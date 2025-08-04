Days of the Week in French: Learn with Pronunciation and English Meaning

Why Learn the Days of the Week in French: Knowing about the days of the week is important for everyday conversations. Students can use these days of the week to plan some important events, school timetables and also understand calendars in French-speaking countries.

French Days of the Week With Pronunciation and English Meaning

Students can learn about the French days of the week, along with their pronunciation and english meaning:

Day in French Pronunciation Meaning in English Lundi luhn-dee Monday Mardi mahr-dee Tuesday Mercredi mehr-cruh-dee Wednesday Jeudi zhuh-dee Thursday Vendredi vahn-druh-dee Friday Samedi sahm-dee Saturday Dimanche dee-mahnsh Sunday

Note: In French, days of the week are not capitalised unless they begin a sentence.