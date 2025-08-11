UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
CBSE Board Exam 2026: APAAR ID Mandatory For Class 9th to 12th, Fees Will Increase; Details here

CBSE Board Exam 2026: For students in grades 9–12 who want to take the CBSE board examinations in 2026, the CBSE has made APAAR IDs required. Also, the board increased the exam and registration fees by ₹10 for practical subjects and ₹20 for theory subjects.


CBSE APAAR ID
CBSE APAAR ID
CBSE Board Exam 2026: CBSE Board test 2026: According to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), students in classes 9 through 12 who wish to sit for the CBSE board test 2026 must link their APAAR IDs. Beginning in the academic year 2026, students must create an APAAR ID. Additionally, the examination costs and registration fees for the CBSE exam 2025 have been updated by the authorities for applicants who wish to sit for the board exam. 

The CBSE exam fees for students in Nepal, India, and other international nations have been updated by the board. To increase the accessibility of educational resources, the authorities will set up a digital experience center driven by AI in the interim. When creating the List of Candidates (LoC) for Classes 10 and 12, as well as when registering students in Classes 9 and 11, this will be necessary. Before the registration process starts, schools are required to obtain students' APAAR IDs.

CBSE Board Exam Fees 2026

The examination and registration fees for the 2026 board exams have been updated by CBSE. The cost of every theoretical course has gone up by ₹20. Additionally, the cost of practical exams has increased by ₹10 each topic.

Section

Subjects / Category

India

Nepal

Other Countries

Examination Fee (Class 10, 12)

For one theory subject

INR 320

INR 1100

INR 2200

 

For five theory subjects

INR 1600

INR 5500

INR 11000

Practical subjects (Class XII only)

INR 160

INR 175

INR 375

Registration Fee

Class 9

INR 320

INR 550

INR 550

 

Class 11

INR 320

INR 660

INR 660

What Is An APAAR ID?

From pre-primary to higher education, each Indian student gets a unique 12-digit ID known as APAAR, or Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry. An important part of the "One Nation, One Student ID" campaign, it was introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

A student's academic records, accomplishments, and certificates are all consolidated into a single digital platform by the APAAR ID, which serves as a lifetime academic passport. It is intended to simplify the educational process by facilitating credit transfers through the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), facilitating transfers between institutions, and enabling access to records using DigiLocker. The goals of this project are to lessen fraud, enhance data management, and promote an education system that is more orderly and transparent.

