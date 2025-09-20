SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2025, September 20: Know Prelims Paper Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
The SBI Clerk 2025 prelims exam has been scheduled for 20th, 21st, and 27th September 2025 in four shifts on each day. As per the sources, around 12 lakh candidates have registered for 6589 Clerical post vacancies. For the sake of reference, Jagran Josh has provided the SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2025 for all shifts of each day. The SBI Clerk Exam Analysis would give the aspirnats of the exam difficulty level, good attempts, etc. 

Know the detailed SBI Clerk exam analysis 2025 for Prelims for all days and all shifts

SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2025

SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2025 has been made available here on Jagran Josh once the exam has been completed. The SBI Clerk Prelims exam is being held in four shifts. The shifts begin from 9 am to 10 am, 11.30 am to 12.30 pm, 2 pm to 3 pm, and 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Jagran Josh will provide you with the details SBI Clerk paper review here to know you of the section-wise and overall difficulty level of the SBI Clerk 2025 exam

Check here for SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2025 Live Updates

SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2025: Check Shift Timings

The prelims exam of SBI Clerk is conducted in four shifts. Candidates can check below SBI Clerk shift timings.

SBI Clerk Prelims Shifts SBI Clerk Reporting Time Handwriting Sample SBI Clerk Exam Start Time SBI Clerk Exam End Time
Shift 1

08:00 AM

8:45 to 8:50 AM

09:00 AM

10:00 AM
Shift 2

10:30 AM

11:15 to 11:20 AM

11:30 AM

12:30 PM
Shift 3

01:00 PM

01:45 to 01:50 PM

02:00 PM

03:00 PM
Shift 4

03:30 PM

04:15 to 04:20 PM

04:30 PM

05:30 PM

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2025, September 20 

Candidates will be able to check the detailed SBI Clerk Prelims exam anlaysis 2025 for all days and shifts on Jagran Josh. The SBI Clerk Prelims exam consists of three sections. There are a total of 100 MCQs to be attempted in 60 minutes (sectional timing 20 minutes each). Check more details below. 

  1. Reasoning Ability (35 questions)
  2. Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions)
  3. English Language (30 questions)

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis 2025, September 20: Shift wise Difficulty Level

The difficulty level for SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 Day 1 has been updated here as the exam has been completed. 

SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2025, 20 September: Difficulty Level
Section Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4
English Language Easy to Moderate      
Reasoning Ability Easy to Moderate      
Numerical Ability Moderate      
Overall Easy to Moderate      

SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2025, 20 September, Shift 1: Good Attempts

As per the feedback received from the studnts, the SBI Clerk exam good attempts for 20th September 2025 has been updated below.

SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2025, 20 September: Good Attempts
Section Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4
English Language 21-22      
Reasoning Ability 26-29      
Numerical Ability 22-25      
Total 75-82      

