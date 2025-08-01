The IBPS Clerk exam is conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection to recruit candidates for the post of Clerk in 11 public sector banks nationwide. The IBPS will be conducting the IBPS Clerk exam for the 15th time in this financial year. The selection process includes a written test consisting of Prelims and Mains exam. No interview is held for this. The IBPS Clerk CRP CSA-XV 2025 registration is set to begin form 1st August 2025. Read on to get more information on the IBPS Clerk exam.
IBPS Clerk 2025 Exam
The IBPS Clerk 2025 apply online is all set to begin from 1st August 2025 as per a short notification released. The candidates who are graduates in any discipline can apply online for the IBPS Clerk vacancy. The number of vacancies for this year’s IBPS Clerk exam has not been released yet. Check the following notification as released.
IBPS Clerk 2025 Exam Important Dates
The IBPS Clerk online application form 2025 is all set to begin from 1st August 2025 and will continue until 21st August 2025. The candidates who have the required eligibility criteria can apply online for the IBPS Clerk exam until this date. The following table has the list of important dates associated with the IBPS Clerk exam.
|
IBPS Clerk 2025- Important Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
IBPS Clerk Notification 2025 (Short)
|
29th July 2025
|
Apply Online Starts
|
1st August 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
21st August 2025
|
Conduct of Pre-Exam Training
|
September 2025
|
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2025
|
4th, 5th, 11th October 2025
|
Prelims Result releases on
|
October/November
|
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2025
|
29th November 2025
|
Provisional Allotment
|
March 2026
IBPS Clerk Exam Date 2025 Out
The IBPS Clerk exam date 2025 was already announced by the officials int hie annual calendar. The IBPS Clerk Prelims is scheduled to be held on 4th, 5th, 11th October 2025 and IBPS Clerk Mains on 29th November 2025. The admit card for the same shall be released 10 days before the exam date.
How many IBPS Clerk 2025 Exam Vacancies are Released?
No update has been made regarding this year’s IBPS Clerk vacancy as of now. However, as per the past year trend, the 2019 saw the highest number of IBPS Clerk vacancies released while the least was the following year, i.e. in 2020.Check the table below to know the last year’s IBPS Clerk vacancy details.
|
Year
|
Number of Vacancies
|
2025
|
To Be Announced
|
2025
|
11,826
|
2023
|
4,545
|
2022
|
6,035
|
2021
|
7,855
|
2020
|
2,557
|
2019
|
12,075
IBPS Clerk 2025 Exam Notification PDF
IBPS shall be releasing the detailed IBPS Clerk 2025 notification PDF soon on its website. In the meantime, candidatews can check out the previous year IBPS Clerk notification PDF below.
How to apply for IBPS Clerk 2025 Exam?
IBPS Clerk 2025 Application Form will be made available on IBPS website. The steps to apply online for IBPS Clerk 2025 exam has been given below here.
- Visit the official website of IBPS and click on the IBPS Clerk XIII Exam 2025.
- Register yourself on the page by entering the basic information about yourself.
- After registration, a registration number and password will be generated and mailed to your Emai ID and phone number.
- Login using it and fill in other details.
- Upload your photograph, signature, hand written decoration.
- Pay the application fee and take print out of the application form.
IBPS Clerk 2025 Application Fee
The IBPS Clerk application fee has to be paid in online or offline mode. The category wise application fee has been mentioned in the table below.
|
IBPS Clerk Application Fee
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
SC/ST/PWD/EXSM candidates
|
Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST)
|
Other candidates
|
Rs. 850/- (inclusive of GST)
IBPS Clerk 2025 Exam Eligibility Criteria
The IBPS Clerk eligibility criteria has been given below here. The eligibility criteria basically consist of fulfilling the educational qualification, age limit
Educational Qualification for IBPS Clerk
(i) Bachelors' Degree in any discipline from a Recognised University or any equivalent qualification.
(ii) Proficiency in the Official Language of the State/UT for which a candidate applies is preferable.
(iii) Computer Literacy is mandatory for candidates. They should have the required working knowledge for operating computer systems. Candidates should have a Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations
(iv) Candidates who would obtain the educational qualification from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by the Government of India.
IBPS Clerk Age Limit
The Minimum age limit is 20 years and the maximum age limit is 28 years to apply for IBPS Clerk. However, there is relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates.
IBPS Clerk Selection Process
IBPS Clerk selection process involves two stages. No interview shall be conducted for a further selection of candidates. Only the marks scored by candidates in Mains exam will be taken into consideration for the declaration of the final merit list. The following are the stages of the IBPS Clerk exam:
- IBPS Clerk Preliminary Examination
- IBPS Clerk Mains Examination
IBPS Clerk 2025 Exam Pattern
IBPS Clerk exam pattern consists of Prelims and Mains exam. Both paper are objective in nature and shall be held in online mode only. A negative marking of 0.25 is there in each stage for every incorrect answer. Candidates should check out the IBPS Clerk syllabus to understand the subject wise important topics. We have stated the exam pattern for both stages in below on this page.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern
The IBPS Clerk prelims exam is an objective test that has 100 questions. There are three subjects in it with sectional timing of 20 minutes each. Candidates who obtain the sectional cut off and overall cut off will be allowed to appear for the next stage of the exam which is the Mains exam. The IBPS Clerk exam pattern for Prelims is given below in the table.
|
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
1 Hour
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern
IBPS Clerk Mains exam consists of 190 questions that have to be completed in 160 minutes. The total marks for the IBPS Clerk Mains exam is 200 marks. The Mains exam has four sections with a sectional timing for each of them. More details on it is given below in the table.
|
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
|
50
|
60
|
45 minutes
|
English Language
|
40
|
40
|
35 minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
50
|
50
|
45 minutes
|
General/ Financial Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
35 minutes
|
Total
|
190
|
200
|
160 minutes
What is IBPS Clerk Syllabus 2025?
The IBPS Clerk syllabus has remained the same since several years. Candidates will have to practice subject wise questions as per the IBPS Clerk exam pattern. You can go through the detailed IBPS Clerk syllabus here.
IBPS Clerk Cut Off 2025
IBPS shall release the IBPS Clerk Cut off 2025 along with the result for Prelims and Mains exam. You can check out the previous year IBPS Clerk cut off in the table below. Let's have a look at the IBPS Clerk cut off 2021.
|
IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut-Off 2022
|
States/ UT
|
General
|
EWS/SC/OBC/ST
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
76.5
|
EWS- 76.5
OBC- 76.5
|
Assam
|
80.75
|
EWS-80.75
ST- 75.75
|
Bihar
|
87.75
|
OBC- 82.50
SC- 71.75
|
Chhattisgarh
|
81.25
|
|
Delhi
|
84.50
|
EWS- 84.25
|
Gujarat
|
81
|
OBC- 81
SC- 81
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
86.50
|
|
Haryana
|
85.5
|
|
Jharkhand
|
84.75
|
|
Kerala
|
85.5
|
OBC- 85.5
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
85
|
OBC- 85
|
Maharashtra
|
75.5
|
SC- 75.50
|
Manipur
|
|
SC- 70
|
Odisha
|
87.50
|
|
Punjab
|
83.25
|
OBC- 80.25
|
Rajasthan
|
86.25
|
|
Karnataka
|
74.75
|
|
Telangana
|
|
OBC- 68.25
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
84
|
OBC- 81.5
SC- 74.25
|
Uttarakhand
|
89.50
|
|
West Bengal
|
86
|
SC- 78.25
EWS- 82.50
ST- 70.50
|
Tamil Nadu
|
78
|
OBC- 78
|
Lakshadweep
|
|
ST- 43.5
