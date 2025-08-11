UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
JEECUP Counselling 2025: Round 5 Seat Allotment Result out at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Counselling 2025: The JEECUP 2025 fifth-round seat allotment results are now live on jeecup.admissions.nic.in.  Applicants have till August 13 to select between freeze and float options and pay a Rs 3,250 charge. Additionally, the council published the new diploma course pricing schedule.


Siddhi Sharma
Aug 11, 2025, 13:34 IST
JEECUP Round 5 Seat Allotment Result
JEECUP Counselling 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) Uttar Pradesh has released the fifth round seat allotment results for JEECUP counselling 2025. Results are now available on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, for applicants to diploma engineering programs.

According to the JEECUP 2025 counseling timetable, candidates can select "freeze" or "float" choices for their assigned seat over the period of August 11–13. There is a Rs 3,250 seat acceptance fee. Between August 11 and 14, document verification will be carried out for individuals who decide to freeze their seat. August 14 is the deadline for candidates to resign their seats.

JEECUP 2025 Counseling: Fee Schedule

The fee schedule for the two new diploma programs Diploma in Mechatronics and Industrial Automation and Diploma in Tool and Die under Mechanical Engineering (DTDUM)—has been released by the council. These programs' specifics are now accessible.

Particulars

Sem-I

Sem-II

Sem-III

Sem-IV

Sem-V

Sem-VI

Tuition fees

Rs 23,000

Rs 23,000

Rs 23,000

Rs 23,000

Rs 23,000

Rs 23,000

Sports fees

Rs 200

Rs 200

Rs 200

Convocation fees

Rs 1,500

Record book fees

Rs 200

Rs 200

Rs 200

(Missing item – assumed blank)

Rs 200

Library service fees

Rs 200

Rs 200

Rs 200

Rs 200

Rs 200

Rs 200

Computer lab fees / Insurance

Rs 400

Placement cell registration fees

Rs 2,000

Security deposit (Refundable)

Rs 2,000

Library deposit (Refundable)

Rs 1,000

Souvenir fees

Rs 200

Rs 200

Rs 200

Building Establishment charge

Rs 5,000

Grand Total

Rs 34,200

Rs 23,200

Rs 23,800

Rs 23,200

Rs 25,300

Rs 23,200

How To Check the JEECUP 2025 Counseling Result?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the JEECUP 2025 Counseling result:

  • Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in, the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) Uttar Pradesh's official website.

  • Find and click the JEECUP 2025 seat allocation result link on the homepage.

  • You will then be taken to a login screen where you will need to input your login information.

  • As asked, enter your JEECUP application number, password, and security code.

  • Once your information has been entered, click "Submit" to continue and see the outcome.

  • The screen will provide your seat allocation result for JEECUP counseling 2025.

  • For your records and future use, download and print a copy of your outcome.

JEECUP Counselling 2025: Documents required

Candidates must bring these required documents when reporting to the college for verification and admission purposes.

  • JEECUP admit card

  • JEECUP 2025 rank card

  • JEECUP counselling allotment letter

  • Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates

  • Character certificate

  • Migration certificate (if applicable)

  • Reservation certificate (if applicable)

  • Two photographs

  • Domicile certificate

  • Two sets of photocopies of the above-mentioned documents

