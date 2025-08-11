COMEDK 2025: UGET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at comedk.org; Details here

COMEDK UGET 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is scheduled to release the results of the second round of seat allocation for 2025 Tomorrow, August 12. The results will be published on the official website, comedk.org. To obtain their COMEDK UGET seat allotment letter, candidates will require their application sequence number and password.
Only applicants from the Hyderabad-Karnataka Region and Kalyana-Karnataka Region (HKR/KKR) are eligible for this round of counseling. Candidates must select their assigned seat and pay the required fees after the seats are distributed. This is due on August 16. The seats are distributed for admission to Karnataka's numerous medical, engineering, and dentistry schools.
How to Check the COMEDK Round 2 Seat Allotment?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the COMEDK Round 2 Seat Allotment:
The candidate login can be found on the official COMEDK website at comedk.org.
From the candidate login menu, choose "Engineering Login" to move on to the following phase.
To log in, enter your application serial number and password in the appropriate boxes.
Navigate to and select the "Decision Making" tab after logging in.
Go to the "2nd Round Details" section and scroll down to see your exact allocation.
Examine the specifics of the course, the college you were assigned, and the cost.
Save the COMEDK UGET seat allocation letter to your computer for future use.
COMEDK Round 2 Seat Allotment: Options Available
|
Decision in Round 1
|
Decisions available in Round 2 (for KKR category approved Candidates Only)
|
Accept & Freeze
|
Not applicable
|
Accept & Upgrade
|
Accept & Freeze
|
Reject & Upgrade
|
Accept & Freeze/Reject & Upgrade/ Reject & Withdraw
|
Reject & Withdraw
|
Not applicable
|
Participated in Round 1, but no seat was allotted
|
Accept & Freeze/Reject & Upgrade/ Reject & Withdraw
What After The COMEDK round 2 seat allotment?
After the COMEDK round 2 seat allotment, candidates have a few key steps to complete by August 16. Choosing between the "freeze" and "float" options on their assigned seat is the first step.
Candidates must decide whether to "freeze" their seat and pay the required Rs 3,250 seat acceptance fee if they are happy with their seat. With this payment, their admittance to the designated college is confirmed. In order to keep their present seat, those who want to "float," or be considered for an upgrade in a later round, must still pay the cost. Candidates would also need to conduct document verification at the college if they freeze their seats.
