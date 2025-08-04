NEET UG Counselling 2025: Last Day to Lock Choices for Round 1 Counselling at mcc.nic.in, Check Admission Details, Fess and More Here

The NEET UG 2025 counseling choice application window will end today, August 4, according to the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). Under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), candidates for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, and AYUSH programs must register their college preferences by 11:59 PM on the official MCC counseling portal.

The choice locking facility will be activated from 4 PM to 11:59 PM today. Before this time, candidates should carefully consider their options because once they are locked, they cannot be changed. After the deadline, neither the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) nor the MCC will consider any requests for changes. It is recommended to select candidates carefully in order to guarantee a desired seat, as this final submission establishes a candidate's eligibility for seat allocation.