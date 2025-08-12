COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today, Download Result at comedk.org at 2 PM

COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 2 Allotment: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will announce the COMEDK UGET 2025 round 2 seat allotment result today, August 12, 2025. The allotment result will be available on the official website by 2 PM. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can check the result through the link on the official website.
Once announced the COMEDK Round 2 seat allotment result will be available on the official website comedk.org. To check the allotment result students are required to visit the official website and login using the login id and password. Students allotted seats in the second round of counselling are required to report to the colleges for admission with all necessary documents.
COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment - Click Here (Available Soon)
How to Download COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result
The link for students to check their COMEG Round 2 seat allotment is on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of COMEDK
Step 2: Click on the COMEDK UGET round 2 allotment result
Step 3: Login using the user id and password
Step 4: The round 2 seat allotment result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference
COMEDK Allotment Result 2025: Documents Required for Admission
Students reporting to the colleges for admission after the second counselling allotment is released must carry the following documents with them for admission
-
COMEDK UGET application form
-
COMEDK UGET rank card
-
COMEDK UGET TAT with the signature of the invigilator
-
COMEDK verification entry card
-
Original ID Proof
-
Fee Payment Receipt
-
Parents/ Guardian’s Original ID proof
-
PUC/ 12th Std or equivalent marks card
-
Parents study proof in Karnataka for 7 years
-
Tulu Minority Certificate
-
Category certificate
-
Date of Birth proof of candidate
-
Religious minority certificate
-
Study proof in Karnataka for 7 years
-
Karnataka domicile certificate
-
HKR Eligibility Certificate
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation