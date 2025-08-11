CHBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Result Release Soon at cgbse.nic.in

CHBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The supplementary results for Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to be released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CHBSE). Students can soon view their results if they take the re-examinations between July 9 and July 22. In addition to other official websites like cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in, the results will be accessible on the Vidia portal at vidia.cgbse.nic.in.
Students will need their exam roll number in order to view their marks. A thorough description of the results will be provided, along with the student's name, parent's name, roll number, subject-specific grades, overall grades, division, remarks, and result status (pass or fail). According to media reports, the results are expected to be revealed during the second week of August 2025.
How To Download The CHBSE Supplementary Result 2025?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the CHBSE Supplementary Result 2025:
-
Go to vidia.cgbse.nic.in, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education's (CHBSE) official website.
-
Locate and click the CHBSE Supplementary Result 2025 link on the homepage.
-
To view the results of the Class 10 or Class 12 reexamination, click the relevant link.
-
You will be prompted to enter the necessary login details on a new page that opens.
-
To continue, carefully enter your exam roll number in the appropriate section.
-
Select "Submit" or "View Result" to see your grades on the screen.
-
A copy of your provisional result should be downloaded and printed for future academic use.
CHBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Details Mentioned
Candidates can see the details mentioned below in the scorecard of the CHBSE Supplementary Result 2025:
-
Candidate's name
-
Father's name
-
Mother's name
-
Roll number
-
Subject names and codes
-
Subject-wise marks
-
Total marks
-
Result status (pass/fail)
-
Division
-
Remarks
