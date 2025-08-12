UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today, Download Result at comedk.org at 2 PM

COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling round 2 seat allotment result will be announced at 2 PM today, August 12. The allotment result will be available on the official website comedk.org. Check details here. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 12, 2025, 08:39 IST
COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today
COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today
Register for Result Updates

COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 2 Allotment: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will announce the COMEDK UGET 2025 round 2 seat allotment result today, August 12, 2025. The allotment result will be available on the official website by 2 PM. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can check the result through the link on the official website. 

Once announced the COMEDK Round 2 seat allotment result will be available on the official website comedk.org. To check the allotment result students are required to visit the official website and login using the login id and password. Students allotted seats in the second round of counselling are required to report to the colleges for admission with all necessary documents. 

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment - Click Here (Available Soon)

How to Download COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result

The link for students to check their COMEG Round 2 seat allotment is on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of COMEDK

Step 2: Click on the COMEDK UGET round 2 allotment result

Step 3: Login using the user id and password

Step 4: The round 2 seat allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

COMEDK Allotment Result 2025: Documents Required for Admission

Students reporting to the colleges for admission after the second counselling allotment is released must carry the following documents with them for admission

  • COMEDK UGET application form

  • COMEDK UGET rank card

  • COMEDK UGET TAT with the signature of the invigilator

  • COMEDK verification entry card

  • Original ID Proof

  • Fee Payment Receipt

  • Parents/ Guardian’s Original ID proof

  • PUC/ 12th Std or equivalent marks card

  • Parents study proof in Karnataka for 7 years

  • Tulu Minority Certificate

  • Category certificate

  • Date of Birth proof of candidate

  • Religious minority certificate

  • Study proof in Karnataka for 7 years

  • Karnataka domicile certificate

  • HKR Eligibility Certificate

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News