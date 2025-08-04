Days of the Week in French: Learn with Pronunciation and English Meaning

Why Learn the Days of the Week in French: Knowing about the days of the week is important for everyday conversations. Students can use these days of the week to plan some important events, school timetables and also understand calendars in French-speaking countries.
French Days of the Week With Pronunciation and English Meaning
Students can learn about the French days of the week, along with their pronunciation and english meaning:
|
Day in French
|
Pronunciation
|
Meaning in English
|
Lundi
|
luhn-dee
|
Monday
|
Mardi
|
mahr-dee
|
Tuesday
|
Mercredi
|
mehr-cruh-dee
|
Wednesday
|
Jeudi
|
zhuh-dee
|
Thursday
|
Vendredi
|
vahn-druh-dee
|
Friday
|
Samedi
|
sahm-dee
|
Saturday
|
Dimanche
|
dee-mahnsh
|
Sunday
Note: In French, days of the week are not capitalised unless they begin a sentence.
How To Remember French Weekdays?
-
Try to practise the weekdays by speaking them aloud with correct pronunciation.
-
Use flashcards for the same to learn the pronunciation easily.
-
Try to write your weekly schedule using French weekdays.
-
Watch French cartoons or short videos explaining the weekdays in French.
French Weekday Fun Fact
Want to know a fun fact about these weekdays? The French days of the week are based on Roman mythology and celestial bodies that are similar to English.
-
Lundi (Moon = Monday)
-
Mardi (Mars = Tuesday)
-
Mercredi (Mercury = Wednesday)
-
Jeudi (Jupiter = Thursday)
-
Vendredi (Venus = Friday)
Well, learning the French days of the week can be easy if you do it with correct pronunciation, simple practice, and creative learning methods. Use the table provided above to learn more easily.
Other Related Links
|
Days of the Week in German: Easy Guide with Pronunciation and Translations
|
Days of the Week in Spanish: Learn with Pronunciation and English Meaning
|
Days of the Week in Japanese: Hiragana, Kanji, and Pronunciation for Beginners
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation