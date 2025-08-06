SBI Clerk 2025: Notification Out, Apply Online (Active), 6589 Vacancies, Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Syllabus

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
SBI Clerk 2025 notification out! The State Bank of India is the largest public sector bank for which candidates apply. The SBI Clerk notification for over 6000 vacancies has been released on 5th August 2025. Candidates who are aiming to get a job in SBI for Clerk/Junior Associate post can apply online for the exam from 6th August to 26th August 2025. Get complete information on the SBI Clerk exam selection process, eligibility, syllabus, exam pattern, etc. on this page. 

null

SBI Clerk 2025 Exam 

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Clerk 2025 notification on its website for filling up vacancies for Clerk / Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts in the clerical cadre in the State Bank of India. A total of 6589 vacancies have been released for the SBI Clerk post. 

The SBI will shortlist candidates based on the marks obtained by them in the Prelims, Mains, and LLPT. The final selection, however, will be made based on the marks obtained in Mains exam. Eligible candidates can apply online from 6th August to 26th August 2025.

Bank exam aspirants can apply online for the SBI Clerk 2025 exam during the given dates. Candidates can fill the SBI Clerk application form online.  Read this post further to get details on SBI Clerk 2024-25 such as important dates, vacancies, application form process, etc. 

SBI Clerk 2025 Exam Highlights

SBI Exam is annually held each year for the Junior Associate or SBI Clerk post. Before we discuss about the major detials for the SBI Clerk exam, let us give you a breif on it. 

SBI Clerk 2025 Exam Particulars

Exam Details

Exam Name

SBI Clerk (Junior Associate)

Conducting Body

State Bank of India (SBI)

Job Type

 Government Job

Exam Category

 Bank Exam

Exam Frequency

Once a year 

Mode of Exam

Online

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains and Local Language Test

Total Marks

Prelims: 100 marks

Mains: 200 marks

Marking Scheme

0.25 of the mark assigned for the question are deducted for each wrong answer

Official Website

sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk 2025 Notification

The SBI Clerk Notification 2025 PDF was released on 5th August 2025. The apply online link, however, has been activated on 6th August 2025. Interested candidates aiming to crack a bank job should go through the official notification PDF before they begin to apply online for the exam. 

The SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) notification consists of the important dates and details related to the exam that are supposed to be known by the candidates who shall be taking the exam. The latest SBI Clerk notification PDF has been shared below for reference. 

SBI Clerk Notification 2025

PDF Download

SBI Clerk 2025 Important Dates

The SBI Clerk 2025 notification was released on 5th August 2025. Candidates who are willing to take the exam, provided they fulfil the eligibility criteria, can fill out the SBI Clerk 2025 online form from 6th August 2025 onwards. The apply online link shall close on 26th August 2025. Along with the important dates, the exam date for SBI Clerk Prelims has also been released. The exam shall be held on 20th, 21st, 27th & 28th September 2025. Check the table below to know the important dates related to the SBI Clerk exam 2025. 

SBI Clerk 2025 Important Dates
Events Dates
SBI Clerk Notification 2025 5th August 2025
Apply Online Starts 6th August 2025
Online Application Closes 26th August 2025
Pre Examination Training To be notified 
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 20th, 21st, 27th & 28th September 2025 (expected)
SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 15th & 16th November 2025 (expected)

SBI Clerk Vacancy 2025 

SBI has announced to fill up a total of 6589 vacancies for Clerk / Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts in the clerical cadre in the State Bank of India. The following table shows the State/UT-wise SBI Clerk vacancy distribution. 

SBI Clerk Junior Associates 2025- Regular Vacancies
State/UT Total General SC ST OBC EWS
Gujarat 220 91 15 33 59 22
Andhra Pradesh 310 126 49 21 83 31
Karnataka 270 110 43 18 72 27
Madhya Pradesh 100 40 15 20 15 10
Chhattisgarh 220 89 26 70 13 22
Odisha 190 78 30 41 22 19
Haryana 138 64 25 -- 36 13
Jammu & Kashmir UT 29 15 2 3 7 2
Himachal Pradesh 68 30 17 2 13 6
Ladakh UT 37 19 2 4 9 3
Punjab 178 73 51 -- 37 17
Tamil Nadu 380 165 72 3 102 38
Telangana 250 101 40 17 67 25
Rajasthan 260 105 44 33 52 26
West Bengal 270 109 62 13 59 27
A & N Islands 30 17 -- 2 8 3
Sikkim 20 9 01 4 4 2
Uttar Pradesh 514 213 107 5 138 51
Maharashtra 476 213 47 42 127 47
Goa 14 10 -- 1 2 1
Delhi 169 71 25 12 45 16
Uttarakhand 127 74 22 3 16 12
Arunachal Pradesh 20 9 -- 9 -- 2
Assam 145 65 10 17 39 14
Manipur 16 8 -- 5 2 1
Meghalaya 32 14 -- 14 1 3
Mizoram 13 7 -- 5 -- 1
Nagaland 22 11 -- 9 -- 2
Tripura 22 11 03 6 -- 2
Bihar 260 121 41 2 70 26
Jharkhand 130 54 15 33 15 13
Kerala 247 131 24 2 66 24
Lakshadweep 03 02 -- 1 -- --
Total 5180 2255 788 450 1179 508
SBI Clerk Junior Associates 2025- Backlog Vacancies
State/UT Total SC ST OBC PwBD XS
Andhra Pradesh 5 -- 3 -- 2 --
Karnataka 229 1 10 -- 20 198
Madhya Pradesh 99 8 46 -- 8 37
Chhattisgarh 86 -- 45 -- 9 32
Haryana 8 5 -- -- 3 --
Telangana 70 -- -- -- 12 58
Rajasthan 43 -- -- -- 16 27
West Bengal 16 5 -- 2 5 4
A & N Islands 5 -- 1 1 1 2
Sikkim 1 -- -- -- 1 --
Uttar Pradesh 37 -- 2 -- 17 18
Maharashtra 242 59 37 72 -- 74
Goa 3 -- 3 -- -- --
Delhi 44 4 23 -- 12 5
Uttarakhand 12 4 1 2 5 --
Arunachal Pradesh 48 -- 3 -- 9 36
Assam 235 -- 31 -- 34 170
Manipur 26 1 3 -- 5 17
Meghalaya 60 2 -- 1 11 46
Mizoram 22 -- -- 2 5 15
Nagaland 39 -- -- -- 8 31
Tripura 51 -- 16 -- 7 28
Kerala 25 2 -- 6 5 12
Lakshadweep 3 -- 2 -- 1 --
Total 1409 91 226 86 196 810

How to Apply for SBI Clerk 2025 Exam? 

Candidates will be able to apply for the SBI Clerk 2025 exam through online mode only. The SBI Clerk apply online link is active from 17th December 2024 to 7th January 2025. The steps to fill SBI Clerk Application Form 2025 are given below: 

  • Visit the official website, sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings
  • Select on the link that displays “SBI Clerk 2025 Recruitment for Junior Associates”.
  • Fill in details such as name, mobile number, email ID, etc
  • Registration number and password shall be generated for SBI Clerk 2025 exam. 
  • Upload the scanned images of the photograph and signature
  • Enter personal details, work experience, educational qualification, etc.
  • Preview the SBI Clerk application form 2025 and submit proceed to submit the application form.
  • Take a printout of the application form and e-receipt. 

SBI Clerk Application Fee

No changes have been made in the SBI application fee 2025. It is mandatory for all the candidates who fill out the SBI Clerk application form to pay the application fee as per their category. The fee can be paid in online or offline mode. No changes in the fee has been this year. The category-wise SBI Clerk application fee is shared in the table below. 

Category

Application Fee for SBI Clerk Exam

SC/ST/PWD

NIL

General/OBC/EWS

Rs. 750/- 

SBI Clerk 2025 Eligibility Criteria

The SBI Clerk eligibility requires fulfilment of the candidate’s age limit and educational qualification. Candidates who do not fulfil the given eligibility criteria will not be allowed to apply for the exam. The SBI Clerk age limit and educational qualification are as follows: 

Criteria Details
Educational Qualification

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university.

Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2025.
Age Limit 20 to 28 years
Age Relaxation Applicable for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Can final year students apply for SBI Clerk 2025 Exam? 

Yes, candidates who are in their final year of graduation are eligible to apply online for the SBI Clerk 2025 exam. However, such candidates will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2025 if they are selected. 

SBI Clerk 2025 Selection Procedure

SBI Clerk selection process is done through a national-level competitive examination. The candidates have to appear in two stages, the Preliminary exam and Mains exam. The candidates who qualify for the Prelims are allowed to appear for the Mains exam of SBI Junior Associate. The final merit list of candidates for appointment to the SBI Clerk 2025 exam is done through the marks obtained by candidates in the Mains exam. 

What is sbi clerk selection process

SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) 2025 Exam Pattern

The SBI Clerk exam pattern varies for Prelims and Mains exams. There is no sectional cut off in the SBI Clerk exam for Prelims or Mains exam. The details regarding the SBI Clerk exam pattern for the Prelims and Mains exams are as follows:

SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam Pattern

The SBI Clerk/Junior Associate exam pattern for Prelims has 3 subjects, English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning. The total marks for the exam is 100 marks with a sectional timing of 20 minutes for each subject. More details on the SBI Clerk Prelims exam pattern is as follows:

Section

No. of Question

Total Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Total

100

100

60 minutes

SBI Clerk 2025 Mains Exam Pattern

The SBI Clerk Mains exam pattern is quite different from that of Prelims. The Mains exam consists of four subjects that constitute General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude. The total marks for the SBI Clerk Mains exam is 200 marks. More details for SBI Clerk Mains exam is as follows: 

Sections 

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration (in Minutes)

General/Financial Awareness

50

50

35

General English

40

40

35

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

45

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

50

60

45

Total

190

200

2 hours 40 minutes

SBI Clerk 2025 Syllabus – Prelims & Mains

SBI Clerk Syllabus for Prelims and Mains exam has been shared below in the table. The Mains exam is comparatively tougher than Prelims. To overcome this, you must ensure that you practice SBI Clerk previous year question papers.

SBI Clerk Prelims Syllabus 

English Language

Reading Comprehension

Grammar

Synonym & Antonym

Cloze Test

Fillers

Phrases and Idioms

Error Detection

One word Substitution

Sentence Correction

Sentence rearrangements

Reasoning Ability

Puzzles

Alphanumeric Series

Blood Relations

Syllogism

Coding-Decoding

Analogy

Direction and Distance

Input-Output

Odd Man Out

Order Ranking

Numerical Ability

Number System

Data Interpretation

Quadratic

Simplification

Approximation

HCF and LCM

SI & CI

Ratio and Proportion

Speed, Distance and Time

Averages

Percentage

Time and Work

Problem on Ages

SBI Clerk Mains Syllabus 

General / Financial Awareness

Current affairs

Static GK - Government Schemes, National and International days, Sports, Indian Constitution, Culture of India, Currency, Awards and Honours, History, Polity

Financial Awareness - Functions of RBI; Overview of Indian Financial System; Indian banking system; Fiscal/Monetary policy; Financial institutions like RBI/SEBI/IRDA/FSD; International organizations like IMF/World Bank/ADB/UNO/SWIFT/IBA/UFBU/Bank Board Bureau (BBB)/ADB; Banking Terms

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

Reasoning Ability: Puzzles, Data Sufficiency, Alphanumeric Series, Coding-decoding, Input-Output, Blood Relations, Ranking, Direction and Sense, Figure Series, Syllogism

Computer Aptitude: History, Input and Output devices, Hardware and software, Windows, Internet services, MS-Office, Abbreviations, Hacking & Security Tools, Short-cut Keys, Modern Day Technology

Quantitative Aptitude

Data Interpretation, Number System, Quadratic, Simplification, Approximation, HCF and LCM, SI & CI, Ratio and Proportion, Speed, Distance and Time, Averages, Percentage, Time and Work, Problem on Ages

General English

Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Sentence Improvement, Para Jumbles, Spotting Errors, Fillers, Phrase Replacement, Idioms & Phrases, Grammar

SBI Clerk 2025 Cut-Off

SBI will release the SBI Clerk 2025 cut off along with the SBI Clerk result. The cut off is the minimum marks that must be scored by candidates to appear for the next stage. You must note that SBI does not have sectional cut off in either Prelims or Mains exam. For your convenience, we have shared the previous year SBI Cut off for your reference here. 

SBI Clerk 2021 Cut Off

The following table depicts the SBI Clerk 2021 cut off marks for Prelims. The Prelims is for 100 marks. By checking out the previous year SBI Clerk cut off, you can ascertain the marks that you would need to score in the SbI Clerk 2025 exam. 

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2021 (Out of 100)

States/UT

General category candidates

Andaman & Nicobar 

66.25

Arunachal Pradesh

69.25

Assam

68.50

Chhattisgarh

76.5

Delhi

83

Gujarat

64.5

Haryana

79.75

Himachal Pradesh

80.25

Jharkhand

69.25 

Karnataka

64.25

Kerala

69 

Madhya Pradesh

81.75

Maharashtra

66.25

Odisha

82

Punjab

75.5

Rajasthan

77.75

Sikkim

72.50

Tamil Nadu

61.75

Telangana

73.75

Uttar Pradesh

81.25

Uttarakhand

81.75

West Bengal

79.75

