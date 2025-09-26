LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 Out Download Prelims Call Letter Link @licindia.in

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 for Prelims has been released on 25th September 2025. With the exam being scheduled for 3rd October, candidates are advised to download the Prelims admit card and get its printout copy prior to the exam date to avoid last minute rush. Read on to get more details.
LIC AAO Admit Card 2025
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the LIC AAO admit card 2025 for Prelims exam on its official website at licindia.in and ibpsonline.ibps.in. Candidates who have applied for the LIC AAO exam are eligible to download the Prelims call letter online using their login credentials, i.e. registration number and date of birth.
Lakh of candidates are eagerly awaiting for the release of the LIC AAO Prelims admit card for which the exam is scheduled for 3rd October 2025. Read this post to know the details on how to download the LIC AAO admit card download link, steps to download it, etc.
LIC AAO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Candidates who have their LIC AAO Prelims exam on 3rd October 2025 can begin to download the admit card online by clicking on the link below. The admit card has been officially released on 25th September 2025.
Download LIC AAO Admit Card 2025
When will LIC AAO Prelims Admit Card 2025 be Released?
The LIC AAO admit card has been released officially on 25th September 2025. With the exam date being scheduled for 3rd October 2025, candidates must downlaod the admit card beforehand to avoid last minute hassle.
|
LIC AAO Admit Card 2025- Overview
|
Organisation
|
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)
|
Posts
|
Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) & Assistant Engineer
|
Vacancies
|
841
|
Mode of Admit Card Availability
|
Online
|
Release Date
|
On 25th September 2025
|
LIC AAO Prelims Exam Date 2025
|
3rd October 2025 (Friday)
|
Mode of Exam
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Duration of Exam
|
1 hour (60 minutes)
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains & Interview
|
Official website
|
www.lic.india.in
LIC AAO 2025 Exam Shift Timings
The LIC AAO exam 2025 for Prelims shall be held in four shifts on 3rd October 2025. The exam timings, shift timings, etc. shall be available on the candidate’s admit card. Check the table below to know the Prelims exam timings.
|
Shift
|
Exam Time
|
Shift 1
|
9:00 to 10:00 AM
|
Shift 2
|
11:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|
Shift 3
|
2:00 to 3:00 PM
|
Shift 4
|
4:30 to 5:30 PM
LIC AAO Exam Pattern 2025
The LIC AAO Exam 2025 consists of two stages: Prelims and Mains. Candidates who qualify in the Prelims will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam. The detailed Prelims exam pattern for LIC AAO 2025 is outlined below.
|
Section
|
Total Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Sectional Timing
|
reasoning ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
quantitative aptitude
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
english language
|
30
|
30 (qualifying in nature)
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
70
|
60 minutes
You may also apply for other Government Jobs