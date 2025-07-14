NICL AO Recruitment 2025: Admit Card (Released), Exam Date ( July 20), Eligibility, Syllabus

NICL AO Recruitment 2025 notification was released by the National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) for 266 vacancies for Administrative Officer (AO) posts. Out of the total number of vacancies released, 170 are for the post of Generalist Officers and 96 are for Specialist Officers. This is a great opportunity for candidates aiming to join the insurance sector in a prestigious government organisation. Posts will be filled for disciplines such as Finance, Legal, IT, Automobile Engineering, and Medical (MBBS). The candidates who have applied for the NICL AO exam can begin to download the admit card online to appear for the exam scheduled for 20th July 2025. Get further details on the NICL AO Recruitment 2025 on this page.
NICL AO Recruitment 2025
The NICL AO admit card 2025 has now been released by NICL on its website. The candidates who have applied for the exam can begin to download the call letter online to appear for the exam which is going to be held on 20th July 2025. The NICL AO admit card is an important document which needs to be carried to the exam hall.
The National Insurance Company Ltd. released the NICL AO 2025 recruitment notification on 11th June 2025. Through the NICL AO recruitment, a total of 266 Administrative Officer (AO) posts for Specialist and Generalist will be filled up.
The NICL AO apply online link remains active 12th June to 3rd July 2025. The selection of the candidates to NICL AO post will be done through Prelims exam, Mains exam, Descriptive test and Interview. Check here for NICL AO cut off
NICL AO 2025 Exam Date
The NICL AO Important Dates 2025 have been announced through the official NICL Recruitment notification PDF. As per the official notification, NICL AO Phase 1 prelims shall be held on 20th July 2025. On the other hand, the Mains will be held on 31st August 2025. The admit card for NICL AO Prelims is now released online.
|
NICL AO 2025 Exam Events
|
Dates
|
NICL AO apply online starts from
|
12th June 2025
|
Last date to apply online
|
3rd July 2025
|
Admit Card releases on
|
13th July 2025
|
Prelims Exam Date
|
20th July, 2025 (tentative)
|
Mains Exam Date
|
August 31, 2025 (tentative)
|
Interview
|
To Be Announced
NICL AO Vacancy 2025 for Specialist
NICL has announced to fill up a total of 266 Administrative Officer (AO) posts in the Scale I cadre. The following table has the post wise vacancy details for NICL AO post.
|
Discipline
|
No. of Posts
|
Specialist:
|
|
Doctors (MBBS)
|
10
|
Legal
|
20
|
Finance
|
20
|
Information Technology
|
20
|
Automobile Engineers
|
20
|
Specialist Backlog:
|
|
Doctors (MBBS)
|
4
|
Finance
|
1
|
Automobile Engineers
|
1
|
TOTAL for Specialist post
|
96
|
TOTAL for Generalist post
|
170
NICL AO Application Form 2025: How to Apply?
The NICL AO application form 2025 can be filled up online on the NICL website. The steps to apply online for NICL AO are as follows:
- Visit the official website of the National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) and click on the "Recruitments" or "Careers" section.
- Click on the application link specifically related to the NICL AO Administrative Officer Recruitment 2025 for 266 vacancies.
- Click on the 'New Registration' or similar button to begin the registration process. Fill in the required details accurately to create your account.
- Once the registration is done, keep the provisional registration number and password in a secure place for future login and reference purposes.
- Log in to your account using the provided credentials. Fill out the NICL AO Application Form with accurate personal, educational, and contact details.
- Upload your recent passport-sized photograph and signature following the specified guidelines regarding size, format, and resolution.
- Pay the application fee and finally submit the application form.
- Take print out of the application form for future use.
NICL AO Application Fee 2025
The NICL AO application fee has to be paid by the candidates between 12th June to 3rd July 2025. The fee is non refundable. Check the category wise fee below in the table.
|
Category of the candidate
|
Application Fees
|
SC/ST/PWBD
|
Rs. 250
|
Others
|
Rs. 1000
NICL AO Eligibility Criteria 2025
NICL AO eligibility criteria require a candidate to fulfil the age limit, educational qualification, and nationality. Candidates who do not meet the requirements are not eligible to apply for the exam.
NICL AO Educational Qualification
The educational qualification for NICL AO is given in the table below. Check the post wise educational qualification.
|
Post
|
Educational Qualification
|
Generalist
|
Graduate / Post Graduate in any stream with at least 60% marks (55% for SC/ST) in any of the degree examinations.
|
Doctor (MBBS)
|
M.B.B.S / M.D. / M.S. or PG – Medical Degree OR equivalent foreign degrees recognized by the National Medical Commission (NMC).
Must have valid registration from NMC or State Medical Council (for Allopathy).
|
Legal
|
Graduate / Post Graduate in Law with at least 60% marks (55% for SC/ST) in any of the degree examinations.
|
Finance
|
Chartered Accountant (ICAI) / Cost Accountant (ICWA) OR B.Com / M.Com with at least 60% marks (55% for SC/ST) in any of the degree examinations.
|
Information Technology
|
B.E / B.Tech / M.E. / M.Tech in Computer Science / Information Technology OR MCA with at least 60% marks (55% for SC/ST) in any of the degree examinations.
|
Automobile Engineers
|
B.E. / B.Tech. / M.E. / M.Tech in Automobile Engineering OR B.E. / B.Tech. / M.E. / M.Tech in any Engineering branch with at least 1-year Diploma in Automobile Engineering.
Must have at least 60% marks (55% for SC/ST) in any of the degree examinations.
NICL AO Recruitment 2025 – Age Limit
The candidates should be at least 21 years of age and not more than 30 years. The table below shows the NICL AO age limit.
|
Criteria
|
Details
|
Minimum Age
|
21 years
|
Maximum Age
|
30 years
|
Date Range
|
Born between 2nd May 1995 and 1st May 2004 (both dates inclusive)
|
Age Relaxation
|
Applicable as per Government norms for reserved category candidates
NICL AO Selection Process
The selection of the candidates for NICL AO shall be done through the following stages:
Stage 1: Prelims: All the candidates who fill out the NICL AO online form will be eligible to appear for the NICL AO Prelims exam.
Stage 2: Mains & Descriptive Test: Candidates who are successful in the Prelims exam will be called to appear for the Mains exam. The Mains test will be objective in nature. A descriptive test will be conducted just after the Mains exam has been completed.
Stage 3: Interview: Those who will qualify the Mains exam will have to appear for the interview.
What is NICL AO Final Selection Process?
The final selection of the candidate will be done based on the marks obtained by them in Mains (objective test) and Interview. The ratio of online Main Examination and Interview will be 80:20 respectively.
NICL AO Prelims Exam Pattern 2025
The NICL AO exam pattern for Prelims is specified in the table below.
|
Section
|
Type of Test
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Medium
|
English Language
|
Objective
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
English
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Objective
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
English/Hindi
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Objective
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
English/Hindi
|
Total
|
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
|
NICL AO Main Objective Test Pattern – For Generalists
|
Section
|
Type of Test
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Medium
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Objective
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
English/Hindi
|
English Language
|
Objective
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
English
|
General Awareness
|
Objective
|
50
|
50
|
30 minutes
|
English/Hindi
|
Computer Knowledge
|
Objective
|
50
|
50
|
30 minutes
|
English/Hindi
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Objective
|
50
|
50
|
40 minutes
|
English/Hindi
|
Total
|
|
250
|
250
|
180 minutes
|
NICL AO Main Objective Test Pattern – For Specialists
|
Section
|
Type of Test
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Medium
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Objective
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
English/Hindi
|
English Language
|
Objective
|
40
|
40
|
30 minutes
|
English
|
General Awareness
|
Objective
|
40
|
40
|
20 minutes
|
English/Hindi
|
Computer Knowledge
|
Objective
|
40
|
40
|
25 minutes
|
English/Hindi
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Objective
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
English/Hindi
|
Technical & Professional Knowledge
|
Objective
|
50
|
50
|
35 minutes
|
English/Hindi
|
Total
|
|
250
|
250
|
180 minutes
|
NICL AO Descriptive Test 2025
|
Component
|
Details
|
Mode
|
Online (Typing on a computer)
|
Duration
|
30 minutes
|
Language
|
English only
|
Total Marks
|
30 marks (Qualifying only)
|
Question Types
|
Essay Writing – 10 marks
Precis Writing – 10 marks
Comprehension – 10 marks
What is NICL AO Salary 2025?
NICL AO salary 2025 is in the pay scale of Rs. 50925 to Rs. 96765. The candidates who are appointed as NICL AO will have to serve 1 year probation and it may be extended as well as per the candidate's performance. Other than the salary, the candidates will also be given perks and allowances as per the company's norms.
