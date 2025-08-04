NICL AO Result 2025: Know Prelims Result Date & How to Check

NICL AO Prelims result 2025 could be declared anytime in 1st or 2nd week of August 2025. The candidates who took the Prelims exam on 20th July 2025 will be able to download the official result PDF once the result is declared. Through this exam, a total of 266 Administrative Officer vacancies for Generalists and Specialists post shall be filled up. Read on to know what is the result date, direct link to check result and how to check here.
NICL AO Result 2025
The National Insurance Company Limited successfully concluded the NICL AO Prelims 2025 exam on 20th July 2025. With the completion of the exam, candidates who have appeared for the exam are eagerly waiting for the declaration of the results. The NICL AO result shall be published in a PDF format.
The NICL AO result PDF will have the roll number of the candidates who are successful in the exam. Such candidates will then be eligible to appear for the Mains exam. It is expected that the NICL AO Prelims result will be announced in August 2025.
|
NICL AO Result 2025 Overview
|
Organisation
|
National Insurance Company Limited (NICL)
|
Post
|
Administrative Officer
|
Disciplines
|
Generalists and Specialists
|
Vacancies
|
266
|
Mode of Result
|
Online (PDF Format)
|
Selection Process
|
- Prelims Exam
- Mains Exam
- Interview
|
Official Website
|
www.nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
NICL AO Prelims Result 2025 Release Date
The NICL AO Prelims exam result is expected to be declared in August 2025. With the Mains exam scheduled for 31st August 2025, it is expected that the Prelims result will be out in 1st or 2nd week of August 2025. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to check their qualifying status online. Check the table below to know more details.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
NICL AO Notification Release Date
|
10th June 2025
|
NICL AO Apply Online 2025 Start Date
|
12th June 2025
|
Last Date for NICL AO Apply Online 2025
|
3rd July 2025
|
Prelims Exam Date
|
20th July 2025
|
NICL AO Prelims result date
|
1st or 2nd week of July 2025
What are the Steps to Download NICL AO Result 2025?
The steps to check the NICL AO Result 2025 for Prelims are shared below. Follow the steps to download the Prelims exam result.
- Visit the official website of National Insurance Company Limited, i.e., nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
- Visit the 'Recruitment' section that appears on the homepage.
- Search for and click on the link that reads "Result of Prelims exam for the post of AO (Scale I)".
- The NICL Administrative Officer Result 2025 PDF appears on the screen.
- Search your roll number using Ctrl + F shortcut in the list of qualified candidates.
- Save and download the NICL AO Final Result PDF for future records.
What After the NICL AO Result 2025?
Once the officials have released the NICL AO Prelims exam result 2025, the candidates whose roll numbers appear in the PDF will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam.
The NICL AO Mains exam is scheduled for 31st August 2025. Those who qualify the Mains exam will have to appear for the Interview. Based on the candidate’s performance in the Mains and Interview, the candidates will be shortlisted for the final selection.
