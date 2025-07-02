Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
Collage Name

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2025: Exam Timings, Subjects, Total Marks and Negative Marking

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
17 Aug 2025To24 Aug 2025
Shiwani Kumari

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS PO exam pattern 2025 in its official notification PDF. The IBPS PO exam consists of Prelims, Mains and Interview. The Prelims is held for a total of 100 marks for English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability subjects. The Mains exam is for 200 marks that has subjects such as Reasoning, General/Economy/Banking Awareness / Digital/Financial Awareness (incl. RBI circulars), English Language and Data Analysis & Interpretation. Know more details about the latest IBPS PO exam pattern on this page.

ibps po exam pattern 2025

IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2025 

The IBPS PO Exam Pattern 2025 has been released by the IBPS along with the notification PDF on 30th June 2025. The IBPS PO exam consists of three stages, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Candidates need to qualify each stage of the exam to be eligible for an appointment. The Prelims is objective in nature, while the Mains is a combination of an objective test and a descriptive test. There is also a negative marking for each incorrect answer marked by the candidate in each of the tests. Read this post to know more about the IBPS PO exam pattern for the Pre and Main exam. 

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Pattern 

The IBPS PO exam consists of three subjects, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. The exam shall be held in online mode only and shall be objective in nature having multipole choice questions. Here are salient features of IBPS PO exam pattern for Prelims exam: 

  • Each section is separately timed for 20 minutes each, making the total exam duration 60 minutes.
  • The exam shall be held in English medium for English Language and in Hindi medium for Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability sections.
  • The Prelims exam of IBPS PO is only to shortlist candidates for the Mains exam. Its marks will not be used to determine the merit list. 

The following table has segregated details indicating the IBPS PO exam pattern consisting of subjects, number of questions, maximum marks, medium of exam and time allotted. 

Name of Tests

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Medium of Exam

Time Allotted

English Language

30

30

English

20 minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

35

30

English and Hindi

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

40

English and Hindi

20 minutes

Total

100

100

60 minutes

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern 

Candidates who manage to achieve the required cut off marks are eligible to appear for the IBPS PO Mains exam. The Mains exam is crucial as the marks obtained in this shall be used for determining the merit list. The IBPS PO Mains exam pattern is a combination of objective and descriptive papers.

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern for Objective Test 

The IBPS PO Mains exam consists of four subjects, Reasoning, General/Economy/Banking Awareness / Digital/Financial Awareness (incl. RBI circulars), English Language and Data Analysis & Interpretation. All the questions are objective in nature. The total marks for Mains paper is 200 marks for a duration of 160 minutes. The following table gives mire clear picture of the IBPS PO Mains exam for objective test. 

Name of Tests

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Medium of Exam

Time Allotted

Reasoning

40

60

English & Hindi

50 minutes

General/Economy/Banking Awareness / Digital/Financial Awareness (incl. RBI circulars)

35

50

English & Hindi

25 minutes

English Language

35

40

English

40 minutes

Data Analysis & Interpretation

35

50

English & Hindi

45 minutes

Total (Objective Test)

145

200

160 minutes

IBPS PO Mains Exam Pattern for Descriptive Test 

The descriptive test shall be held the same day as the objective test. The IBPS PO Mains descriptive test shall have an essay and comprehension paper for a total of 25 marks. The descriptive test may be based on Economic and Social issues, emerging trends in Banking and Technology, Current events, Ethics etc. It has to be attempted in English medium only for a duration of 30 minutes. 

Sr. No.

Name of Test

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Medium of Exam

Time Allotted

5

Essay & Comprehension (Descriptive Paper)

2

25

English

30 minutes

IBPS PO Interview/Personality Test 

The interview or personality test is the last round of the IBPS PO selection process. Only those candidates are eligible to appear for the interview who qualify the Mains exam. This is non qualifying in nature. However, it is mandatory to appear for the interview. 

Is there a negative marking in IBPS PO 2025 Exam? 

Yes, for each incorrect answer marked by the candidate, there is a negative making of 0.25 mark. No marks are deducted for attempted questions. 

IBPS PO 2025 Marking Pattern

The candidates will obtain full marks, i.e. 1 mark for each correct answer. In case of incorrect answer key marked, there is a penalty of 0.25 mark. No marks is deducted or awarded for unattempted questions. 

Condition

Penalty

Correct Answer

Full marks awarded for that question

Wrong Answer

¼ (0.25) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted

Question Left Blank (No answer marked)

No penalty

 

Trending

FAQs

  • Is IBPS PO a good job?
    +
    Yes, IBPS PO is a very good job. It is a lucrative career option in banking sector. IBPS PO is one of the most sought after banking services after SBI PO. With good amount of salary and several perks and allowance, IBPS PO job is considered as one of the finest for a banking oriented career option.
  • What is IBPS PO Salary?
    +
    The starting basic salary for an IBPS PO is Rs. 48,480, as per the 12th Bipartite Settlement. In addition to the basic pay, IBPS POs also receive various allowances and benefits. These benefits increase the gross salary to approximately Rs. 78,058.
  • What is IBPS PO 2025 Apply Online Date?
    +
    The IBPS PO 2025 Apply Online link is active at ibps.in. Candidates can fill out the IBPS PO online form from 1st July to 21st July 2025.
  • Who can apply online for IBPS PO 2025 recruitment?
    +
    Candidates who have passed their graduation and are of 20 years and are less than 30 years of age can apply for the IBPS PO 2025 recruitment. Other than thus, candidates also need to fulfill the nationality.
  • What is IBPS PO exam date 2025 for Prelims and Mains?
    +
    The IBPS PO exam date 2025 has been released by the IBPS for Prelims and Mains exam. As per the notification released, the Prelims shall be held on 17th, 23rd, 24th August 2025 while the Mains will be held on 12th October 2025.
  • What is IBPS PO full form?
    +
    The full form of IBPS PO is Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Probationary Officer. IBPS PO is a banking exam that is held by the IBPS for selection of suitable candidates in public sector banks for the post of Probationary Officer.

IBPS PO - News & Notifications

Other Exams

SBI CBO

NICL AO

SBI PO

IBPS CLERK

RBI ASSISTANT

LIC AAO

RBI Grade B

LIC ADO

Quick Links

Popular Searches

Latest Education News