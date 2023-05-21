MH CET Law 5-year LLB Result Declared, Download Scorecard at cetcell.mahacet.org

MH CET Law 5-Year LLB Scorecard: Maharashtra CET 5-year LLB programme results 2023 have been declared. The link for students to check the board result is available on the official website. Students who appeared for the law entrance exam conducted on April 20, 2023, can visit the official website of the Maharashtra board to check the download the scorecard.

To check the MH CET 5-year LLB entrance result and download the scorecard, candidates can visit the official website and enter the application number, date of birth and security pin in the result link. MH CET Cell has also released the results in a pdf format consisting of the name, score, application number and CET roll number.

Maharashtra CET 5-year LLB entrance result 2023 is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Students can also check the results through the direct link given here.

MH CET Law 5-year LLB Scorecard Direct Link - Click Here

How to Check MH CET 5-year LLB Result 2023

The result link for Maharashtra CET 5-year LLB programme is available on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check their Maharashtra CET result.

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra CET Cell official website

Step 2: Click on the 5 year LLB entrance link

Step 3: Enter the Maharashtra CET application number, date of birth and security pin in the given link

Step 4: Download the CET Scorecard for further reference

MAH CET Scorecard Download

Maharashtra CET is conducted for the admissions for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered in colleges across the state. CET Cell has issued the scorecards for a few of the entrance examinations. The list of exams for which results have been announced is given below.

MAH-B.HMCT CET 2023, MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed. (Four-Year Integrated Course)-CET 2023, MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed. (Three-Year Integrated Course)-CET 2023, MAH-B.Planning-CET-2023, MAH-M.Arch-CET-2023, MAH-AAC-CET-2023, MAH-M.HMCT-CET-2023, MAH-M.P.Ed.-CET-2023, MAH-MCA-CET-2023

