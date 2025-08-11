UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
ICMAI CMA Toppers 2025 List – Check Foundation, Intermediate & Final Top-Rankers; Name Here

ICMAI CMA toppers 2025: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) recently released the Intermediate and Final CMA June 2025 results, which are detailed in this overview. The Intermediate exam results, which are accessible on icmai.in, show a range of pass rates, with Group 2 outperforming Group 1 by a considerable margin. The top 10 All India Rank holders for the Final and Intermediate exams are also listed in the paper.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Aug 11, 2025, 10:39 IST
ICMAI CMA Toppers 2025
ICMAI CMA toppers 2025: For both the Final and Intermediate CMA June 2025 exams, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the results. The results can now be viewed and downloaded by candidates via the official website, icmai.in.

According to the findings, different people passed the Intermediate exam. Of the 26,974 applicants in Group 1, 2,864 (10.62%) were successful. In Group 2, the success rate was greater, with 4,664 out of 15,333 candidates passing, or 30.42% of the total. The number of students who tried both groups was 9,998. They cleared both groups, with 1,375 passing one group and 864 passing the other.

How To Download The ICMAI CMA June 2024 Intermediate and Final Toppers List?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their ICMAI CMA June 2024 Intermediate and Final Toppers List:

  • Open your web browser and go to the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.

  • Locate the 'Students' tab on the main menu of the homepage and click on it.

  • Select 'Examination' from the 'Students' section to access the examination page.

  • Look for and select the 'Rank list' option on the exam page.

  • The rank listings will appear on a new page. The "June 2024" term link should be selected.

  • To see the precise list of toppers, select either the "Intermediate" or "Final" course.

  • It will open as a PDF with the list of toppers. Save and download the file for later use.

ICMAI CMA Toppers 2025: Check CMA Final June 2024 Toppers

Candidates can check the table given below to see the CMA Final June 2025 Toppers:

AIR

Name of CMA June 2025 Topper

City of CMA June 2025 Final Topper

AIR 1

Hans Amresh Jain

Surat

AIR 2

Chirag Kasat

Mumbai

AIR 3

Trishir Goyal

Jaipur

AIR 4

Piya babbar

Faridabad

AIR 5

Nikhil Jain Sait

Rajahmundry

AIR 6

Saurav Kumar

Serampore (West Bengal)

AIR 7

Kunta Hari Charan reddy

Hyderabad

AIR 8

Swati Agarwal

Jaipur

AIR 9

Poojita Reddy P

Bangalore

AIR 10

Mumal Bhagwan Shekhawat

Palghar (Maharashtra)

ICMAI CMA Toppers 2025: Check CMA Intermediate June 2024 Toppers

Candidates can check the table given below to see the CMA IntermediateJune 2025 Toppers:

AIR

Name of CMA June 2025 Topper

City of CMA June 2025 Inter Topper

AIR 1

Sujal Pradeep Saraf

Surat

AIR 2

Vinay Karnani

Noida

AIR 3

Gurkirat Singh Bhangu

Bhilai

AIR 4

Repaka Venkata Naga Sai Ganesh

Guntur

AIR 5

Sarthak Agarwal

Gurgaon

AIR 6

Sachin Choudhary

Surat 

AIR 7

Sunthari M R S

Tirunelveli

AIR 8

Devisetty Naga Sai Lakshman 

Guntur

AIR 9

AlaPati Roop Nanda srinath

Vijayawada

AIR 10

Ishwar Dewangan

Raipur

Also Read:

PUBDET 2025 Result Today at wbjeeb.nic.in, Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

 

