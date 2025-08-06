AFCAT Admit Card 2025 Releasing Tomorrow at afcat.cdac.in, Download AFCAT 2 Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

AFCAT Admit Card 2025: The Indian Air Force is all set to release the AFCAT Admit Card 2025 on August 7 for the written exam scheduled on Aug 23, 2025. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link which will be activated soon. The written exam for the Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches is scheduled on 23 and 24 August , 2025. In order to appear for the exam, candidates will be required to download the admit card. The admit card will be available on 7th August on afcat.cdac.in. If the candidate does not receive their admit card in their registered email id or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website, he/ she is required to enquire from AFCAT Query Cell at C-DAC, Pune. (Phone Nos: 020-25503105 or 020-25503106). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcatcell@cdac.in.

AFCAT Admit Card 2025 Download Link The link to download the call letter will be provided in this article. Candidates will be required to login under ‘AFCAT- 02/2025’ using their email ID and password. If a candidate does not receive his/ her admit card on his/her registered email ID or is not able to download the same from the mentioned website, he/ she is required to enquire from the AFCAT Query Cell. Admit Card of AFCAT 2 2025 Download Link AFCAT Admit Card 2025 Release Date The AFCAT Admit Card 2025 will be released on August 07, 2025 on the official website. Candidates are advised to download their hall ticket as soon as the link activated to avoid any technical glitches. Once available, the admit card must be downloaded and printed, as it is mandatory to carry a hard copy to the examination centre.

AFCAT 2025 Call Letter 2025: Things to Carry Candidates appearing in the written exam for the Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branchesshould bring the following documents to the exam centre. Without these documents, they will not be allowed at the exam centre: Admit Card of AFCAT 2 2025

ID Proof such as Aadhar cards,PAN cards, Permanent driver’s licenses, Passport, Ration card etc. AFCAT Admit Card 2025 Overview Candidates can check the details related to the exam and admit card are given below: Conducting Body Indian Air Force (IAF) Exam Name Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT-02/2025) Post Multiple for Flying Branch & Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) Exam Mode Online (Computer-Based Test) Exam Date 23 and 24 August , 2025 Admit Card Release Date 7 August 2025 (5:00 PM onwards) Official Website afcat.cdac.in