What is the Capital of Brazil? The Answer That Most People Get Wrong!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Nov 15, 2025, 07:38 IST

Discover the capital of Brazil and the full history of its capitals. Get key facts, timelines, stats and popular FAQs for quick answers.

What is the Capital of Brazil?
Capital of Brazil: If you were asked to name Brazil’s capital, you might instinctively think of its most famous cities. The whole country is renowned for beaches, business, and football legends. Yet the real answer often surprises readers worldwide.

Even major quiz shows trip people up with this one.
And here’s a fact: Brazil’s official capital was strategically planned and built for a very specific national purpos, but what city is it? You must scroll down to know the complete answer and the story behind it.

What is Rio De Janeiro, Not the Capital of Brazil? 

For many decades, Rio de Janeiro was the capital of Brazil. However, from 1763 to 1960, the city served as the political heart of Brazil and hosted the Portuguese royal court and later the republican government.

What is Rio De Janeiro Not the Capital of Brazil

So Why is Rio no longer the capital?

This decision was rooted in geography and development. Brazilian leaders wanted:

  • A capital located away from the vulnerable coastline

  • Better national integration between regions

  • A more centralised administrative hub

  • A symbol of Brazil’s future, not just its colonial past

This vision led to the relocation of the capital inland, and that’s where the real answer lies.

What Is the Capital of Brazil? (Answer Revealed)

Why Brasília is the Capital of Brazil

Brazil’s capital is Brasília. It is a meticulously planned city, which was inaugurated on 21 April 1960. The city was designed by the architect Oscar Niemeyer and urban planner Lúcio Costa.

It is one of the world’s best-known examples of modernist urban planning.
According to Britannica, Brasília’s creation aimed to promote regional growth and reduce coastal political concentration.

Why Does Brazil Have Two Capitals?

Brazil does not currently have two capitals, but it has had three throughout its history. The main point of confusion arises because each capital represented a different era and purpose, as shown below:

Historical Capitals of Brazil

Period

Capital

Reason

1549–1763

Salvador

Colonial administration & sugar economy

1763–1960

Rio de Janeiro

Economic/royal seat & coastal trade hub

1960–present

Brasília

Planned inland capital for national development

When Was São Paulo the Capital of Brazil?

This is a highly searched question among all the readers worldwide, and the answer surprises many.
São Paulo has never been the capital of Brazil. While it is the country’s economic powerhouse and the largest city in South America, it has only served as the capital of the State of São Paulo, not the nation.

    FAQs

    • Why was Brasília built so quickly?
      +
      Brasília was constructed in under four years, driven by a national push to develop Brazil’s interior and fulfil a long-standing constitutional goal to move the capital inland.
    • Is Brasília a UNESCO World Heritage Site?
      +
      Yes. UNESCO designated Brasília a World Heritage Site in 1987 for its unique modernist architecture and urban layout.
    • What is the population of Brasília?
      +
      Brasília’s metropolitan region hosts over 4 million people, making it one of Brazil’s largest urban centres.

