NEET UG Counselling 2025: Last Day to Lock Choices for Round 1 Counselling at mcc.nic.in, Check Admission Details, Fess and More Here

The NEET UG 2025 counseling choice application window will end today, August 4, according to the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). Under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), candidates for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, and AYUSH programs must register their college preferences by 11:59 PM on the official MCC counseling portal.
The choice locking facility will be activated from 4 PM to 11:59 PM today. Before this time, candidates should carefully consider their options because once they are locked, they cannot be changed. After the deadline, neither the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) nor the MCC will consider any requests for changes. It is recommended to select candidates carefully in order to guarantee a desired seat, as this final submission establishes a candidate's eligibility for seat allocation.
NEET UG 2025 counselling: Revised Schedule
Candidates can check the revised schedule given below for NEET UG 2025 counselling:
-
Choice Filling and Locking: Today, August 4, 2025, is the new deadline for filling out and locking options.
-
Processing for Seat Allocation: This will happen between August 4 and August 5, 2025.
-
Round 1 Seat Allocation Results: On August 6, 2025, the first round's results will be made public.
-
Reporting to Allotted Colleges: In order to finish the admissions requirements, candidates who are given a seat must report to their respective colleges between August 7 and August 11, 2025.
NEET UG 2025 counselling: Courses, Seats And Number Of Colleges
The finalised NEET UG 2025 seat matrix includes:
|
Courses
|
Number of Seats
|
Number of Colleges
|
MBBS
|
1,15,900
|
775
|
MBBS and BDS (Deemed Universities)
|
13,939
|
88
|
BSc Nursing
|
507
|
9
The NEET UG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results will be released on August 6. Those who are given a seat have to show up at their particular universities between August 7 and August 11 to finish the admissions procedures, including document verification.
One of the biggest centralized medical admission drives in India, this extensive counseling procedure encompasses more than 400 government, 32 private, 13 government-society, 44 society-run, and 250+ trust-run medical institutions. To guarantee a seamless admissions process, candidates should go over all reporting instructions attentively and check the official MCC website frequently for updates.
