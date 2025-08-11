JEECUP Counselling 2025: Round 5 Seat Allotment Result out at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Counselling 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) Uttar Pradesh has released the fifth round seat allotment results for JEECUP counselling 2025. Results are now available on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, for applicants to diploma engineering programs.

According to the JEECUP 2025 counseling timetable, candidates can select "freeze" or "float" choices for their assigned seat over the period of August 11–13. There is a Rs 3,250 seat acceptance fee. Between August 11 and 14, document verification will be carried out for individuals who decide to freeze their seat. August 14 is the deadline for candidates to resign their seats.

JEECUP 2025 Counseling: Fee Schedule

The fee schedule for the two new diploma programs Diploma in Mechatronics and Industrial Automation and Diploma in Tool and Die under Mechanical Engineering (DTDUM)—has been released by the council. These programs' specifics are now accessible.