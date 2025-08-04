PUBDET 2025 Result Declared at wbjeeb.nic.in, Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

WBJEEB PUBDET 2025 Result: The PUBDET 2025 results will be released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on August 9. An official announcement states that the results will contain adjustments depending on the social category claims made by the candidates.
On the official websites, wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in, students who took the Presidency University Bachelor's Degree Entrance Test can view their results. Candidates will need to provide their application number and password in order to download their scorecards. For admission to Presidency University's four-year Bachelor of Arts (Honours) and Bachelor of Science (Honours) programs for the 2025–2026 academic year, the WBJEEB administers this entrance exam. The process for the answer key challenge has already been finished.
How To Download The PUBDET 2025 Results?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the PUBDET 2025 Results:
Go to either wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in, the official WBJEEB websites.
On the front page, look for the "PUBDET 2025" section.
The "PUBDET 2025 Rank Card" or "Result" link should be clicked.
To log in, input your application number and password.
You'll see your rank card and PUBDET 2025 result on the screen.
For future use during counseling, download and print the scorecard.
PUBDET 2025: Key Highlights
Candidates can check the table given below to view the key events and some important dates for PUBDET 2025:
Feature
Detail
Exam Name
Presidency University Bachelor's Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) 2025
Conducting Body
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)
Result Date
August 9, 2025
Admission For
BA (Honours) and BSc (Honours) programs at Presidency University
Official Websites
wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in
Result Format
Individual rank card via candidate login
