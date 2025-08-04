RRB NTPC UG Expected Questions 2025: Practice Important Questions and Check Preparation Tips Here

RRB NTPC UG preparation can become easy by focusing on RRB NTPC UG Expected Questions. These questions are based on the actual patterns observed in previous years and help identify which topics are more likely to appear in the exam.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts the NTPC UG exam for posts such as Junior Clerk cum Typist, Train Clerk, and Accounts Clerk cum Typist. It is important to practice the right set of questions from General Awareness, Reasoning, and Mathematics to succeed. This article explains the exam pattern, highlights the RRB NTPC UG Expected Questions, and provides useful preparation tips.
RRB NTPC UG Exam Pattern
Candidates should understand the exam pattern before looking at the RRB NTPC UG Expected Questions. The Computer-Based Test (CBT Stage 1) consists of three main sections. Each section tests ability in a different subject area:
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Time Allotted
|
General Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
Combined 90 minutes
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
30
|
30
There is negative marking of 1/3rd mark. It is deducted for every incorrect answer. The exam is objective in nature and conducted online.
RRB NTPC UG Expected Questions 2025
The RRB NTPC UG Expected Questions are based on detailed analysis of previous year papers. These questions are frequently repeated or follow similar patterns. Candidates can check expected questions for each section below.
RRB NTPC UG General Awareness Expected Questions
Most questions in this section are taken directly from static GK and current affairs. The following are some examples:
-
In which year did Bakshi Jagabandhu lead the Paika Rebellion?
-
What is the capital expenditure (CAPEX) allocated for Indian Railways in 2024-25?
-
Which of the following Indian states does NOT have a coastline?
-
Who authored the book Hind Swaraj?
PM Modi’s 2024 visit to which country marked the first by an Indian PM in 17 years?
-
Which state has the longest coastline in mainland India?
-
Who won the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 title?
-
According to the Jal Jeevan Mission, what is the target for rural households to get tap water by 2024?
-
The Sabarmati river originates from which place?
-
In which year were Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) introduced?
RRB NTPC UG Mathematics Expected Questions
Mathematics focuses on basic arithmetic, algebra, and time-speed-distance. The following are some RRB NTPC UG Expected Questions:
-
If ₹1,200 amounts to ₹2,280 at 4% simple interest, find the time period.
-
A vendor bought lemons at 7 for ₹1. How many lemons must he sell for ₹1 to gain 75%?
-
Find the surface area of a sphere whose diameter is 98 cm.
-
A boat takes 51 minutes to go 10.2 km upstream. If the boat and stream speed ratio is 7:6, find the total time for 17.7 km upstream and 66.3 km downstream.
-
If 2 is added to each even digit of 5217643, find the sum of the first and last digits in the new number.
-
Varun and Ashish can paint a hall in 3 days together. Varun alone can paint it in 7 days. How many days for Ashish to paint 4 halls?
-
Simplify: (2x + 3)² − (x + 1)².
-
A sum doubles itself in 5 years on simple interest. Find the rate of interest.
-
A dealer sells two dryers at ₹63,000 each, earning 5% profit on one and 30% loss on another. Find net loss percentage.
-
Solve: 38 ÷ 21 + 436 × 4 − 73 (when + and − are interchanged, × and ÷ are interchanged).
RRB NTPC UG Reasoning Expected Questions
Reasoning questions test logic and ability to analyze patterns. Expected topics include seating arrangements, puzzles, and coding-decoding. The following are some examples.
-
Seven people are sitting in a row facing north. T is at one end. Only two sit left of R. Who is in the middle?
-
In a certain code, GIVE = 4628 and VOLT = 3567. What is the code for V?
-
If ‘+’ means ‘−’, ‘−’ means ‘×’, ‘×’ means ‘÷’ and ‘÷’ means ‘+’, solve: 32 ÷ 14 + 16 − 8 × 4.
-
Five boxes A, B, C, D, and E are stacked. D is just above B. Only one box between G and D. How many are below D?
-
Arrange: O, P, Q, R, S, T, U in circular seating if M sits right of Q and N is right of O.
-
A number series: 701, 700, 697, 692, 685. Find the next term.
-
Letter series: SKC, WOG, ASK, EWO. What comes next?
-
Identify the odd one: HL-JN, MU-KH, NR-PT, SW-UY.
-
Puzzle: Six people A-F live on floors 1 to 6. F*E = 15. D+E = 7. Who lives between B and D?
-
If MILK is TPSR, then NATION is coded as?
How to Prepare for RRB NTPC UG 2025
RRB NTPC UG exam requires both smart planning and consistent practice. Focusing on RRB NTPC UG Expected Questions will give a better chance of scoring high marks. The following is a simple strategy and RRB NTPC Last Minute Preparation Tips:
-
Focus on Frequently Asked Topics: Go through the previous year’s papers and identify topics that are repeated often. For example, questions on Indian rivers, profit and loss, time and distance, and puzzles appear regularly.
-
Take Mock Tests Regularly: Practice full-length mock tests once every 3 days. Review mistakes and understand the logic behind each answer.
-
Strengthen Weak Areas: Candidates who are weak in Maths should spend more time revising formulas and solving easy to moderate questions. Follow monthly current affairs PDFs for GA.
-
Revise with PYQs: Go through the official answer keys and solutions from recent shifts. These are gold mines for RRB NTPC UG Expected Questions.
