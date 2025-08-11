CBSE Approves OPEN Book Exams for Class 9th Form Academic Exam 2026-27; Details here

CBSE: OBAs have been approved by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for use in Class 9 beginning in the 2026–2027 academic year. Reducing rote memorizing and encouraging critical thinking are the goals of this change. Despite early performance difficulties, the decision was made after a pilot study and substantial instructor support.

CBSE Open Book Exams: OBAs for Class 9 have been approved by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in accordance with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE 2023). Beginning with the school year 2026–2027, this modification will be put into effect. Language, math, science, and social science are among the main disciplines for which the OBAs will make up a portion of the three-term examinations. The goal of this program is to move the emphasis from memorization to competency-based learning. The choice comes after a pilot study that examined how well students performed in OBAs. With scores ranging from 12% to 47%, the findings demonstrated how difficult it was for pupils to use the materials that were offered and comprehend difficult ideas. The ultimate permission, which was given during a June meeting of the governing board, was influenced by these data.

Class 9 Open Book Assessments Despite student performance issues found in an open-book assessment (OBA) pilot research, teachers showed strong support for the program. A CBSE notice states that while educators are hopeful that OBAs might promote critical thinking, they also pointed out that students require structured direction to use reference materials and apply their knowledge in a contextual way. In order to facilitate critical thinking and guarantee the quality of these new tests, the CBSE intends to provide standardized sample papers. The board made it clear that OBAs aren't meant to be simpler than conventional tests. Rather, they are intended to assess a student's comprehension of ideas at a deeper level than just memorizing definitions and facts. The ultimate goal is to reduce exam-related stress, encourage the practical application of knowledge, and shift the educational focus towards conceptual understanding.