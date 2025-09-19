SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025: Check Prelims Expected Cutoff & Previous Year Marks

The State Bank of India shall conduct the SBI Clerk 2025 Prelims exam on three days, i.e. on 20th, 21st and 27th September 2025. Candidates who are going to take the exam will be able to check the expected SBI Clerk Prelims expected cut-off marks from here. The expected cut off is based on the paper difficulty level, good attempts, etc. Candidates can also check the last 5 year's SBI Clerk cut off marks for Prelims and Mains exam. This will let you know about the SBI Clerk previous year cut off marks.
SBI Clerk Cut Off 2025
The SBI Clerk expected cut off 2025 shall be updated here after the completion of the Prelims exam. The SBI Clerk Prelims exam is being held on 20th, 21st and 27th September 2025. Candidates who will be taking the exam will be able to check the expected cut off marks from here as per the category of the candidate.
The selection of the candidate for the next stage is done on the basis of the cut off marks released by the officials. Those who manage to secure the cut off marks in the Prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam, which is the second stage of the selection process. The SBI releases the cut off marks for each state separately. Candidates can go through this post to know the SBI Clerk cut off marks of the last five years for Prelims and Mains exam.
SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025
The SBI Clerk mains exam is conducted only for the candidates who were declared qualified in the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam. Those who obtain the qualifying marks will be eligble to appear for the language proficiency test. The mains cut off along with the SBI Clerk Mains Score Card 2024-25 was released.
|States/UT
|General
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|Assam
|77.5
|70
|68.75
|66.25
|60
|Arunachal Pradesh
|70
|70
|
|
|60
|Andaman & Nicobar
|71
|70
|68
|
|60
|Andhra Pradesh
|90.25
|
|
|
|
|Bihar
|80.5
|76.5
|74.75
|60
|60
|Chhattisgarh
|75
|
|73.25
|
|
|Chandigarh
|89.5
|66.75
|69.5
|66.75
|
|Delhi
|87
|
|76.5
|60
|60
|Gujarat
|77
|70
|60
|67.5
|60
|Haryana
|87.5
|80
|77.5
|
|64.75
|Himachal Pradesh
|85.5
|76.25
|71.5
|68.75
|66.5
|Jammu
|84
|70
|68
|67
|63.75
|Jharkhand
|77.25
|70
|71.5
|60
|60
|Kerala
|84.25
|70
|79.75
|60.75
|60
|Karnataka
|83
|
|75.75
|67
|63.25
|Ladakh
|70
|60
|60
|60
|65.5
|Meghalaya
|74.50
|
|72
|
|
|Maharashtra
|82
|
|77.5
|73.5
|60
|Madhya Pradesh
|80.5
|73.5
|75.5
|
|60
|Mizoram
|71
|
|60
|62.25
|
|Manipur
|76.5
|76.25
|70
|72.25
|64
|Nagaland
|70
|70
|
|
|61.25
|Odisha
|85.25
|74.75
|79.75
|61.75
|60
|Punjab
|74.5
|70
|72
|
|61
|Rajasthan
|85
|76
|80.25
|65
|60
|Sikkim
|71.5
|70
|70.5
|62
|60
|Tamil Nadu
|89
|86.25
|70
|74
|84.25
|Tripura
|79.5
|
|
|
|
|Telangana
|81.25
|
|81.25
|74
|66.5
|Uttar Pradesh
|82.75
|75.75
|74
|63
|63
|Uttarakhand
|84.5
|76.5
|70.75
|64.75
|62.75
|West Bengal
|82
|70
|69
|65
|60
SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025 Out: State Wise Marks
The cut off marks released for SBI Prelims exam for all states has been collected from the candidates' score cards and the same can be checked from the below table. Candiates who have secured more than the cut of marks can appear for th Mains exam to be held in 10th and 12th March 2025.
|States/UT
|General
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Andaman & Nicobar
|Andhra Pradesh
|68.75
|68.75
|56.5
|68.75
|68.75
|Arunachal Pradesh
|68.75
|68.75
|56.5
|68.75
|68.75
|Assam
|60.75
|58.25
|40.25
|58
|30.75
|Bihar
|47.25
|44.75
|39.25
|47.25
|47.25
|Chhattisgarh
|29.5
|29.5
|29.5
|29.5
|0.00
|Chandigarh
|65.25
|60
|65.25
|55.25
|45.25
|Delhi
|67
|62
|49.50
|60.75
|56.75
|Gujarat
|47
|47
|25.75
|47
|47
|Haryana
|64
|53.5
|64
|64
|64
|Himachal Pradesh
|68.50
|60.75
|66.75
|61.25
|66.5
|Jammu
|66.50
|51.75
|26.25
|Jharkhand
|42.25
|39.25
|42.25
|42.25
|38.5
|Karnataka
|72.5
|70.5
|62.25
|72.5
|72.5
|Kerala
|64
|53.75
|39.75
|64
|2.50
|Madhya Pradesh
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|Maharashtra
|44.75
|44.75
|40
|44.75
|44.75
|Meghalaya
|54.75
|54.75
|53.5
|54.75
|54.75
|Manipur
|37
|37
|37
|37
|5.25
|Odisha
|64.25
|55
|41.5
|64.25
|52
|Punjab
|60.25
|49.75
|60.25
|57
|55
|Rajasthan
|59.5
|57
|47
|59.5
|59.5
|Sikkim
|39.75
|39.75
|38.5
|39.75
| 3.5
|Tamil Nadu
|55.50
|55.50
|55.50
|55.50
|36.75
|Telangana
|60
|60
|60
|60
|60
|Tripura
|64
|Uttar Pradesh
|61.75
|56
|45.75
|61.75
|61.75
|Uttarakhand
|64.75
|51.25
|53.75
|63.75
|55.75
|West Bengal
|61.25
|51.75
|42.75
|45.75
|0.00
SBI Clerk Previous Year Cut-Off
SBI Clerk exam aspirants can check the previous year's cut-off marks for their reference to prepare for the upcoming SBI Clerk exam. The last year's cut off marks will let the candidates know how many marks is needed to be able to be declared qualified in the exam.
SBI Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2022-23
The official SBI Clerk Cut-Off 2022 was released along with the SBI Clerk Result 2022 and SBI Clerk Score Card 2022. Let's have a look at the category-wise and state-wise SBI Clerk cut-off 2022 prelims exam.
|SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2022( Out of 100)
|States/UT
|General
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|EWS
|Andaman & Nicobar
|
|
|
|
|
|Arunachal Pradesh
|
|
|
|
|
|Assam
|69.25
|
|
|
|
|Chhattisgarh
|72.75
|
|
|
|
|Delhi
|
|
|
|
|
|Gujarat
|72.25
|
|
|
|
|Haryana
|
|
|
|
|
|Himachal Pradesh
|
|
|
|
|
|Jammu
|77
|
|71.75
|
|
|Jharkhand
|
|
|
|
|
|Karnataka
|64.50
|
|
|
|
|Kerala
|68
|
|
|
|
|Madhya Pradesh
|74.75
|74.75
|66.5
|57.5
|74.75
|Maharashtra
|65.5
|
|
|
|
|Odisha
|77
|
|
|
|
|Punjab
|80.75
|
|
|
|
|Rajasthan
|75
|
|
|
|
|Sikkim
|
|
|
|
|
|Tamil Nadu
|62.25
|
|
|
|
|Telangana
|69
|
|
|
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|77.5
|
|
|
|
|Uttarakhand
|78.75
|74.5
|
|
|
|West Bengal
|78.50
|
SBI Clerk Mains Cut-Off 2022-23
The official SBI Clerk Mains Cut-Off 2023 was released for all states along with the SBI Clerk Mains Score Card 2022-23. Let's have a look at the SBI Clerk mains cut-off 2022-23 for all states and categories.
|SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2022-23 (Out of 200)
|States/UT
|General
|OBC
|ST
|SC
|EWS
|Uttarakhand
| 83
| 69.75
|56
|60.25
|72
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|
|
|
|
|
|Andhra Pradesh
|
|
|
|
|
|Arunachal Pradesh
|
|
|
|
|
|Assam
|72
|
|
|
|
|Bihar
|
|
|
|
|
|Chhattisgarh
|77.25
|75.75
|
|
|
|Delhi
|
|
|
|
|
|Goa
|70
|
|
|
|
|Gujarat
|74.5
|67.25
|50
|62.75
|70
|Haryana
|85.5
|
|
|
|
|Himachal Pradesh
|85.75
|
|
|
|
|Jammu & Kashmir
|77
|
|
|
|
|Jharkhand
|
|
|
|
|
|Karnataka
|70.75
|67
|
|
|
|Kerala
|
|
|
|
|
|Madhya Pradesh
|78.25
|72.25
|
|
|
|Maharashtra
|76
|70.25
|52.25
|68.5
|70
|Manipur
|70
|
|
|
|
|Meghalaya
|
|
|
|
|
|Mizoram
|
|
|
|
|
|Nagaland
|
|
|
|
|
|Odisha
|78.75
|
|
|
|
|Puducherry
|72
|
|
|
|
|Punjab
|84.25
|
|
|
|
|Rajasthan
|80.5
| 75
|
|
|
|Tamil Nadu
|78
|75.5
|
|
|
|Telangana
|78.25
|74
|
|
|
|Tripura
|
|
|
|
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|82.75
|73.5
|
|
|77
|West Bengal
|80.5
|68
|
|
|
SBI Clerk Cut-Off 2019 for Prelims (General)
Have a look at the previous year cut off marks for SBI Clerk Prelims 2019 exam:
|
State
|
Cut-Off
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
81.75
|
Chandigarh
|
77.25
|
Bihar
|
76.25
|
Punjab
|
76.25
|
Uttarakhand
|
75.25
|
Jharkhand
|
75.00
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
74.75
|
Odisha
|
73.50
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
73.50
|
West Bengal
|
73.25
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
72.25
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
71.75
|
Delhi
|
71.25
|
Rajasthan
|
71.00
|
Tripura
|
70.25
|
Telangana
|
68.50
|
Gujarat
|
65.50
|
Maharashtra
|
62.25
|
Tami Nadu
|
61.25
|
Assam
|
57.00
|
Karnataka
|
48.50
SBI Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2021
SBI Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2021 was released along with the result and we have tabulated the state-wise cut-off mark for all categories Categories in the below table. The candidates must have a look at the below table to know the SBI Clerk Prelims Cut-Off Marks 2021.
SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off - State-Wise
Let's have a look at the category-wise and state-wise SBI Clerk cut-off 2021 prelims exam.
|SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2021( Out of 100)
|States/UT
|General
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|EWS
|Andaman & Nicobar
|66.25
|Arunachal Pradesh
|69.25
|69.25
|69.25
|55.75
|69.25
|Assam
|68.50
|67.75
|67.50
|60
|67.25
|Chhattisgarh
|76.5
|76.50
|64
|62.75
|73
|Delhi
|83
|Gujarat
|64.5
|64.5
|63.50
|49
|64.50
|Haryana
|79.75
| 76
|Himachal Pradesh
|80.25
|Jharkhand
|69.25
|Karnataka
|64.25
|Kerala
|69
|Madhya Pradesh
|81.75
|Maharashtra
|66.25
|66.25
|56
|66.25
|Odisha
|82
|Punjab
|75.5
|Rajasthan
|77.75
|Sikkim
|72.50
|Tamil Nadu
|61.75
|Telangana
|73.75
|Uttar Pradesh
|81.25
|78
|70
|55.25
|81.25
|Uttarakhand
|81.75
|73
|66.75
|66.75
|75.25
|West Bengal
|79.75
|76
|64.75
|79.75
|79.75
SBI Clerk Mains Cut-Off 2021
State Bank of India had released the SBI Clerk Cut Off for Mains exam (final) along with its result. The difficulty level of the exam and the overall good attempts are two major factors for deciding the cut-off marks. The state-wise cut-off marks for SBI Clerk 2021 mains exam is given below.
SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2021- State-wise
Let's have a look at the SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2021 for all states.
|SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2021 (Out of 200)
|States/UT
|General
|OBC
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|86.25
|Andhra Pradesh
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Assam
|88
|77.25
|Bihar
|85.5
|Chhattisgarh
|94.75
|Delhi
|99
|Gujarat
|87
|78.25
|Haryana
|97
|87
|Himachal Pradesh
|99.5
|85.75
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Jharkhand
|Karnataka
|86
|80.25
|Kerala
|95
|88.75
|Madhya Pradesh
|97.75
|Maharashtra
|88.25
|81
|Manipur
|Meghalaya
|Mizoram
|Nagaland
|Odisha
|95.5
|Puducherry
|Punjab
|94.5
|77.75
|Rajasthan
|94.25
|Tamil Nadu
|90.50
|87.5
|Telangana
|94
|87.25
|Tripura
|Uttar Pradesh
|95.75
|Uttarakhand
|96.25
|West Bengal
|95.25
SBI Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2020
SBI Clerk 2020 Preliminary examination Cut-Off has been released by SBI on 20th October along with its result. The SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims exam was conducted on 22nd, 29th February, 1st and 8th March. Let’s have a look at the cut-off for SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims exam.
SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims State-Wise Cut-Off for Unreserved Candidates (UR)
|State Name
|Cut-off
|Andhra Pradesh
|68
|Assam
|Bihar
|68.75
|Chhattisgarh
|68.75
|Delhi
|76.25
|Gujarat
|56.75
|Himachal Pradesh
|66
|J & K
|Jharkhand
|68.25
|Karnataka
|58.75
|Kerala
|69.75
|Madhya Pradesh
|68.75
|Maharashtra
|59.75
|Odisha
|68.25
|Chandigarh
|76
|Punjab
|77.50
|Haryana
|72.75
|Rajasthan
|68.75
|Telangana
|66
|Tamil Nadu
|62
|Uttar Pradesh
|71
|Uttrakhand
|69.75
|West Bengal
|67.5
SBI Clerk Mains (Final) Cut-Off 2020
SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) 2020 Mains exam cut-off has been released along with its result. The result for the same has been released on 24th December 2020. The state-wise & category-wise cut-off for SBI Clerk 2020 Mains exam is mentioned below:
|SBI Clerk Mains Cut-Off 2020
|State/UT Name
|Gen
|OBC
|EWS
|SC
|ST
|West Bengal
|86.75
|69.25
|70.75
|65.5
|60
|Gujarat
|82.75
|73
|74.5
|66
|60
|Maharashtra
|84
|77.5
|76.5
|75.5
|60
|Telangana
|86.75
|81.75
|81.5
|69.25
|60.75
|Uttar Pradesh
|90.25
|78
|82.25
|64.25
|60
|Himachal Pradesh
|87.25
|72
|–
|–
|–
|Andhra Pradesh
|88.75
|83.75
|–
|–
|–
|Uttarakhand
|91
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Rajasthan
|90.25
|82.75
|80.75
|66.5
|60
|Tamil Nadu
|92.75
|89.75
|72.25
|74.75
|60.75
|Karnataka
|80.5
|75.25
|74.25
|64.25
|60
|Madhya Pradesh
|89.25
|–
|81.5
|–
|–
|Delhi
|98.75
|83
|87.5
|73.5
|62.25
|Chandigarh
|96.75
|81.75
|94.75
|77.25
|–
|Punjab
|96.25
|78.75
|88
|69.25
|–
Also Check other competitive exams:
Trending Exams: SBI PO | IBPS PO | IBPS Clerk | RBI Grade B | IBPS RRB