rd, 24th August 2025 while the Mains will be held on 12th October 2025.
  • What is IBPS PO full form?
    +
    The full form of IBPS PO is Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Probationary Officer. IBPS PO is a banking exam that is held by the IBPS for selection of suitable candidates in public sector banks for the post of Probationary Officer.

