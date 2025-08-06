Who Invented Artificial Intelligence? Know All About the Discovery of AI

Artificial Intelligence, or AI, is both a science field and a technological revolution. Its history from a centuries-old philosophical concept to today's technology that dictates our lives is storied, with trailblazing minds, scientific advances, and decades of drive.

Who Invented AI?

John McCarthy, an American computer scientist, is generally regarded as the "father of artificial intelligence." He is credited with first using the term "artificial intelligence" in 1956 at the now-famous Dartmouth College summer workshop, the birth of AI as a field of scientific inquiry.

McCarthy's dream was to investigate if "every feature of learning or any other aspect of intelligence can in principle be so well described that a machine can be made to simulate it.".

However, AI's intellectual heritage is more profound—Alan Turing, the renowned British mathematician, established theoretical ground with his 1950 paper, "Computing Machinery and Intelligence," suggesting what today we refer to as the Turing Test to test a machine's capacity to simulate intelligent behavior indistinguishable from a human's.