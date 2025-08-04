AP SSC Model Question Paper 2026 Released at bse.ap.gov.in, Check and Download All 6 Subject Questions Paper - Link Here

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
AP SSC Model Question Paper 2026 Released at bse.ap.gov.in, Check and Download All 6 Subject Questions Paper

AP SSC Model Papers 2026: The AP SSC 2026 exam example papers, syllabus, and marking guidelines have been released by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. These tools are available on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, to assist students in comprehending the format of the test and efficiently preparing for it. Six major subjects are covered in the exam.

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma
Aug 4, 2025
AP SSC Model Question Paper 2026
AP SSC Model Question Paper 2026
AP SSC Model Papers 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the model question papers, blueprints, and subject-wise weightage for the AP SSC (Class 10) board exams 2026. These tools are available to students on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, who are studying for the exams.

The purpose of these sample papers and marking guidelines is to assist students in comprehending the kinds of questions they can anticipate and practicing efficiently. Utilizing them will improve their exam-taking confidence and preparation. The six disciplines that will be covered in the AP 10th board exams in 2026 are mathematics, physics, social science, and first, second, and third languages. Each paper will take three hours and fifteen minutes to complete and be worth 100 marks. 

How to Download AP SSC Model Papers 2026?

Candidates can check the steps given below to download the AP SSC Model Papers 2026:

  • Visit the Board's official webpage at bse.ap.gov.in.

  • Locate the "Notifications" or "Quick Links" area and click on it.

  • Click on the link labeled "AP SSC Model Papers 2026."

  • Choose the particular topic for which you wish to obtain the document.

  • On the screen, the sample question paper will open as a PDF file.

  • The PDF can be saved to your device by clicking the download icon.

  • To ensure efficient preparation and convenient access, print the downloaded material.

AP SSC Model Papers 2026: Blueprint, Marking Scheme

Hindi

The following lists the questions' weights in the AP SSC Hindi sample paper 2026.

Type of Question

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Descriptive Questions

4

34

Short Answer Questions

4

16

Very Short Answer Questions

7

35

Objective Questions

15

15
 

30

100

Social Studies

The AP SSC social studies paper 2026 will include 33 questions with a possible score of 100.

Subject

1 Mark Questions<br>(No. × Marks)

2 Marks Questions<br>(No. × Marks)

4 Marks Questions<br>(No. × Marks)

8 Marks Questions<br>(No. × Marks)

Map Questions<br>(No. × Marks)

Total Marks

Geography

3 × 1 = 3

2 × 2 = 4

2 × 4 = 8

1 × 8 = 8

1 × 8 = 8

31

History

3 × 1 = 3

2 × 2 = 4

2 × 4 = 8

1 × 8 = 8

23

Polity

3 × 1 = 3

2 × 2 = 4

2 × 4 = 8

1 × 8 = 8

23

Economics

3 × 1 = 3

2 × 2 = 4

2 × 4 = 8

1 × 8 = 8

23

Totals

12 × 1 = 12

8 × 2 = 16

8 × 4 = 32

4 × 8 = 32

1 × 8 = 8

100

Science

The following are the unit-wise grades given for the 2026 AP SSC science paper:

S. No.

Unit / Sub-Units

Marks

1

Chemical Reactions and Equations

9

2

Acids, Bases and Salts

10

3

Metals and Non-metals

9

4

Carbon and Its Compounds

11

5

Light – Reflection and Refraction

11

6

The Human Eye and the Colourful World

11

7

Electricity

9

8

Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

8
 

Objective Type Questions (Additional)

50+28

Mathematics

The following lists the distribution of marks for the 2026 AP 10th mathematics paper.

S No

Unit / Sub-Units

Marks Breakdown

Total Marks

1

Real Numbers

1 + 8

9

2

Polynomials

1 + 1 + 2 + 4

8

3

Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables

1 + 8

9

4

Quadratic Equations

1 + 2 + 4

7

5

Arithmetic Progressions

1 + 4 + 8

13

6

Triangles

1 + 2 + 8

11

7

Coordinate Geometry

2 + 8

10

8

Introduction to Trigonometry

1 + 2 + 4

7

9

Some Applications of Trigonometry

1 + 2 + 8

11

10

Circles

1 + 2 + 4

7

11

Areas Related to Circles

8

8

12

Surface Areas and Volumes

1 + 2 + 4

7

13

Statistics

4 + 8

12

14

Probability

1 + 4 + 8

13
 

Total

  

100 (32 Objective)

Latest Education News