Capital of Brazil: If you were asked to name Brazil’s capital, you might instinctively think of its most famous cities. The whole country is renowned for beaches, business, and football legends. Yet the real answer often surprises readers worldwide. Even major quiz shows trip people up with this one.

And here’s a fact: Brazil’s official capital was strategically planned and built for a very specific national purpos, but what city is it? You must scroll down to know the complete answer and the story behind it. What is Rio De Janeiro, Not the Capital of Brazil? For many decades, Rio de Janeiro was the capital of Brazil. However, from 1763 to 1960, the city served as the political heart of Brazil and hosted the Portuguese royal court and later the republican government. So Why is Rio no longer the capital?

This decision was rooted in geography and development. Brazilian leaders wanted: A capital located away from the vulnerable coastline

Better national integration between regions

A more centralised administrative hub

A symbol of Brazil’s future, not just its colonial past This vision led to the relocation of the capital inland, and that’s where the real answer lies. What Is the Capital of Brazil? (Answer Revealed) Brazil’s capital is Brasília. It is a meticulously planned city, which was inaugurated on 21 April 1960. The city was designed by the architect Oscar Niemeyer and urban planner Lúcio Costa. It is one of the world’s best-known examples of modernist urban planning.

According to Britannica, Brasília’s creation aimed to promote regional growth and reduce coastal political concentration.