RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Days of the Week in French: Learn with Pronunciation and English Meaning

Days of the Week in French: Want to learn about days of the week in French? Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Learning the days of the week is a nice step toward mastering the language. This guide will help you know about the weekdays.

ByAkshita Jolly
Aug 4, 2025, 18:24 IST

Why Learn the Days of the Week in French: Knowing about the days of the week is important for everyday conversations. Students can use these days of the week to plan some important events, school timetables and also understand calendars in  French-speaking countries. 

French Days of the Week With Pronunciation and English Meaning

Students can learn about the French days of the week, along with their pronunciation and english meaning: 

Day in French

Pronunciation

Meaning in English

Lundi

luhn-dee

Monday

Mardi

mahr-dee

Tuesday

Mercredi

mehr-cruh-dee

Wednesday

Jeudi

zhuh-dee

Thursday

Vendredi

vahn-druh-dee

Friday

Samedi

sahm-dee

Saturday

Dimanche

dee-mahnsh

Sunday

Note: In French, days of the week are not capitalised unless they begin a sentence.

How To Remember French Weekdays?

  • Try to practise the weekdays by speaking them aloud with correct pronunciation. 

  • Use flashcards for the same to learn the pronunciation easily. 

  • Try to write your weekly schedule using French weekdays. 

  • Watch French cartoons or short videos explaining the weekdays in French. 

French Weekday Fun Fact 

Want to know a fun fact about these weekdays? The French days of the week are based on Roman mythology and celestial bodies that are similar to English. 

  • Lundi (Moon = Monday)

  • Mardi (Mars = Tuesday)

  • Mercredi (Mercury = Wednesday)

  • Jeudi (Jupiter = Thursday)

  • Vendredi (Venus = Friday)

Well, learning the French days of the week can be easy if you do it with correct pronunciation, simple practice, and creative learning methods. Use the table provided above to learn more easily. 

Other Related Links

How to Say “Hello” in 20 Different Languages

Best Free Apps to Learn Foreign Languages for Students

Days of the Week in German: Easy Guide with Pronunciation and Translations

Days of the Week in Spanish: Learn with Pronunciation and English Meaning

Days of the Week in Japanese: Hiragana, Kanji, and Pronunciation for Beginners



Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News