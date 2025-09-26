LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 Out Download Prelims Call Letter Link @licindia.in

IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 for Prelims has been released on 25th September 2025. With the exam being scheduled for 3rd  October, candidates are advised to download the Prelims admit card and get its printout copy prior to the exam date to avoid last minute rush. Read on to get more details. 

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the LIC AAO admit card 2025 for Prelims exam on its official website at licindia.in and ibpsonline.ibps.in. Candidates who have applied for the LIC AAO exam are eligible to download the Prelims call letter online using their login credentials, i.e. registration number and date of birth. 

Lakh of candidates are eagerly awaiting for the release of the LIC AAO Prelims admit card for which the exam is scheduled for 3rd October 2025. Read this post to know the details on how to download the LIC AAO admit card download link, steps to download it, etc. 

LIC AAO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

Candidates who have their LIC AAO Prelims exam on 3rd October 2025 can begin to download the admit card online by clicking on the link below. The admit card has been officially released on 25th September 2025. 

Download LIC AAO Admit Card 2025

When will LIC AAO Prelims Admit Card 2025 be Released?

The LIC AAO admit card has been released officially on 25th September 2025. With the exam date being scheduled for 3rd October 2025, candidates must downlaod the admit card beforehand to avoid last minute hassle. 

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025- Overview

Organisation

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)

Posts

Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) & Assistant Engineer

Vacancies

841

Mode of Admit Card Availability

Online

Release Date

On 25th September 2025 

LIC AAO Prelims Exam Date 2025

3rd October 2025 (Friday)

Mode of Exam

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Duration of Exam

1 hour (60 minutes)

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains & Interview

Official website

www.lic.india.in

LIC AAO 2025 Exam Shift Timings 

The LIC AAO exam 2025 for Prelims shall be held in four shifts on 3rd October 2025. The exam timings, shift timings, etc. shall be available on the candidate’s admit card. Check the table below to know the Prelims exam timings. 

Shift

Exam Time

Shift 1

9:00 to 10:00 AM

Shift 2

11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Shift 3

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Shift 4

4:30 to 5:30 PM

LIC AAO Exam Pattern 2025

The LIC AAO Exam 2025 consists of two stages: Prelims and Mains. Candidates who qualify in the Prelims will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam. The detailed Prelims exam pattern for LIC AAO 2025 is outlined below.

Section

Total Questions

Maximum Marks

Sectional Timing

reasoning ability

35

35

20 minutes

quantitative aptitude

35

35

20 minutes

english language

30

30 (qualifying in nature)

20 minutes

Total

100

70

60 minutes

 

