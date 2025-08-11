ICMAI CMA toppers 2025: For both the Final and Intermediate CMA June 2025 exams, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the results. The results can now be viewed and downloaded by candidates via the official website, icmai.in.
According to the findings, different people passed the Intermediate exam. Of the 26,974 applicants in Group 1, 2,864 (10.62%) were successful. In Group 2, the success rate was greater, with 4,664 out of 15,333 candidates passing, or 30.42% of the total. The number of students who tried both groups was 9,998. They cleared both groups, with 1,375 passing one group and 864 passing the other.
How To Download The ICMAI CMA June 2024 Intermediate and Final Toppers List?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their ICMAI CMA June 2024 Intermediate and Final Toppers List:
-
Open your web browser and go to the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.
-
Locate the 'Students' tab on the main menu of the homepage and click on it.
-
Select 'Examination' from the 'Students' section to access the examination page.
-
Look for and select the 'Rank list' option on the exam page.
-
The rank listings will appear on a new page. The "June 2024" term link should be selected.
-
To see the precise list of toppers, select either the "Intermediate" or "Final" course.
-
It will open as a PDF with the list of toppers. Save and download the file for later use.
ICMAI CMA Toppers 2025: Check CMA Final June 2024 Toppers
Candidates can check the table given below to see the CMA Final June 2025 Toppers:
|
AIR
|
Name of CMA June 2025 Topper
|
City of CMA June 2025 Final Topper
|
AIR 1
|
Hans Amresh Jain
|
Surat
|
AIR 2
|
Chirag Kasat
|
Mumbai
|
AIR 3
|
Trishir Goyal
|
Jaipur
|
AIR 4
|
Piya babbar
|
Faridabad
|
AIR 5
|
Nikhil Jain Sait
|
Rajahmundry
|
AIR 6
|
Saurav Kumar
|
Serampore (West Bengal)
|
AIR 7
|
Kunta Hari Charan reddy
|
Hyderabad
|
AIR 8
|
Swati Agarwal
|
Jaipur
|
AIR 9
|
Poojita Reddy P
|
Bangalore
|
AIR 10
|
Mumal Bhagwan Shekhawat
|
Palghar (Maharashtra)
ICMAI CMA Toppers 2025: Check CMA Intermediate June 2024 Toppers
Candidates can check the table given below to see the CMA IntermediateJune 2025 Toppers:
|
AIR
|
Name of CMA June 2025 Topper
|
City of CMA June 2025 Inter Topper
|
AIR 1
|
Sujal Pradeep Saraf
|
Surat
|
AIR 2
|
Vinay Karnani
|
Noida
|
AIR 3
|
Gurkirat Singh Bhangu
|
Bhilai
|
AIR 4
|
Repaka Venkata Naga Sai Ganesh
|
Guntur
|
AIR 5
|
Sarthak Agarwal
|
Gurgaon
|
AIR 6
|
Sachin Choudhary
|
Surat
|
AIR 7
|
Sunthari M R S
|
Tirunelveli
|
AIR 8
|
Devisetty Naga Sai Lakshman
|
Guntur
|
AIR 9
|
AlaPati Roop Nanda srinath
|
Vijayawada
|
AIR 10
|
Ishwar Dewangan
|
Raipur
