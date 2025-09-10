NIACL AO Admit Card 2025 has been released on 9th September 2025 on the official website newindia.co.in.The candidates who have their exam scheduled for 14th September 2025, Sunday can begin to download the call letter online. Through this exam, a total of 550 Administrative Officer (AO) posts will be filled up. Candidates can find the direct link to download the call letter on NIACL AO website as well as here on this page.
NIACL AO Admit Card 2025
New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) is going to conduct the NIACL AO 2025 exam on 14th September 2025 in online mode. The candidates can download the NIACL AO admit card online from 9th September onwards until the exam day. To download the admit card one needs to visit the official website which is newindia.co.in.Candidates have to provide their login details that include their registration number/roll number and password/DOB (in DD-MM-YY format). Get more details on this page.
NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Highlights
The following table has the major highlights related to NIACL AO admit card for Prelims.
|
NIACL AO Admit Card 2025 Overview
|
Organization
|
New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL)
|
Post
|
Administrative Officer (AO)
|
Disciplines
|
Generalist and Specialist
|
Vacancies
|
550
|
Mode of Admit Card
|
Online
|
Admit Card
|
9th September 2025
|
Exam Date
|
14th September 2025
|
Selection Process
|
- Prelims Exam
- Mains Exam
- Interview
|
Official Website
|
www.newindia.co.in
What is NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Download Date?
Candidates who are going to take the NIACL AO exam for Prelims on 14th September 2025 need to carry their admit card printout and a valid ID proof along with them to their exam centres. The following table has the important dates associated with NIACL AO admit card.
|
NICAL AO Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Official Notification Release Date
|
7th August 2025
|
NIACL AO Apply Online Begins
|
7th August 2025
|
Last date to submit the application form
|
30th August 2025
|
NIACL AO Admit Card 2025
|
9th September 2025
|
Phase-I Online Examination (Prelims)
|
14th September 2025
NIACL AO Admit Card 2025 Download Link
The direct link to download NIACL AO admit card 2025 for Prelims has been shared below here. Login with your registration number/roll number and password/DOB to download the Prelims admit card online. Click below to visit the NIACL AO admit card page.
Download NIACL AO Admit Card 2025 - LINK ACTIVE
Steps to Download NIACL AO Admit Card
The NIACL AO admit card for Prelims can be downloaded by following the steps that have been shared below.
- Visit the official website of New India Assurance Co. Ltd. (NIACL) newindia.co.in or the direct link specified above.
- Click on "Recruitment,” appearing at the bottom of the homepage.
- A new page opens, where you have to search for Recruitment of Administrative Officer.”.
- Click on “Click Here to Download Call Letter for Phase-I (Prelims) Exam.”
- A new login page appears on the screen
- Enter your registration number/roll number and password/DOB (in DD-MM-YY format).
- Enter the Captcha code and click on login.
- Download the NIACL AO Admit Card 2025 and take its printout.
What is NIACL AO Selection Process?
The selection process for the post of NIACL AO is done through three stages that are: prelims exam (Phase 1), mains exam (Phase 2), and an interview. Candidates need to qualify each stage to be eligible to be appointed to the post of NIACL AO.
