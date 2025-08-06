SBI Clerk 2025: Notification Out, Apply Online (Active), 6589 Vacancies, Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Syllabus

SBI Clerk 2025 notification out! The State Bank of India is the largest public sector bank for which candidates apply. The SBI Clerk notification for over 6000 vacancies has been released on 5th August 2025. Candidates who are aiming to get a job in SBI for Clerk/Junior Associate post can apply online for the exam from 6th August to 26th August 2025. Get complete information on the SBI Clerk exam selection process, eligibility, syllabus, exam pattern, etc. on this page.
SBI Clerk 2025 Exam
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Clerk 2025 notification on its website for filling up vacancies for Clerk / Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts in the clerical cadre in the State Bank of India. A total of 6589 vacancies have been released for the SBI Clerk post.
The SBI will shortlist candidates based on the marks obtained by them in the Prelims, Mains, and LLPT. The final selection, however, will be made based on the marks obtained in Mains exam. Eligible candidates can apply online from 6th August to 26th August 2025.
Bank exam aspirants can apply online for the SBI Clerk 2025 exam during the given dates. Candidates can fill the SBI Clerk application form online. Read this post further to get details on SBI Clerk 2024-25 such as important dates, vacancies, application form process, etc.
SBI Clerk 2025 Exam Highlights
SBI Exam is annually held each year for the Junior Associate or SBI Clerk post. Before we discuss about the major detials for the SBI Clerk exam, let us give you a breif on it.
|
SBI Clerk 2025 Exam Particulars
|
Exam Details
|
Exam Name
|
SBI Clerk (Junior Associate)
|
Conducting Body
|
State Bank of India (SBI)
|
Job Type
|Government Job
|
Exam Category
|Bank Exam
|
Exam Frequency
|
Once a year
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains and Local Language Test
|
Total Marks
|
Prelims: 100 marks
Mains: 200 marks
|
Marking Scheme
|
0.25 of the mark assigned for the question are deducted for each wrong answer
|
Official Website
|
sbi.co.in
SBI Clerk 2025 Notification
The SBI Clerk Notification 2025 PDF was released on 5th August 2025. The apply online link, however, has been activated on 6th August 2025. Interested candidates aiming to crack a bank job should go through the official notification PDF before they begin to apply online for the exam.
The SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) notification consists of the important dates and details related to the exam that are supposed to be known by the candidates who shall be taking the exam. The latest SBI Clerk notification PDF has been shared below for reference.
SBI Clerk 2025 Important Dates
The SBI Clerk 2025 notification was released on 5th August 2025. Candidates who are willing to take the exam, provided they fulfil the eligibility criteria, can fill out the SBI Clerk 2025 online form from 6th August 2025 onwards. The apply online link shall close on 26th August 2025. Along with the important dates, the exam date for SBI Clerk Prelims has also been released. The exam shall be held on 20th, 21st, 27th & 28th September 2025. Check the table below to know the important dates related to the SBI Clerk exam 2025.
|SBI Clerk 2025 Important Dates
|Events
|Dates
|SBI Clerk Notification 2025
|5th August 2025
|Apply Online Starts
|6th August 2025
|Online Application Closes
|26th August 2025
|Pre Examination Training
|To be notified
|SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date
|20th, 21st, 27th & 28th September 2025 (expected)
|SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date
|15th & 16th November 2025 (expected)
SBI Clerk Vacancy 2025
SBI has announced to fill up a total of 6589 vacancies for Clerk / Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts in the clerical cadre in the State Bank of India. The following table shows the State/UT-wise SBI Clerk vacancy distribution.
|SBI Clerk Junior Associates 2025- Regular Vacancies
|State/UT
|Total
|General
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Gujarat
|220
|91
|15
|33
|59
|22
|Andhra Pradesh
|310
|126
|49
|21
|83
|31
|Karnataka
|270
|110
|43
|18
|72
|27
|Madhya Pradesh
|100
|40
|15
|20
|15
|10
|Chhattisgarh
|220
|89
|26
|70
|13
|22
|Odisha
|190
|78
|30
|41
|22
|19
|Haryana
|138
|64
|25
|--
|36
|13
|Jammu & Kashmir UT
|29
|15
|2
|3
|7
|2
|Himachal Pradesh
|68
|30
|17
|2
|13
|6
|Ladakh UT
|37
|19
|2
|4
|9
|3
|Punjab
|178
|73
|51
|--
|37
|17
|Tamil Nadu
|380
|165
|72
|3
|102
|38
|Telangana
|250
|101
|40
|17
|67
|25
|Rajasthan
|260
|105
|44
|33
|52
|26
|West Bengal
|270
|109
|62
|13
|59
|27
|A & N Islands
|30
|17
|--
|2
|8
|3
|Sikkim
|20
|9
|01
|4
|4
|2
|Uttar Pradesh
|514
|213
|107
|5
|138
|51
|Maharashtra
|476
|213
|47
|42
|127
|47
|Goa
|14
|10
|--
|1
|2
|1
|Delhi
|169
|71
|25
|12
|45
|16
|Uttarakhand
|127
|74
|22
|3
|16
|12
|Arunachal Pradesh
|20
|9
|--
|9
|--
|2
|Assam
|145
|65
|10
|17
|39
|14
|Manipur
|16
|8
|--
|5
|2
|1
|Meghalaya
|32
|14
|--
|14
|1
|3
|Mizoram
|13
|7
|--
|5
|--
|1
|Nagaland
|22
|11
|--
|9
|--
|2
|Tripura
|22
|11
|03
|6
|--
|2
|Bihar
|260
|121
|41
|2
|70
|26
|Jharkhand
|130
|54
|15
|33
|15
|13
|Kerala
|247
|131
|24
|2
|66
|24
|Lakshadweep
|03
|02
|--
|1
|--
|--
|Total
|5180
|2255
|788
|450
|1179
|508
|SBI Clerk Junior Associates 2025- Backlog Vacancies
|State/UT
|Total
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|PwBD
|XS
|Andhra Pradesh
|5
|--
|3
|--
|2
|--
|Karnataka
|229
|1
|10
|--
|20
|198
|Madhya Pradesh
|99
|8
|46
|--
|8
|37
|Chhattisgarh
|86
|--
|45
|--
|9
|32
|Haryana
|8
|5
|--
|--
|3
|--
|Telangana
|70
|--
|--
|--
|12
|58
|Rajasthan
|43
|--
|--
|--
|16
|27
|West Bengal
|16
|5
|--
|2
|5
|4
|A & N Islands
|5
|--
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sikkim
|1
|--
|--
|--
|1
|--
|Uttar Pradesh
|37
|--
|2
|--
|17
|18
|Maharashtra
|242
|59
|37
|72
|--
|74
|Goa
|3
|--
|3
|--
|--
|--
|Delhi
|44
|4
|23
|--
|12
|5
|Uttarakhand
|12
|4
|1
|2
|5
|--
|Arunachal Pradesh
|48
|--
|3
|--
|9
|36
|Assam
|235
|--
|31
|--
|34
|170
|Manipur
|26
|1
|3
|--
|5
|17
|Meghalaya
|60
|2
|--
|1
|11
|46
|Mizoram
|22
|--
|--
|2
|5
|15
|Nagaland
|39
|--
|--
|--
|8
|31
|Tripura
|51
|--
|16
|--
|7
|28
|Kerala
|25
|2
|--
|6
|5
|12
|Lakshadweep
|3
|--
|2
|--
|1
|--
|Total
|1409
|91
|226
|86
|196
|810
How to Apply for SBI Clerk 2025 Exam?
Candidates will be able to apply for the SBI Clerk 2025 exam through online mode only. The SBI Clerk apply online link is active from 17th December 2024 to 7th January 2025. The steps to fill SBI Clerk Application Form 2025 are given below:
- Visit the official website, sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings
- Select on the link that displays “SBI Clerk 2025 Recruitment for Junior Associates”.
- Fill in details such as name, mobile number, email ID, etc
- Registration number and password shall be generated for SBI Clerk 2025 exam.
- Upload the scanned images of the photograph and signature
- Enter personal details, work experience, educational qualification, etc.
- Preview the SBI Clerk application form 2025 and submit proceed to submit the application form.
- Take a printout of the application form and e-receipt.
SBI Clerk Application Fee
No changes have been made in the SBI application fee 2025. It is mandatory for all the candidates who fill out the SBI Clerk application form to pay the application fee as per their category. The fee can be paid in online or offline mode. No changes in the fee has been this year. The category-wise SBI Clerk application fee is shared in the table below.
|
Category
|
Application Fee for SBI Clerk Exam
|
SC/ST/PWD
|
NIL
|
General/OBC/EWS
|
Rs. 750/-
SBI Clerk 2025 Eligibility Criteria
The SBI Clerk eligibility requires fulfilment of the candidate’s age limit and educational qualification. Candidates who do not fulfil the given eligibility criteria will not be allowed to apply for the exam. The SBI Clerk age limit and educational qualification are as follows:
|Criteria
|Details
|Educational Qualification
|
Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university.
Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2025.
|Age Limit
|20 to 28 years
|Age Relaxation
|Applicable for reserved category candidates as per government norms.
Can final year students apply for SBI Clerk 2025 Exam?
Yes, candidates who are in their final year of graduation are eligible to apply online for the SBI Clerk 2025 exam. However, such candidates will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2025 if they are selected.
SBI Clerk 2025 Selection Procedure
SBI Clerk selection process is done through a national-level competitive examination. The candidates have to appear in two stages, the Preliminary exam and Mains exam. The candidates who qualify for the Prelims are allowed to appear for the Mains exam of SBI Junior Associate. The final merit list of candidates for appointment to the SBI Clerk 2025 exam is done through the marks obtained by candidates in the Mains exam.
SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) 2025 Exam Pattern
The SBI Clerk exam pattern varies for Prelims and Mains exams. There is no sectional cut off in the SBI Clerk exam for Prelims or Mains exam. The details regarding the SBI Clerk exam pattern for the Prelims and Mains exams are as follows:
SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam Pattern
The SBI Clerk/Junior Associate exam pattern for Prelims has 3 subjects, English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning. The total marks for the exam is 100 marks with a sectional timing of 20 minutes for each subject. More details on the SBI Clerk Prelims exam pattern is as follows:
|
Section
|
No. of Question
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
SBI Clerk 2025 Mains Exam Pattern
The SBI Clerk Mains exam pattern is quite different from that of Prelims. The Mains exam consists of four subjects that constitute General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude. The total marks for the SBI Clerk Mains exam is 200 marks. More details for SBI Clerk Mains exam is as follows:
|
Sections
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration (in Minutes)
|
General/Financial Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
35
|
General English
|
40
|
40
|
35
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
45
|
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|
50
|
60
|
45
|
Total
|
190
|
200
|
2 hours 40 minutes
SBI Clerk 2025 Syllabus – Prelims & Mains
SBI Clerk Syllabus for Prelims and Mains exam has been shared below in the table. The Mains exam is comparatively tougher than Prelims. To overcome this, you must ensure that you practice SBI Clerk previous year question papers.
SBI Clerk Prelims Syllabus
|
English Language
|
Reading Comprehension
Grammar
Synonym & Antonym
Cloze Test
Fillers
Phrases and Idioms
Error Detection
One word Substitution
Sentence Correction
Sentence rearrangements
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Puzzles
Alphanumeric Series
Blood Relations
Syllogism
Coding-Decoding
Analogy
Direction and Distance
Input-Output
Odd Man Out
Order Ranking
|
Numerical Ability
|
Number System
Data Interpretation
Quadratic
Simplification
Approximation
HCF and LCM
SI & CI
Ratio and Proportion
Speed, Distance and Time
Averages
Percentage
Time and Work
Problem on Ages
SBI Clerk Mains Syllabus
|
General / Financial Awareness
|
Current affairs
Static GK - Government Schemes, National and International days, Sports, Indian Constitution, Culture of India, Currency, Awards and Honours, History, Polity
Financial Awareness - Functions of RBI; Overview of Indian Financial System; Indian banking system; Fiscal/Monetary policy; Financial institutions like RBI/SEBI/IRDA/FSD; International organizations like IMF/World Bank/ADB/UNO/SWIFT/IBA/UFBU/Bank Board Bureau (BBB)/ADB; Banking Terms
|
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|
Reasoning Ability: Puzzles, Data Sufficiency, Alphanumeric Series, Coding-decoding, Input-Output, Blood Relations, Ranking, Direction and Sense, Figure Series, Syllogism
Computer Aptitude: History, Input and Output devices, Hardware and software, Windows, Internet services, MS-Office, Abbreviations, Hacking & Security Tools, Short-cut Keys, Modern Day Technology
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Data Interpretation, Number System, Quadratic, Simplification, Approximation, HCF and LCM, SI & CI, Ratio and Proportion, Speed, Distance and Time, Averages, Percentage, Time and Work, Problem on Ages
|
General English
|
Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Sentence Improvement, Para Jumbles, Spotting Errors, Fillers, Phrase Replacement, Idioms & Phrases, Grammar
SBI Clerk 2025 Cut-Off
SBI will release the SBI Clerk 2025 cut off along with the SBI Clerk result. The cut off is the minimum marks that must be scored by candidates to appear for the next stage. You must note that SBI does not have sectional cut off in either Prelims or Mains exam. For your convenience, we have shared the previous year SBI Cut off for your reference here.
SBI Clerk 2021 Cut Off
The following table depicts the SBI Clerk 2021 cut off marks for Prelims. The Prelims is for 100 marks. By checking out the previous year SBI Clerk cut off, you can ascertain the marks that you would need to score in the SbI Clerk 2025 exam.
|
SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2021 (Out of 100)
|
States/UT
|
General category candidates
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
66.25
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
69.25
|
Assam
|
68.50
|
Chhattisgarh
|
76.5
|
Delhi
|
83
|
Gujarat
|
64.5
|
Haryana
|
79.75
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
80.25
|
Jharkhand
|
69.25
|
Karnataka
|
64.25
|
Kerala
|
69
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
81.75
|
Maharashtra
|
66.25
|
Odisha
|
82
|
Punjab
|
75.5
|
Rajasthan
|
77.75
|
Sikkim
|
72.50
|
Tamil Nadu
|
61.75
|
Telangana
|
73.75
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
81.25
|
Uttarakhand
|
81.75
|
West Bengal
|
79.75
Also Check other competitive exams:
Trending Exams: SBI PO | IBPS PO | IBPS Clerk | RBI Grade B | IBPS RRB