CBSE Board Exam 2026: APAAR ID Mandatory For Class 9th to 12th, Fees Will Increase; Details here

CBSE Board Exam 2026: CBSE Board test 2026: According to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), students in classes 9 through 12 who wish to sit for the CBSE board test 2026 must link their APAAR IDs. Beginning in the academic year 2026, students must create an APAAR ID. Additionally, the examination costs and registration fees for the CBSE exam 2025 have been updated by the authorities for applicants who wish to sit for the board exam.

The CBSE exam fees for students in Nepal, India, and other international nations have been updated by the board. To increase the accessibility of educational resources, the authorities will set up a digital experience center driven by AI in the interim. When creating the List of Candidates (LoC) for Classes 10 and 12, as well as when registering students in Classes 9 and 11, this will be necessary. Before the registration process starts, schools are required to obtain students' APAAR IDs.