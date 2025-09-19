RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025: Check Prelims Expected Cutoff & Previous Year Marks

The State Bank of India shall conduct the SBI Clerk 2025 Prelims exam on three days, i.e. on 20th, 21st and 27th September 2025. Candidates who are going to take the exam will be able to check the expected SBI Clerk Prelims expected cut-off marks from here. The expected cut off is based on the paper difficulty level, good attempts, etc. Candidates can also check the last 5 year's SBI Clerk cut off marks for Prelims and Mains exam. This will let you know about the SBI Clerk previous year cut off marks. 

check sbi clerk cut off marks

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025 

The SBI Clerk expected cut off 2025 shall be updated here after the completion of the Prelims exam. The SBI Clerk Prelims exam is being held on 20th, 21st and 27th September 2025. Candidates who will be taking the exam will be able to check the expected cut off marks from here as per the category of the candidate. 

The selection of the candidate for the next stage is done on the basis of the cut off marks released by the officials. Those who manage to secure the cut off marks in the Prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam, which is the second stage of the selection process. The SBI releases the cut off marks for each state separately. Candidates can go through this post to know the SBI Clerk cut off marks of the last five years for Prelims and Mains exam.  

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025

The SBI Clerk mains exam is conducted only for the candidates who were declared qualified in the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam. Those who obtain the qualifying marks will be eligble to appear for the language proficiency test. The mains cut off along with the SBI Clerk Mains Score Card 2024-25 was released. 

States/UT General EWS OBC SC ST
Assam 77.5 70 68.75 66.25 60
Arunachal Pradesh 70 70     60
Andaman & Nicobar 71 70 68   60
Andhra Pradesh 90.25        
Bihar 80.5 76.5 74.75 60 60
Chhattisgarh 75   73.25    
Chandigarh 89.5 66.75 69.5 66.75  
Delhi 87   76.5 60 60
Gujarat 77 70 60 67.5 60
Haryana 87.5 80 77.5   64.75
Himachal Pradesh 85.5 76.25 71.5 68.75 66.5
Jammu 84 70 68 67 63.75
Jharkhand 77.25 70 71.5 60 60
Kerala 84.25 70 79.75 60.75 60
Karnataka 83   75.75 67 63.25
Ladakh 70 60 60 60 65.5
Meghalaya 74.50   72    
Maharashtra 82   77.5 73.5 60
Madhya Pradesh 80.5 73.5 75.5   60
Mizoram 71   60 62.25  
Manipur 76.5 76.25 70 72.25 64
Nagaland 70 70     61.25
Odisha 85.25 74.75 79.75 61.75 60
Punjab 74.5 70 72   61
Rajasthan 85 76 80.25 65 60
Sikkim 71.5 70 70.5 62 60
Tamil Nadu 89 86.25 70 74 84.25
Tripura 79.5        
Telangana 81.25   81.25 74 66.5
Uttar Pradesh 82.75 75.75 74 63 63
Uttarakhand 84.5 76.5 70.75 64.75 62.75
West Bengal 82 70 69 65 60

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025 Out: State Wise Marks 

The cut off marks released for SBI Prelims exam for all states has been collected from the candidates' score cards and the same can be checked from the below table. Candiates who have secured more than the cut of marks can appear for th Mains exam to be held in 10th and 12th March 2025. 

States/UT General  SC ST OBC EWS
Andaman & Nicobar 
Andhra Pradesh 68.75 68.75 56.5 68.75 68.75
Arunachal Pradesh 68.75 68.75 56.5 68.75 68.75
Assam 60.75 58.25 40.25 58 30.75
Bihar 47.25 44.75 39.25 47.25 47.25
Chhattisgarh 29.5 29.5 29.5 29.5 0.00
Chandigarh 65.25 60 65.25 55.25 45.25
Delhi 67 62 49.50 60.75 56.75
Gujarat 47 47 25.75 47 47
Haryana 64 53.5 64 64 64
Himachal Pradesh 68.50 60.75 66.75 61.25 66.5
Jammu 66.50 51.75 26.25
Jharkhand 42.25 39.25 42.25 42.25 38.5
Karnataka 72.5 70.5 62.25 72.5 72.5
Kerala 64 53.75 39.75 64 2.50
Madhya Pradesh 49.25 49.25 49.25 49.25 49.25
Maharashtra 44.75 44.75 40 44.75 44.75
Meghalaya 54.75 54.75 53.5 54.75 54.75
Manipur 37 37 37 37 5.25
Odisha 64.25 55 41.5 64.25 52
Punjab 60.25 49.75 60.25 57 55
Rajasthan 59.5 57 47 59.5 59.5
Sikkim 39.75 39.75 38.5 39.75  3.5
Tamil Nadu 55.50 55.50 55.50 55.50 36.75
Telangana 60 60 60 60 60
Tripura 64
Uttar Pradesh 61.75 56 45.75 61.75 61.75
Uttarakhand 64.75 51.25 53.75 63.75 55.75
West Bengal 61.25 51.75 42.75 45.75 0.00

SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut-Off

SBI Clerk exam aspirants can check the previous year's cut-off marks for their reference to prepare for the upcoming SBI Clerk exam. The last year's cut off marks will let the candidates know how many marks is needed to be able to be declared qualified in the exam. 

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2022-23

The official SBI Clerk Cut-Off 2022 was released along with the SBI Clerk Result 2022 and SBI Clerk Score Card 2022. Let's have a look at the category-wise and state-wise SBI Clerk cut-off 2022 prelims exam.

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2022( Out of 100)
States/UT General  OBC SC ST EWS
Andaman & Nicobar           
Arunachal Pradesh          
Assam 69.25        
Chhattisgarh 72.75        
Delhi          
Gujarat 72.25        
Haryana          
Himachal Pradesh          
Jammu 77   71.75    
Jharkhand          
Karnataka 64.50         
Kerala 68         
Madhya Pradesh 74.75 74.75 66.5 57.5 74.75
Maharashtra 65.5        
Odisha 77        
Punjab 80.75        
Rajasthan 75        
Sikkim          
Tamil Nadu 62.25         
Telangana 69        
Uttar Pradesh 77.5        
Uttarakhand 78.75 74.5      
West Bengal 78.50  

SBI Clerk Mains Cut-Off 2022-23

The official SBI Clerk Mains Cut-Off 2023 was released for all states along with the SBI Clerk Mains Score Card 2022-23. Let's have a look at the SBI Clerk mains cut-off 2022-23 for all states and categories.

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off  2022-23 (Out of 200)
States/UT General OBC ST SC EWS
Uttarakhand  83  69.75 56 60.25 72
Andaman & Nicobar Islands          
Andhra Pradesh          
Arunachal Pradesh          
Assam 72        
Bihar          
Chhattisgarh 77.25 75.75       
Delhi          
Goa 70        
Gujarat 74.5 67.25 50 62.75 70
Haryana 85.5        
Himachal Pradesh 85.75         
Jammu & Kashmir 77        
Jharkhand          
Karnataka 70.75  67      
Kerala          
Madhya Pradesh 78.25 72.25       
Maharashtra 76 70.25 52.25 68.5 70
Manipur 70        
Meghalaya          
Mizoram          
Nagaland          
Odisha 78.75         
Puducherry 72        
Punjab 84.25        
Rajasthan 80.5  75      
Tamil Nadu 78  75.5      
Telangana 78.25 74      
Tripura          
Uttar Pradesh 82.75 73.5     77
West Bengal 80.5 68       

SBI Clerk Cut-Off 2019 for Prelims (General)

Have a look at the previous year cut off marks for SBI Clerk Prelims 2019 exam:

State

Cut-Off

Jammu and Kashmir

81.75

Chandigarh

77.25

Bihar

76.25

Punjab

76.25

Uttarakhand

75.25

Jharkhand

75.00

Andhra Pradesh

74.75

Odisha

73.50

Madhya Pradesh

73.50

West Bengal

73.25

Uttar Pradesh

72.25

Himachal Pradesh

71.75

Delhi

71.25

Rajasthan

71.00

Tripura

70.25

Telangana

68.50

Gujarat

65.50

Maharashtra

62.25

Tami Nadu

61.25

Assam

57.00

Karnataka

48.50

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2021 

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2021 was released along with the result and we have tabulated the state-wise cut-off mark for all categories Categories in the below table. The candidates must have a look at the below table to know the SBI Clerk Prelims Cut-Off Marks 2021. 

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off - State-Wise

Let's have a look at the category-wise and state-wise SBI Clerk cut-off 2021 prelims exam.

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2021( Out of 100)
States/UT General  OBC SC ST EWS
Andaman & Nicobar  66.25
Arunachal Pradesh 69.25 69.25 69.25 55.75 69.25
Assam 68.50 67.75 67.50 60 67.25
Chhattisgarh 76.5 76.50  64  62.75  73 
Delhi 83
Gujarat 64.5 64.5  63.50  49 64.50 
Haryana 79.75  76
Himachal Pradesh 80.25
Jharkhand 69.25 
Karnataka 64.25
Kerala 69 
Madhya Pradesh 81.75
Maharashtra 66.25 66.25  56 66.25
Odisha 82
Punjab 75.5
Rajasthan 77.75
Sikkim 72.50
Tamil Nadu 61.75
Telangana 73.75
Uttar Pradesh 81.25 78  70  55.25 81.25 
Uttarakhand 81.75 73  66.75  66.75  75.25 
West Bengal 79.75 76 64.75 79.75 79.75

SBI Clerk Mains Cut-Off 2021

State Bank of India had released the SBI Clerk Cut Off for Mains exam (final) along with its result. The difficulty level of the exam and the overall good attempts are two major factors for deciding the cut-off marks. The state-wise cut-off marks for SBI Clerk 2021 mains exam is given below.

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2021- State-wise 

Let's have a look at the SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2021 for all states. 

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2021 (Out of 200)
States/UT General OBC
Andaman & Nicobar Islands 86.25
Andhra Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam 88 77.25
Bihar 85.5
Chhattisgarh 94.75
Delhi 99
Gujarat 87 78.25
Haryana 97 87
Himachal Pradesh 99.5 85.75
Jammu & Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka 86 80.25
Kerala 95 88.75
Madhya Pradesh 97.75
Maharashtra 88.25 81
Manipur
Meghalaya
Mizoram
Nagaland
Odisha 95.5
Puducherry
Punjab 94.5 77.75
Rajasthan 94.25
Tamil Nadu 90.50 87.5
Telangana 94 87.25
Tripura
Uttar Pradesh 95.75
Uttarakhand 96.25
West Bengal 95.25

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2020

SBI Clerk 2020 Preliminary examination Cut-Off has been released by SBI on 20th October along with its result. The SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims exam was conducted on 22nd, 29th February, 1st and 8th March. Let’s have a look at the cut-off for SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims exam.

SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims State-Wise Cut-Off for Unreserved Candidates (UR)

State Name Cut-off
Andhra Pradesh 68
Assam
Bihar 68.75
Chhattisgarh 68.75
Delhi 76.25
Gujarat 56.75
Himachal Pradesh 66
J & K
Jharkhand 68.25
Karnataka 58.75
Kerala 69.75
Madhya Pradesh 68.75
Maharashtra 59.75
Odisha 68.25
Chandigarh 76
Punjab 77.50
Haryana 72.75
Rajasthan 68.75
Telangana 66
Tamil Nadu 62
Uttar Pradesh 71
Uttrakhand 69.75
West Bengal 67.5

SBI Clerk Mains (Final) Cut-Off 2020

SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) 2020 Mains exam cut-off has been released along with its result. The result for the same has been released on 24th December 2020. The state-wise & category-wise cut-off for SBI Clerk 2020 Mains exam is mentioned below:

SBI Clerk Mains Cut-Off 2020
State/UT Name Gen OBC EWS SC ST
West Bengal 86.75 69.25 70.75 65.5 60
Gujarat 82.75 73 74.5 66 60
Maharashtra 84 77.5 76.5 75.5 60
Telangana 86.75 81.75 81.5 69.25 60.75
Uttar Pradesh 90.25 78 82.25 64.25 60
Himachal Pradesh 87.25 72
Andhra Pradesh 88.75 83.75
Uttarakhand 91
Rajasthan 90.25 82.75 80.75 66.5 60
Tamil Nadu 92.75 89.75 72.25 74.75 60.75
Karnataka 80.5 75.25 74.25 64.25 60
Madhya Pradesh 89.25 81.5
Delhi 98.75 83 87.5 73.5 62.25
Chandigarh 96.75 81.75 94.75 77.25
Punjab 96.25 78.75 88 69.25

