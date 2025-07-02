Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
10 Best Free Apps for Students to Master New Languages

This article guides students to the best free mobile applications for learning foreign languages. It highlights how these apps can effectively enhance vocabulary, grammar, and speaking skills through engaging methods, offering a cost-free path to global communication and improved academic prospects.

Jul 2, 2025, 16:16 IST
Best Free Apps for Students to Master New Languages

Learning a new language is really helpful today. It can give you great chances, make travel better, and even make your brain smarter. For students, learning a new language can help with school, future jobs, and understanding other cultures. But often, language classes cost a lot of money, which stops many people from learning.

Luckily, there's a good answer: lots of free apps to learn languages! These apps make learning fun and easy for everyone. They use games to teach words, grammar, and how to speak. They also fit easily into a student's busy day. This article will show you the best free apps, so you can pick the right one to start learning a new language.

Best Free Apps to Learn Foreign Languages for Students

  1. Duolingo

Description: Duolingo is incredibly popular for its gamified learning experience. It teaches languages through short, engaging lessons, quizzes, and points systems that make practice feel like a game. You learn vocabulary, grammar, and pronunciation step-by-step.

Why it's good for students: Its fun and addictive format keeps motivation high. The bite-sized lessons are perfect for fitting into busy study schedules, and it covers a wide variety of languages.

Duolingo, logo, brand icon - Free download on Iconfinder

  1. Memrise

Description: Memrise focuses heavily on vocabulary acquisition through spaced repetition and native speaker videos. It uses flashcards combined with memorable mnemonics (memory aids) created by the community. You get to hear how native speakers actually sound.

Why it's good for students: Excellent for quickly building a strong vocabulary base and improving listening comprehension. The diverse learning modes and community-generated content make it engaging.

Android Apps by Memrise on Google Play

  1. Lingodeer

Description: Lingodeer offers more structured and in-depth courses, especially for East Asian languages like Korean, Japanese, and Chinese, but also many others. It provides clear grammar explanations, sentence building exercises, and review sessions.

Why it's good for students: If you prefer a more traditional classroom-like structure with solid grammar foundations, Lingodeer is a great free choice. It helps in understanding why sentences are formed a certain way.

LingoDeer - Learn Languages - Apps on ...

  1. Drops

Description: Drops is a visually driven app that focuses purely on vocabulary learning through quick, addictive mini-games. You learn words by swiping, tapping, and connecting images with text, with sessions lasting just 5 minutes.

Why it's good for students: Ideal for memorizing new words quickly and effortlessly. Its short, visually rich sessions are perfect for squeezing in learning during short breaks.

Android Apps by Drops Languages on ...

  1. HelloTalk / Tandem

Description: These are language exchange apps that connect you with native speakers from around the world. You can chat via text, voice messages, or even voice/video calls, correcting each other and learning in real-time.

Why it's good for students: While not traditional lesson apps, they are invaluable for practicing speaking and listening skills in a real context. You get direct feedback and learn natural conversational language.

HelloTalk - Learn Languages - Apps on ...

  1. Quizlet

Description: While not a dedicated language course app, Quizlet is a powerful flashcard and study tool. Users can create their own flashcard sets or use millions of pre-existing sets for vocabulary, phrases, and even grammar rules. It offers various study modes like "Learn," "Match," and "Test."

Why it's good for students: It's highly customizable and effective for memorizing vocabulary and concepts from textbooks or specific lessons. It's a fantastic supplementary tool for any language learner.

Quizlet: AI-powered flashcards - Apps ...

  1. Babbel

Description: Babbel provides more structured, curriculum-based lessons focusing on practical conversation and grammar. It's often praised for its high-quality content and emphasis on real-life dialogues.

Good for Students: While primarily a paid app, its focus on conversational skills and grammar is beneficial for students looking for a more formal learning path. It often has free trial lessons.

Babbel: Language Learning – Apps on ...

  1. Busuu

Description: Busuu combines self-study lessons with a community feature where users can get feedback on their speaking and writing from native speakers. It offers structured courses aligned with CEFR levels.

Good for Students: The combination of structured lessons and real-person feedback makes it great for practicing production skills. It has a free basic version.

Busuu: Learn Languages – Apps on Google Play

  1. Rosetta Stone

Description: Rosetta Stone uses an immersive approach, teaching languages without translation through context, images, and sounds. It aims to replicate how one learns their first language.

Good for Students: Known for pronunciation feedback and an immersive environment. While generally premium, it may offer limited free content or trials for students.

Android Apps by Rosetta Stone Ltd on ...

  1. Mosalingua

Description: Mosalingua emphasizes learning essential vocabulary and phrases using spaced repetition system (SRS) flashcards. It focuses on practical language for travel and daily life, with a strong audio component.

Good for Students: Effective for rapid vocabulary acquisition and improving listening skills. It typically offers a free basic version or trial period.Effective for rapid vocabulary acquisition and improving listening skills. It typically offers a free basic version or trial period.

Learn English Fast: Course – Apps on ...

Learning a new language is now easier and more fun than ever, thanks to many free apps. These tools are a great help for students to learn new words, practice talking, and understand grammar without spending money. Pick one that looks good to you, start practicing every day, and you'll soon be speaking a new language with confidence!


Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
