CHBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Result Release Soon at cgbse.nic.in

CHBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The supplementary results for Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to be released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CHBSE). Students can soon view their results if they take the re-examinations between July 9 and July 22. In addition to other official websites like cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in, the results will be accessible on the Vidia portal at vidia.cgbse.nic.in.

Students will need their exam roll number in order to view their marks. A thorough description of the results will be provided, along with the student's name, parent's name, roll number, subject-specific grades, overall grades, division, remarks, and result status (pass or fail). According to media reports, the results are expected to be revealed during the second week of August 2025.