IBPS Clerk Application Form 2025 Out, Apply Online Starts for 10277 Vacancies

IBPS has activated the IBPS Clerk application form 2025 window online from 1st August 2025 onwards. Through this exam, a total of 10277 vacancies will be filled up for Clerical posts. Candidates who are keen on making their career in the banking field should apply online for IBPS Clerk 2025 exam on the official website which is ibps.in. This is a great opportunity for all the banking aspirants with such a huge number of vacancies announced.
IBPS Clerk Apply Online 2025
IBPS Clerk apply online 2025 link activates on 1st July 2025 on the IBPS website. As per the latest notice released on IBPS website, the IBPS clerk apply online date is 1st August to 21st August 2025. All interested and eligible IBPS Clerk exam aspirants can apply for the clerical post in IBPS. To fill out the IBPS Clerk online form, candidates will have to register themselves on the IBPS website, complete the application form procedure, upload the required documents and pay the application fee. The IBPS Clerk vacancy is being for the Clerical post for which the vacancy will be filled in 11 public sector banks across India. The Preims and Mains exam shall be held in 13 regional languages including English and Hindi Get more details on the IBPS Clerk application form on this page including the apply online date, how to fill the form, the application fee and more on this page.
Here is a screenshot of the IBPS Clerk application form start date, last date below:
IBPS Clerk Application Date 2025: Start Date, Last Date
The IBPS Clerk application date 2025 is from 1st July to 21st July 2025. Candidates can fill the application form within the given date to avoid last minute rush. Check the important dates related to IBPS Clerk online form in the table below.
|IBPS Clerk Apply Online 2025- Important Dates
|Activity
|Date
|IBPS Clerk 2025 Notification
|31st July 2025
|Online Application Process Starts
|1st August 2025
|Last Date to Apply Online
|21st August 2025
|Payment of Application Fees Duration
|21st August 2025
|Last Date for Printing Application
|5th September 2025
|IBPS Clerk Preliminary Examination
|4th, 5th, 11th October 2025
|IBPS Clerk Mains Examination
|29th November 2025
What is the last date for IBPS Clerk application form 2025?
The last date for IBPS Clerk application form 2025 is 21st July 2025. Hence, candidates should ensure that they fill the IBPS Clerk online before the last date to avoid last minute rush. Candidates who have the IBPS Clerk eligibility criteria will be able to fill out the form online.
IBPS Clerk Apply Online Link
The IBPS Clerk apply online link 2025 is activated on 1st July 2025 on the IBPS website which is ibps.in. Candidates will have to register themselves and complete the application form procedure on IBPS website. Thereafter, they will be required to upload the relevant documents in the correct size and format and pay the application fee. We have updated the direct link to fill the IBPS Clerk application form here below.
How to fill IBPS Clerk Application Form 2025?
The IBPS Clerk application form 2025 has to be filled only through online mode. The series of stages that are needed to fill out the IBPS Clerk form are as follows:
Stage 1: Registration for IBPS Clerk 2025 Exam
Stage 2: Uploading of Documents
Stage 3: Completion of IBPS Clerk Application Form
Stage 4: Preview the application form
Stage 5: Upload hand written declaration and left hand thumb impression
Stage 6: Payment of Application Fee
The detailed description of the IBPS Clerk form fill up is shared below here.
Registration for IBPS Clerk 2025 Exam
- Visit the IBPS website and click on the 'IBPS Clerk apply online' link.
- Click on the ‘New registration link’ that appears on the page.
- Enter the details required.
- Once the registration is successfully completed, the IBPS Clerk registration number and password will be generated.
- The password and registration number will be sent to your registered email ID and mobile number.
What Documents to Upload in IBPS Clerk Form?
Candidates will have to login to the IBPS Clerk portal and upload their scanned copy of their photograph and signature in the following mentioned dimensions.
|
Documents to upload in IBPS Clerk online form
|
List of documents
|
Size
|
Dimensions
|
Photograph of the candidate
|
20 kb to 50 kb
|
200 x 230 pixels
|
Signature of the candidate
|
10 kb to 20 kb
|
140 x 60 pixels
Completion of IBPS Clerk Application Form
Once the candidates have successfully uploaded their documents, the next step is to fill in their educational details, and communication address, select exam centre, select the participating banks, etc.
Preview IBPS Clerk Application Form
Before making the fee payment and final submission of the IBPS Clerk form, candidates must preview their application form. If any changes are to be made, then it should be done by clicking the required checkboxes and then proceed to submit the form.
Uploading Left Thumb Impression and Handwritten Declaration
All the candidates are required to upload their left hand thumb impression (LTI) and handwritten declaration as per the guidelines specified by the IBPS. The dimensions of the IBPS Clerk handwritten declaration ad LTI is given below in the table.
|
Documents to upload
|
Size
|
Dimensions
|
Left Hand Thumb Impression of the Candidate
|
20 KB to 50 KB
|
240 x 240 pixels
|
Handwritten declaration
|
50 KB to 100 KB
|
800 x 400 pixels
What is IBPS Clerk Application Fee?
After completing the above-mentioned steps for IBPS Clerk application form 2025, the candidates are required to pay the application fee as per their category. The fee can be paid using debit cards/credit cards, internet banking, IMPS, cash cards/mobile wallet. Check the category-wise fee for IBPS Clerk exam below in the table.
|
IBPS Clerk application fee
|
Category of the candidate
|
Fee
|
SC/ST/PWD/EXSM candidates
|
Rs. 175
|
Other candidates
|
Rs. 850
What is IBPS Clerk Handwritten Declaration?
It is mandatory for all the candidates to upload the IBPS Clerk hand written declaration in the dimensions that has been specified above. Candidates have to write the following statement in their own handwriting in black ink on a white sheet of paper. Given below is the statement that has to be written by the candidates to upload in IBPS Clerk application form 2025:
“I, (Name of the candidate), hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true, and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required.”
How to fill IBPS Clerk Application Form Using Smartphones?
The IBPS has given the option to fill the IBPS Clerk application form using their smartphones as well. Here are the steps that allow you to fill the IBPS Clerk form using your mobile phone:
- Visit the IBPS website
- Click on the application form link.
- You will receive a message as “'The website is viewable only in landscape mode'
- Switch to 'Desktop site'
- The option to change the site is also available in the browser
- Candidates will have to set their screens in auto-rotation mode to enable the landscape mode.
- Fill out the form using the above-mentioned steps and submit the application form.
What are the Participating Banks in IBPS Clerk 2025 Exam?
A total of 11 banks are participating in the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2025. Here is a list of the participating banks in the IBPS Clerk exam.
|Bank of Baroda
|Canara Bank
|Indian Overseas Bank
| UCO Bank
|Bank of India
|Central Bank of India
|Punjab National Bank
|Union Bank of India
|Bank of Maharashtra
|Indian Bank
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|
IBPS Clerk Exam Centre 2025
The IBPS releases the list of exam centre for Prelims and Mains exam along with the notification. Candidates have to select the IBPS Clerk exam centre for Prelims and Mains exam while filling out the application form. A candidate has to select two cities for Prelims and Mains exam. Separate exam centres are allocated for Prelims and Mains exam depending on the number of applicants. Aspirants must go through the IBPS Clerk syllabus to know the important subjects and topics that are asked in the exam. IBPS will then allocate the exam centres to the candidates as per their availability. Given below is the IBPS Clerk exam centre list 2025 for Prelims exam:
|
List of IBPS Clerk Exam Centres 2025 for Prelims
|
State /UT/ NCR
|
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Centre
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
Port Blair
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Chirala, Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Vijaywada, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Naharlagun
|
Assam
|
Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur
|
Bihar
|
Arrah, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh/Mohali
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Bhilai Nagar, Bilaspur, Raipur
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|
Surat, Jamnagar
|
Delhi
|
Delhi/New Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram
|
Goa
|
Panaji
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad, Anand, Gandhinagar, Himatnagar, Jamnagar, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara
|
Haryana
|
Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hissar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Yamuna Nagar
|
Himachal
Pradesh
|
Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Una
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Jammu, Samba, Srinagar
|
Jharkhand
|
Bokaro Steel City, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru, Belgaum, Bidar, Davangere, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Hassan, Hubli, Mangalore, Mysore, Shimoga, Udupi
|
Kerala
|
Alappuzha, Kannur, Kochi, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrichur
|
Ladakh
|
Leh
|
Lakshadweep
|
Kavarrati
|
Madhya
Pradesh
|
Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain
|
Maharashtra
|
Amravati, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/ Thane/ Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Ratnagiri, Solapur
|
Manipur
|
Imphal
|
Meghalaya
|
Shillong
|
Mizoram
|
Aizawl
|
Nagaland
|
Kohima
|
Odisha
|
Balasore, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur
|
Puducherry
|
Puducherry
|
Punjab
|
Amritsar, Bhatinda, Fategarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Pathankot, Patiala, Sangrur
|
Rajasthan
|
Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur
|
Sikkim
|
Bardang/ Gangtok
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai, Nagercoil, Salem, Thanjavur, Thiruchirapalli, Tirunelvelli, Vellore, Virudhunagar
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Faizabad, Ghaziabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Noida/ Greater Noida, Prayagraj(Allahabad), Sitapur, Varanasi
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee
|
West Bengal
|
Asansol, Durgapur, Greater Kolkata, Hooghly, Kalyani, Siliguri