COMEDK 2025: UGET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at comedk.org; Details here

COMEDK UGET 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is scheduled to release the results of the second round of seat allocation for 2025 Tomorrow, August 12. The results will be published on the official website, comedk.org. To obtain their COMEDK UGET seat allotment letter, candidates will require their application sequence number and password.

Only applicants from the Hyderabad-Karnataka Region and Kalyana-Karnataka Region (HKR/KKR) are eligible for this round of counseling. Candidates must select their assigned seat and pay the required fees after the seats are distributed. This is due on August 16. The seats are distributed for admission to Karnataka's numerous medical, engineering, and dentistry schools.