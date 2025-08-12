COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today, Download Result at comedk.org at 2 PM

COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 2 Allotment: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will announce the COMEDK UGET 2025 round 2 seat allotment result today, August 12, 2025. The allotment result will be available on the official website by 2 PM. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can check the result through the link on the official website.

Once announced the COMEDK Round 2 seat allotment result will be available on the official website comedk.org. To check the allotment result students are required to visit the official website and login using the login id and password. Students allotted seats in the second round of counselling are required to report to the colleges for admission with all necessary documents.

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment - Click Here (Available Soon)