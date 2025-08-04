PUBDET 2025 Result Declared at wbjeeb.nic.in, Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

WBJEEB PUBDET 2025 Result: The PUBDET 2025 results will be released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on August 9. An official announcement states that the results will contain adjustments depending on the social category claims made by the candidates.

On the official websites, wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in, students who took the Presidency University Bachelor's Degree Entrance Test can view their results. Candidates will need to provide their application number and password in order to download their scorecards. For admission to Presidency University's four-year Bachelor of Arts (Honours) and Bachelor of Science (Honours) programs for the 2025–2026 academic year, the WBJEEB administers this entrance exam. The process for the answer key challenge has already been finished.