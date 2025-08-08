UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
NIACL AO Application Form 2025 Out, Here’s Direct Link to apply Online for 550 AO Scale 1 Post

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
14 Sep 2025
Shiwani Kumari

New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the NIACL AO application form 2025 online on its official website on 7th August 2025. Candidates can apply online for the post of Administrative Officers (Generalists & Specialists) (Scale - I) on the official website which is newindia.co.in. Candidates who have the required eligibility criteria can fill out the NIACL AO application form up to 30th August 2025. Read on to know what is the procedure to fill the application form, documents to upload and more details here.

NIACL AO Application form 2025 here for 550 Vacancies

NIACL AO Apply Online 2025

NIACL AO application form 2025 can be filled online at newindia.co.in. Those candidates who have the required eligibility criteria can fill out the NIACL AO application form online from 7th August to 30th August 2025. NIACL plans to fill up 550 vacancies for the post of Administrative Officers (Generalists & Specialists) (Scale - I). 

To successfully complete the NIACL AO online registration process, candidates need to fill the application form, pay application fee and upload the required documents. In case any information entered is found to be incorrect, then the candidature will be rejected. Read on to know the complete procedure for NIACL AO application form. 

NIACL AO Application Form 2025

New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has begun the NIACL AO apply online 2025 from 7th August 2025 onwards. The last date to fill the application form by paying the fee is 30th August 2025. Candidates can check the table below to know the important dates related to the NIACL AO apply online 2025. 

NIACL AO Apply Online 2025 Date

Events

Dates

NIACL AO Notification 2025

7th August 2025

NIACL AO Online Registration Starts

7th August 2025

Last date to submit the application form

30th August 2025

Last date for Payment of application fee

30th August 2025

Last Date of Editing of Application Details

30th August 2025

NIACL AO Apply Online 2025 Link 

NIACL AO application form 2025 can be filled up online only from 7th August to 30th August 2025. Candidates must complete the online registration process by 30th August to avoid missing out on filling the online form. The direct link to apply online for NIACL AO online form is given below here.  

NIACL AO Apply Online 2025 Link

Click Here

What is NIACL AO Application Fee 2025?

The candidates who fill out the NIACL AO application form 2025 need to pay the application fee as per their categories. The fee is Rs. 850 for candidates other than SC/ST/PwD Category while SC/ST/PwD category candidates need to pay Rs. 100. Candidates are required to take a printout of the e-Receipt and online application form containing fee details. If the same cannot be generated, then the online transaction may not have been successful. The NIACL AO application fee needs to be paid via online mode. By 30th August 2025..

Category

Application Fee

Other than SC/ST/PwD Category

Rs. 850/- (Application fee including intimation charges)

SC/ST/PwD Category

Rs. 100/- (Intimation charge only)

Steps to Fill NIACL AO Application Form

The first step is online registration, which can be done by following the steps:

  1. Visit the official website of New India Assurance Co. Ltd. @newindia.co.in
     
  2. On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” section appearing at the top of the homepage.
     
  3. Search for “Recruitment of 550- Administrative Officer (Generalist) (Scale I) 2025”
     
  4. Click on the “Click here for New Registration” button and fill up your name, contact details, and email address.
     
  5. A provisional Registration Number and Password is generated, note down the details for future use.
     
  6. Now click on the “Apply Online” link and log in with the generated registration number. 
     
  7. Enter the details required (father's name, education qualification, address, and more) carefully as mentioned in the original documents.
     
  8. Click on “Final Submit” once all the details are filled in and cross-checked in the NIACL AO application form.

NIACL AO Scanning & Uploading of Documents

The candidates need to scan and upload the required documents to complete the application process. The following table has the list of documents that need to be uploaded in the NIACL AO application form. 

Document

Dimension

Size 

Hand-written declaration

800x400 pixels 

50kb–100kb

Photograph

200x230 pixels

20kb–50kb

Signature 

140 x 60 pixels

10kb to 2 0kb

Left Thumb Impression

240x240 pixels

20kb–50kb

NIACL AO Handwritten Declaration 

All the candidates need to upload handwritten declarations in their handwriting. The writing has to be done on white paper with black ink. The text for the handwritten declaration is as follows:

“I, _______ (Name of the candidate), hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true, and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required.”

